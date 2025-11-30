This Barely-Noticeable Under-Cabinet Chopping Board Storage Saved So Much Counterspace in My Kitchen (and It's Currently on Sale)

There comes a moment in many kitchens when worktop clutter starts to feel less like organised chaos and more like a silent indictment of under-utilized space. I found myself in that exact predicament: chopping boards piled up, leaning against the backsplash, half hidden behind utensil jars, and always in the way of everyday prep.

Enter the solution that changed all that: the Folio Slim 3‑Piece Under‑Shelf Chopping Board Set by Joseph Joseph (currently on sale at Fenwick). It is a small but brilliant upgrade — and one that freed up benchspace in a way I hadn’t anticipated. What drew me in initially was the promise of storing chopping boards under my shelves, rather than on the bench, but what sold me was its serious space-saving abilities.

This kitchen storage idea intrigued me because in my compact kitchen, every inch of worktop matters — and generically stacking boards in a drawer or cupboard never felt quite efficient. In the weeks that followed, this set turned out to do more than just store the boards. It transformed how I felt about my prep area: streamlined, clean, and deliberately designed, rather than just make-do.

Joseph Joseph Folio Slim 3 Piece Chopping Board Set £33.75 at Fenwick Let’s talk about the set itself. The Joseph Joseph Folio Slim 3-Piece set includes three double-sided chopping boards, each color-coded to help avoid cross-contamination. The boards nest within a slimline stainless steel case that is expressly designed for under-shelf mounting. It's 7.3cm high, 31.5cm wide, and 22.8cm deep for the case, perfect for board sizes around 20 x 30 cm. Installation is straightforward, the screws are included, and once mounted, it feels robust. The boards themselves are knife-friendly textured surfaces on both sides and have non-slip feet for stability when you need them.

What makes it stylish — and not just functional — is that the storage case and boards don’t look like an afterthought. The tiered design is a great way to maximize vertical storage and gives each board a little handle bar of stainless steel, making them easy to pull out. The case itself has been engineered with a "fingerprint-proof coating."

On the style-meets-practicality front: If you have sleek cabinetry and wish to keep countertops clear, this set wins. It hides away boards that would otherwise lean upright, wobble, or crowd the splash-back zone. Moreover, the under-shelf mounting means you’re actually using a zone most people ignore — the underside of a shelf or cabinet.

Want some more ideas? Turns out there is plenty of under-shelf-mounted storage out there. Below are some of my favorites from a style and substance perspective.

Borough Wharf Stainless Steel Under Cabinet Cutting Board Organizer With Roll Holder £20.99 at Wayfair UK The under-shelf organizer is made from heavy-duty stainless steel, which gives the rack long-lasting durability and resistance against rust or wear, even in busy, moisture-prone kitchens. What truly elevates this rack is the addition of an integrated roll-holder: a thoughtful extra that lets you hang kitchen rolls, parchment paper, or foil, turning one under-cabinet mount into a dual-function storage solution. The slim, minimal profile allows it to recede into the background, contributing to a clean, uncluttered kitchen aesthetic. Installation is straightforward — and because it mounts underneath existing cabinetry, it doesn’t eat into the cupboard or countertop, making it particularly useful for small kitchens or anyone looking to reclaim every inch of their prep area. Amazon Kitchen Cabinet Under Shelf Hanging Chopping Board Storage Rack £80.99 at Amazon UK The Amazon Under Shelf Hanging Chopping Board Holder in Black is built from durable metal and designed for simple, no-fuss installation under a kitchen cabinet or shelf. Its size makes it compact enough to fit unobtrusively beneath standard cabinetry. Rather than stacking boards in a cupboard or leaving them leaning on the counter, you slide them straight into the rack, where they hang neatly until you need them. This vertical-hanging system not only clears the benchtop but also helps with airflow and reduces the risk of warping (especially important for wooden boards), thanks to better ventilation compared with crammed drawers or damp cupboard corners. Evember Cutting Board Holder for Cabinet Door £9.35 at Amazon UK Available in black and chrome, this undershelf cutting board holder is surprisingly stylish. Made from thick, excellent stainless steel, it's durable and can hold the weight of a nice timber cutting board. Installation doesn't require drilling, which means it's perfect for pulling out when you're hosting and need your boards in close range, or for renters who need temporary fixes. It can also be hung either horizontally or vertically, depending on the space you have to work with.

If you’ve ever looked at your kitchen counter and thought there must be a better way to store those inevitable chopping boards, then this kind of storage solution for small spaces delivers. These under-mounted storage solutions don't just save space — they reclaim part of your kitchen you may have been ignoring.

And once you experience that free bench space — the ease of reaching for a board without moving jars out of the way, the sightline of a clean backsplash — you’ll wonder how you ever worked any other way.