This Barely-Noticeable Under-Cabinet Chopping Board Storage Saved So Much Counterspace in My Kitchen (and It's Currently on Sale)

There comes a moment in many kitchens when worktop clutter starts to feel less like organised chaos and more like a silent indictment of under-utilized space. I found myself in that exact predicament: chopping boards piled up, leaning against the backsplash, half hidden behind utensil jars, and always in the way of everyday prep.

Enter the solution that changed all that: the Folio  Slim 3‑Piece Under‑Shelf Chopping Board Set by Joseph Joseph (currently on sale at Fenwick). It is a small but brilliant upgrade — and one that freed up benchspace in a way I hadn’t anticipated. What drew me in initially was the promise of storing chopping boards under my shelves, rather than on the bench, but what sold me was its serious space-saving abilities.

This kitchen storage idea intrigued me because in my compact kitchen, every inch of worktop matters — and generically stacking boards in a drawer or cupboard never felt quite efficient. In the weeks that followed, this set turned out to do more than just store the boards. It transformed how I felt about my prep area: streamlined, clean, and deliberately designed, rather than just make-do.

What makes it stylish — and not just functional — is that the storage case and boards don’t look like an afterthought. The tiered design is a great way to maximize vertical storage and gives each board a little handle bar of stainless steel, making them easy to pull out. The case itself has been engineered with a "fingerprint-proof coating."

On the style-meets-practicality front: If you have sleek cabinetry and wish to keep countertops clear, this set wins. It hides away boards that would otherwise lean upright, wobble, or crowd the splash-back zone. Moreover, the under-shelf mounting means you’re actually using a zone most people ignore — the underside of a shelf or cabinet.

Want some more ideas? Turns out there is plenty of under-shelf-mounted storage out there. Below are some of my favorites from a style and substance perspective.

If you’ve ever looked at your kitchen counter and thought there must be a better way to store those inevitable chopping boards, then this kind of storage solution for small spaces delivers. These under-mounted storage solutions don't just save space — they reclaim part of your kitchen you may have been ignoring.

And once you experience that free bench space — the ease of reaching for a board without moving jars out of the way, the sightline of a clean backsplash — you’ll wonder how you ever worked any other way.

