Meet the “Wedge” Pillow That Doubles as a Headboard — and Makes Reading in Bed a Dream

Regular pillows fall flat — literally. For those of us who use our beds as makeshift movie theaters, offices, or reading nooks, the lack of neck and back support can be a real pain (in more ways than one). Enter the ingenious "Wedge" reading pillow by WOWMAX (available at Amazon), which looks like a stylishly tufted headboard, but delivers so much more.

Each is crafted in a clever wedge shape — appearing upright and linear like a traditional headboard from afar, but actually designed as a supportive triangle. Filled with high-density polyurethane stuffing, these pillows provide exceptional shoulder, neck, and back support, making them perfect for reading, binge-watching, or working on your laptop. Essentially, WOWMAX’s "Wedge" reading pillow transform your bed into a plush, ergonomic couch — and who wouldn’t want that?

With a 4.7/5-star rating from over 3,000 reviews, it seems that the answer is everyone. And don’t let that tufted elegance fool you. Those buttons, while responsible for the cover's high-end hotel-caliber look, also make it easy to remove in a pinch. Complete with convenient side pockets for phones or small items and a machine-washable design, keeping them fresh is also a breeze. All you have to do is choose one that complements your best bedding sets.

Wowmax Headboard Wedge Pillow View at Amazon Price: $79.95 - $137.27 Available Sizes: Twin - California King WOWMAX’s best-selling pillows are upholstered in prewashed, preshrunk cotton velvet, lending a luxurious touch to beds of all sizes. Their wedge shape, paired with high-density polyurethane filling, offers unparalleled back support without sacrificing style. Ergonomic often feels like a synonym for ugly — but this bedding brand's clever cushion is here to prove otherwise.

Designed to double as a headboard, these WOWMAX "Wedge" reading pillows come in every standard bed size — from twin to California king — and are available in a range of velvet upholstery colors, including sunny yellow, sultry wine red, and versatile neutrals.

Sure, spending around $100 on a pillow might give you pause — but this isn’t just a pillow. It’s a couch, a chic headboard, and ergonomic support all rolled into one. And for that, it’s worth every penny.

Shop "Wedge" Pillows

Rycwola Headboard Wedge Pillow With Neck Rolls View at Amazon Price: $59.99 - $95.99 Available Sizes: Twin - King If velvet isn’t your vibe, give corduroy a try! The textured upholstery on this wedge pillow — including not one, but two neck roll pillows — offers a cozy feel and an eye-catching look that captivates from across the room. While this pillow isn’t as well-known as WOWMAX’s bestsellers, it still boasts a respectable 4.5-star rating from 222 reviews — a hidden gem? I think so. WOWMAX Large Bolster Headboard Pillow View at Amazon Price: $165.58 - $196.07 Available Sizes: Twin - California King Feeling fancy? WOWMAX has you covered with this beautiful wedge pillow. Essentially the same design as the brand’s classic "Wedge", this nature-inspired version offers a slightly more refined aesthetic. Not that WOWMAX’s cushions ever look like just pillows — place this one on the back of a bed, windowsill, or even a sofa, and it has the kind of timeless charm that feels like it’s always belonged. Bonus: some of the larger sizes are currently on sale, so if you’re tempted, now’s the time to snag a bedding deal you won't regret. Tesica Wedge Pillow View at Amazon Price: $25.99 - $36.99 Available sizes: 24" x14" x8" - 32" x 14" x8" If you’re on a budget or just want to keep things simple, this minimalist throw pillow is a great way to dip your toes into ergonomic comfort. Perfectly sized for a desk chair, it lets you test the waters without a big commitment. While the reviews aren’t quite as illustrious as the other offerings mentioned in this edit, at this price point, it’s a solid buy for a trial run.

Where to Buy Other "Wedge" Pillows

Can't see a style you like? There are plenty of others to choose from. Take a look at these popular brands that sell their own version of the trending "Wedge" pillow.