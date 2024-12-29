Meet the “Wedge” Pillow That Doubles as a Headboard — and Makes Reading in Bed a Dream

This ingenious bolster pillow transforms beds into ergonomic couches — and they look chic, too

wedge reading pillow
(Image credit: Amazon)
Jump to category:
Julia Demer
By
published
in Features

Regular pillows fall flat — literally. For those of us who use our beds as makeshift movie theaters, offices, or reading nooks, the lack of neck and back support can be a real pain (in more ways than one). Enter the ingenious "Wedge" reading pillow by WOWMAX (available at Amazon), which looks like a stylishly tufted headboard, but delivers so much more.

Each is crafted in a clever wedge shape — appearing upright and linear like a traditional headboard from afar, but actually designed as a supportive triangle. Filled with high-density polyurethane stuffing, these pillows provide exceptional shoulder, neck, and back support, making them perfect for reading, binge-watching, or working on your laptop. Essentially, WOWMAX’s "Wedge" reading pillow transform your bed into a plush, ergonomic couch — and who wouldn’t want that?

With a 4.7/5-star rating from over 3,000 reviews, it seems that the answer is everyone. And don’t let that tufted elegance fool you. Those buttons, while responsible for the cover's high-end hotel-caliber look, also make it easy to remove in a pinch. Complete with convenient side pockets for phones or small items and a machine-washable design, keeping them fresh is also a breeze. All you have to do is choose one that complements your best bedding sets.

Wowmax Headboard Wedge Pillow King Triangular Headboard Pillow Bed Wedge Pillow for Headboard Bolster Pillow for Bed Wedge Pillow Headboard Daybed Pillows, Velvet(100% Cotton) Beige-Gray
Wowmax Headboard Wedge Pillow

Price: $79.95 - $137.27

Available Sizes: Twin - California King

WOWMAX’s best-selling pillows are upholstered in prewashed, preshrunk cotton velvet, lending a luxurious touch to beds of all sizes. Their wedge shape, paired with high-density polyurethane filling, offers unparalleled back support without sacrificing style. Ergonomic often feels like a synonym for ugly — but this bedding brand's clever cushion is here to prove otherwise.

Designed to double as a headboard, these WOWMAX "Wedge" reading pillows come in every standard bed size — from twin to California king — and are available in a range of velvet upholstery colors, including sunny yellow, sultry wine red, and versatile neutrals.

Sure, spending around $100 on a pillow might give you pause — but this isn’t just a pillow. It’s a couch, a chic headboard, and ergonomic support all rolled into one. And for that, it’s worth every penny.

Shop "Wedge" Pillows

Rycwola Headboard Wedge Pillow With 2 Pack Neck Roll Pillow Large Headboard Pillow Soft and Supportive Bed Rest Reading Pillows for Sitting in Bed With Removable Cover (brown, Twin: 39x8x20 Inches)
Rycwola Headboard Wedge Pillow With Neck Rolls

Price: $59.99 - $95.99

Available Sizes: Twin - King

If velvet isn’t your vibe, give corduroy a try! The textured upholstery on this wedge pillow — including not one, but two neck roll pillows — offers a cozy feel and an eye-catching look that captivates from across the room. While this pillow isn’t as well-known as WOWMAX’s bestsellers, it still boasts a respectable 4.5-star rating from 222 reviews — a hidden gem? I think so.

Wowmax Large Bolster Triangular Headboard Backrest Positioning Support Reading Wedge Pillow for Day Bed Bunk Bed Removable Cover Full Size Lake Blue
WOWMAX Large Bolster Headboard Pillow

Price: $165.58 - $196.07

Available Sizes: Twin - California King

Feeling fancy? WOWMAX has you covered with this beautiful wedge pillow. Essentially the same design as the brand’s classic "Wedge", this nature-inspired version offers a slightly more refined aesthetic. Not that WOWMAX’s cushions ever look like just pillows — place this one on the back of a bed, windowsill, or even a sofa, and it has the kind of timeless charm that feels like it’s always belonged. Bonus: some of the larger sizes are currently on sale, so if you’re tempted, now’s the time to snag a bedding deal you won't regret.

Tesica Wedge Pillows Headboard Reading Pillow Brown Backrest Pillows for Sitting Up in Bed Rest Soft Triangle Bolster Cushion Washable Daybed Pillow Lumbar Support Leg Positioning
Tesica Wedge Pillow

Price: $25.99 - $36.99

Available sizes: 24" x14" x8" - 32" x 14" x8"

If you’re on a budget or just want to keep things simple, this minimalist throw pillow is a great way to dip your toes into ergonomic comfort. Perfectly sized for a desk chair, it lets you test the waters without a big commitment. While the reviews aren’t quite as illustrious as the other offerings mentioned in this edit, at this price point, it’s a solid buy for a trial run.

Where to Buy Other "Wedge" Pillows

Can't see a style you like? There are plenty of others to choose from. Take a look at these popular brands that sell their own version of the trending "Wedge" pillow.

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸