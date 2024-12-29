Meet the “Wedge” Pillow That Doubles as a Headboard — and Makes Reading in Bed a Dream
This ingenious bolster pillow transforms beds into ergonomic couches — and they look chic, too
Regular pillows fall flat — literally. For those of us who use our beds as makeshift movie theaters, offices, or reading nooks, the lack of neck and back support can be a real pain (in more ways than one). Enter the ingenious "Wedge" reading pillow by WOWMAX (available at Amazon), which looks like a stylishly tufted headboard, but delivers so much more.
Each is crafted in a clever wedge shape — appearing upright and linear like a traditional headboard from afar, but actually designed as a supportive triangle. Filled with high-density polyurethane stuffing, these pillows provide exceptional shoulder, neck, and back support, making them perfect for reading, binge-watching, or working on your laptop. Essentially, WOWMAX’s "Wedge" reading pillow transform your bed into a plush, ergonomic couch — and who wouldn’t want that?
With a 4.7/5-star rating from over 3,000 reviews, it seems that the answer is everyone. And don’t let that tufted elegance fool you. Those buttons, while responsible for the cover's high-end hotel-caliber look, also make it easy to remove in a pinch. Complete with convenient side pockets for phones or small items and a machine-washable design, keeping them fresh is also a breeze. All you have to do is choose one that complements your best bedding sets.
Price: $79.95 - $137.27
Available Sizes: Twin - California King
WOWMAX’s best-selling pillows are upholstered in prewashed, preshrunk cotton velvet, lending a luxurious touch to beds of all sizes. Their wedge shape, paired with high-density polyurethane filling, offers unparalleled back support without sacrificing style. Ergonomic often feels like a synonym for ugly — but this bedding brand's clever cushion is here to prove otherwise.
Designed to double as a headboard, these WOWMAX "Wedge" reading pillows come in every standard bed size — from twin to California king — and are available in a range of velvet upholstery colors, including sunny yellow, sultry wine red, and versatile neutrals.
Sure, spending around $100 on a pillow might give you pause — but this isn’t just a pillow. It’s a couch, a chic headboard, and ergonomic support all rolled into one. And for that, it’s worth every penny.
Shop "Wedge" Pillows
Price: $59.99 - $95.99
Available Sizes: Twin - King
If velvet isn’t your vibe, give corduroy a try! The textured upholstery on this wedge pillow — including not one, but two neck roll pillows — offers a cozy feel and an eye-catching look that captivates from across the room. While this pillow isn’t as well-known as WOWMAX’s bestsellers, it still boasts a respectable 4.5-star rating from 222 reviews — a hidden gem? I think so.
Price: $165.58 - $196.07
Available Sizes: Twin - California King
Feeling fancy? WOWMAX has you covered with this beautiful wedge pillow. Essentially the same design as the brand’s classic "Wedge", this nature-inspired version offers a slightly more refined aesthetic. Not that WOWMAX’s cushions ever look like just pillows — place this one on the back of a bed, windowsill, or even a sofa, and it has the kind of timeless charm that feels like it’s always belonged. Bonus: some of the larger sizes are currently on sale, so if you’re tempted, now’s the time to snag a bedding deal you won't regret.
Price: $25.99 - $36.99
Available sizes: 24" x14" x8" - 32" x 14" x8"
If you’re on a budget or just want to keep things simple, this minimalist throw pillow is a great way to dip your toes into ergonomic comfort. Perfectly sized for a desk chair, it lets you test the waters without a big commitment. While the reviews aren’t quite as illustrious as the other offerings mentioned in this edit, at this price point, it’s a solid buy for a trial run.
Where to Buy Other "Wedge" Pillows
Can't see a style you like? There are plenty of others to choose from. Take a look at these popular brands that sell their own version of the trending "Wedge" pillow.
- Pottery Barn: available in all bed sizes
- Pottery Barn Teen: comes in a cozy sherpa fabric
- Wayfair: find affordable alternatives on sale
- Target: four colors and four sizes
- Bed, Bath and Beyond: score serious savings
- Amazon: get styles delivered the next day
- TESICA: I particularly like their corduroy style
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
Moving Across the World Made Me More Organized at Home — Here's 5 Lessons I'm Taking Into 2025
Starting from scratch made me reprioritize how I was living in my home; here's how you can too (without the drastic life change)
By Emma Breislin Published
-
Jade Plant Benefits — 6 Reasons You Should Add This Stress-Free Succulent to Your Collection
Jade plants are known to be quite the pretty houseplant but we've found a couple of other reasons that will convince you to parent this lucky crop
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
I Just Discovered Rejuvenation Has an Entire Section Dedicated to Vintage Furniture and Décor — These Are My Top Picks
From vintage rugs to lighting and artwork, these one-off treasures can't be missed
By Emma Breislin Published
-
I Found a Detachable Ring Light Lamp That Looks Like Modern Art — And It’s Only $80 at Target
Brightech’s Saturn Desk Lamp gives this OG internet accessory a postmodern glow up
By Julia Demer Published
-
Jeremiah Brent Outed Himself as a "Crystal Fanatic" on Queer Eye and I Finally Feel Seen — Shop His Style
Crystals are said to have healing powers — but according to Queer Eye’s newest design guru, they’re just as good at curing dull decor
By Julia Demer Published
-
Everyone Who's Anyone Has a Dining Table Lamp (or Three) This Winter — These Are Our Favorite 6 Styles to Shop
Turn those overheads off, people! Snuff out those candles! It's all about the chic dining table lamp now...
By Maya Glantz Published
-
Opposites Attract: H&M's New Collection Nails Black and White Home Decor — 6 Pieces I'm Loving as an Editor
H&M Home’s new releases looking…. expensive. Shop high-impact asymmetry at the lowest prices I’ve ever seen
By Julia Demer Published
-
McGee & Co's Rugs Are On Sale Right Now — It's the Perfect Time to Grab One in This 'It' Color
Rugs are essential to making a room cozy, and there is no better time to shop them like a sale
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Step Aside, Leopard Print, There’s a New Pattern in Town — Shop “Fawn” Decor
The whimsical, woodland descendant of our favorite animal print is prancing into prominence this winter
By Julia Demer Published
-
The Latest Studio McGee x Target Collection is Packed With Pretty Floral Prints and Springtime Motifs
Whether you're planning to spend your springtime poolside or hosting family and friends, shop design details that will elevate the season
By Maya Glantz Published