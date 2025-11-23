Hosting Overnight Guests? Here’s How to Style a Sofa Bed That’s as Chic as It Is Comfortable

Creaky. Lumpy. Second-best. Do sofa beds really deserve this reputation? This hosting season, designers, stylists, and sleep experts are firmly saying “no” — but how can you transform these temporary sleeping arrangements, which, after all, often only get pulled out a few nights a year, into something hotel-worthy?

The key, of course, lies in the sofa frame itself — we’ve already helpfully hand-picked the best sleeper sofas and sofa beds available now — but after that, it’s all about the nuance. Where the sofa sits in a room is as crucial as how it looks (no guest wants to feel like they’re in the way, after all), and the type of bedding for guests is just as important for comfort as any thoughtful finishing touches.

So, what are the ways to style a sofa bed that gives your overnight guests the five-star experience? Get comfortable, and read on.

Where Should a Sofa Bed Go?

In rooms with tight square footage, positioning your sofa bed against a wall can give maximum space to fold out the bed mechanism without having to rearrange other pieces. (Image credit: Aurelo)

Sofa beds have traditionally been used in homes where guest bedrooms aren’t an option, then given pride of place in the living room, and used, for most of the year, in their primary sit-down function. “Nowadays, that’s just not true,” says Shelley Fish, the creative lead at Aurelo. “Clients are looking for furniture that adapts to everyday living, and the sofa bed has shifted into home offices and hobby rooms too.”

It is important to consider how a sofa that turns into a bed interacts with the furniture in the rest of your room, as you don’t want to be shifting the floor plan or changing the layout every time a guest visits. When one piece serves two functions, others should be able to accommodate — a lightweight coffee table that can easily be moved when the bed is opened out, for example, is a smart choice, and can double up as a bedside table if needed.

“You want the bed to fully extend without hassle or obstruction,” agrees Shelley. “If you can, positioning a sofa bed in an alcove or against a wall can make all the difference to square footage.”

“I always like to think of the space around a sofa bed as its own zone,” explains interior designer Natasha Lyon from Appreciation Project. “You should use side tables around the sofa that have enough depth to double up for their use as bedside tables, with space not only for a lamp but a water glass and a book, plus anything else your guest might need to store.”

Think about other essentials, too. “Don’t overlook where you place the sofa bed in relation to the placement of sockets and switches,” advises Natasha. “Everyone wants to charge their phone.”

Natasha Lyon Social Links Navigation Founder, Appreciation Project Color expert Natasha is based on England’s southeast coastline. Her work ranges from redesigning modernist properties through to Brooklyn apartments, and she is also known for her bold use of pattern.

How Should You Style a Sofa Bed?

Make a sofa bed anything but second best by dealing with the things it lacks: with a few simple styling tricks, you can mimic a headboard and hide mechanisms. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Styling: Lara Hutton. Art Direction: Browyn Davis. Design: Koala)

Overnight guests will remember when they’re treated to a good night’s sleep, even if it’s in a sofa bed. “Even if it’s only brought into use a handful of times a year, a sofa deserves to be dressed with proper care,” says Rowen & Wren’s founder Lucy Uren. “It’s a way to make guests feel truly welcome, a quiet gesture of thoughtfulness and comfort. By showing this attention, a temporary bed becomes a calm, considered retreat that your guests will genuinely enjoy.”

The trick to making a sofa bed feel more like a proper sleeping experience rather than a basic crash pad is all in the details. For example, “Instead of a headboard, prop firm accent pillows behind your pillows, and always use a flat sheet or duvet that’s one size larger than the sofa bed, so bedding drapes over the edges to hide the metal sides,” says Jessica Hanley, founder of Piglet in Bed.

Jessica Hanley Social Links Navigation Founder, Piglet In Bed Jess founded Piglet in Bed in 2017, and her bedding, loungewear and home collections combine charm (gingham, stripes, ditsy florals) with authority on sustainability – the brand uses only natural materials made without harmful chemicals.

There’s a fine line between creating somewhere cozy versus somewhere that feels too model-homey. “Remember that comfort is key,” adds interior designer Lucinda Kellaway. “Plump accent pillows and a luxe throw will create a boutique hotel feel without losing the personal touch.”

Be practical, though — use the same number of accent pillows you’d use when the sofa wasn’t in bed form, and consider turning a throw that’s usually draped over the arm into a bedspread, so you don’t have to store excess accessories away. “It’s a simple way to make your whole setup feel more inviting.”

SLIGUY Large Wedge Headboard Pillow £55.99 at Amazon UK A wedge pillow like this one is a genius way to mimic the feel of a headboard, thus making the sofa bed feel more like a proper sleeping experience. This one looks sleek, comes in a few different sizes and colors, and even has clever side pockets you can store books, phones, and glasses in. AM.PM Talou Sculpted Side Table with Lacquered Finish £153.99 at La Redoute UK Made from fiberglass, this lightweight side table would be easy to move around the room as you need — styled beside the sofa bed when it's in use, but equally as good-looking positioned next to the sofa for most of the time. Johnstons of Elgin Checked Double-Faced Wool Throw £350 at Selfridges Made from 100% wool, this throw would look great draped across your sofa by day, but also has the weight and warmth to add a much-needed extra layer on your sofa bed come night.

How Can You Make Sofa Bed More Luxurious?

High-quality bedding, a comfortable mattress, and snuggly comforter can transform a sofa bed into a luxurious sleeping experience for your guests. (Image credit: Rowen & Wren)

“It’s a common misconception that sofa beds can’t feel luxurious, but the sleeping experience really can be elevated by high-quality sheets,” says Cristiano Quieti from luxury Italian bedding label Frette. “Natural fibers like the finest extra-long staple cotton — which represents the top 3-4% of the global harvest — and silk, cashmere, and sateen linen can be so important in making your guests feel like they’re in a hotel suite rather than an emergency sleep situation.”

As well as where to buy bedding, think about your sofa bed’s building blocks — many will come with relatively thin mattresses, but there is a simple way to upgrade the experience for your guests. “A mattress topper [like this one from The White Company] can offer additional support and aid in temperature regulation, which will help your guests get a better night’s sleep,” advises Christine Kasoulis, home director of The White Company. “A plump duvet [like this The White Company design] is essential, too, and will ensure extra comfort for your guests.”

Beyond the sofa bed itself, don’t forget that finishing touches can make all the difference. “Add a sheepskin rug on the floor by the bed, to keep your guests’ feet warm before they find their slippers in the morning,” says Christine.

Consider the room’s environment, too. “If your curtains aren’t blackout, leave your guests a beautiful eye mask,” suggests Piglet in Bed’s Jessica Hanley. “I always provide fresh towels stacked on top of the bed, too, so guests never have to ask.”

Whether you’re changing your room layout to design around a sofa bed or switching the function of a small bedroom and don’t want to lose the extra capacity, a sofa bed can be anything but a compromise. Comfort, style, and a few thoughtful details can turn one into so much more than a temporary sleeping arrangement.

Investing in a brand new design? Watch out for these sofa bed buying mistakes before you make the final decision.