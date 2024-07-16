I Found 12 Throw Pillows That Look Like They’re From Luxury Stores — But They're Actually From Amazon

I style sofas and chairs like I do outfits: the accessories can make or break a look (there's a reason I wear a ring on every finger). They transform what would otherwise read basic to something quite chic, turning plain into posh. The best accessories aren’t necessarily the most expensive, but they should add a touch of novelty in an elevated, non-kitsch way. Enter: Amazon throw pillows.

Amazon, you ask? Hear me out. Navigating the gargantuan Amazon home decor inventory, there are bound to be duds. But my mission was to sift through the masses and find those hidden gems, the throw pillows that are so unique and stylish, they make your friends ask, 'Where did you get that?!' and 'Who is it by?!' They’ll never know.

I scoured, I trawled, and I read every single review to bring you this roundup, and even found a few in the Amazon sale. Without further ado, here are the design-forward throw pillows that will elevate your space and leave everyone guessing.

12 Designer-Look Throw Pillows a Style Editor Found on Amazon

Keuspi Black and Beige Throw Pillow Covers, Black Throw Pillow Covers for Couch, Black Boho Pillow Covers 18 X 18 Set of 4, Modern Abstract Decorative Couch Pillow Covers for Living Room
Keuspi Abstract Throw Pillow Covers, Set of 4

Price: $19.98

Material: Flannel

Why settle for one pillow cover when you can have four? This set features complementary but distinct bold line drawings, adding a playful, contemporary vibe to your living room or bedroom. Place one on each piece of furniture or style them side by side on a long Amazon sofa to create an art piece. Either way, this is a phenomenal deal for such a highly-reviewed set. Available in colorways like pink, orange, blue, and grey.

Smooffly Picasso Le Reve the Dream Farmhouse Pillow Cover Lumbar Pillow Cover Home Decorative Cotton Linen Cushion Case for Sofa Couch Housewarming Gifts Family Room Décor Oblong 12
Smooffly Picasso "Le Rêve"Lumbar Pillow Cover

Price: $9.99

Material: Cotton & Linen

This lumbar pick might be my favorite on this list. For just $9.99, it’s a steal! It features a print of Picasso’s famous Le Rêve oil painting from 1932. Translating to “The Dream” in French, this piece lives up to its name with its brilliant combination of colors and whimsical shapes. While I might not afford to become a high-stakes art collector, this pillow is my best bet. Pairs beautifully with white, cream, beige, and jewel tones for added drama.

Brawarm Dark Brown Leather Throw Pillow 16 X 16 Inches, Faux Leather Pillow Cover With Piping, Hand Stitched Leather Decorative Throw Pillow Covers for Couch Sofa Bed Living Room Garden
Brawarm Leather Throw Pillow Cover

Price: $15.99, Was: $16.99

Material: Faux Leather

This throw pillow cover is faux leather, but you’d never know. I love its visible stitching, which lends it an artisanal quality often seen with natural leathers. This piece is super versatile: it can be styled in an equestrian, upper-crust sort of way. Paired with more leather, metallics, and a darker palette, it could be edgy. Or, if you like it rustic, pair it with plaid. With nearly a dozen colorways, you can easily achieve whatever look you’re after. Oh, and it has a 4.7/5 star rating over 1,813 reviews — you can’t beat it!

Double Stitch by Bedsure Scalloped Throw Pillow Covers, Cotton Decorative Pillow Covers 20
Double Stitch by Bedsure Scalloped Throw Pillow Cover

Price: $35.99

Wide-trimmed scalloped edges have been all over Pinterest recently. It’s easy to see why: they’re fanciful and sweet, with a modern sense of play. Who wouldn’t want a sprinkle of that in their home? I’ve come across similar varieties from luxury decor stores priced at double what you see here. And this one is not a cheap replication either. This 4.8/5 star rated Double Stitch by Bedsure piece is thoughtfully designed in their Manhattan studio with top-tier materials (and comes in a cute box too!).

Jojusis Pack of 2 Faux Fur Plush Decorative Throw Pillow Covers Couch Cushion Case Soft Fluffy Pillowcases Wide Stripe (beige, 24 X 24 Inch)
Jojusis Faux Fur Plush Throw Pillow Covers, Set of 2

Price: $29.99

Faux fur can be really tricky. It either looks really good or really bad. Thankfully, this dynamic duo is the former, with its ultra-plush, ultra-soft construction that reminds me of a mink coat — luxury with a hint of vintage. It feels like something you might have in a home in Sun Valley or Aspen — someplace bougie with snow. At just $29.99, this vibe is totally attainable. Reviewers rave that they look even chicer in person.

Venusl Tassels Double-Sided Velvet Throw Pillow Covers,horse,saddle,carriage,knightship,knight& Scepter,18x18 Inch(45x45cm)
Venusl Tassels Double-Sided Velvet Throw Pillow Cover

Price: $25.99

Material: Velvet

I can't believe this throw pillow is under $30. Admittedly, I am a horse girl, so this imagery really appeals to me, but it’s hard to deny the sheer elegance of this cover. From the tassels to the richness of the orange, it looks so expensive. In fact, one reviewer reports styling it with an Hermes throw blanket — a little high-low action is key.

<img style="width: 100%" class="featured_image" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/JdacvyuGJRzigEoJdkANpY.jpg" alt="Slpr 24" x="" beige="" mongolian="" lamb="" fur="" pillow:="" neutral="" decorative="" furry="" throw="" pillow="" for="" couch="" and="" bed="" fuzzy="" sheep="" skin="" cover="" cream="" fluffy="" tibetan="" sheepskin="" wool="" case=""/>
Slpr Mongolian Lamb Fur Pillow Cover

Price: $72.99, Was: $77.30

Material: Sheepskin

This pick is the priciest option on this list, but for real Mongolian fur, it’s quite a fair price. For some reason, the brown and beige varieties of these sheepskins tend to be the most expensive (though in my opinion, they look like it too). Naturally, I was thrilled to come across this elegant beauty. If you’ve never touched this kind of fur, you’re in for a treat — absolutely unparalleled, the perfect thing to snuggle with on a living room sofa or in bed. Reviewers love the quality and its oversized shape, so much so that 701 customers have collectively rated it a 4.7/5.

Vctops Boho Basket Weave Pattern Decorative Throw Pillow Cover Super Soft Suede Solid Square Accent Cushion Case for Couch Sofa Car (champagne,18
Vctops Suede Basket Weave Throw Pillow Cover

Price: $16.71

Material: Faux Suede

When you’re trying to elevate a room, the key is texture — especially if you’re a minimalist. It’s a great way to layer and introduce novelty without detracting from your desired vibe. That’s why I love this woven pillow, available in a spectrum of luxe colors, from neutrals to bold yellows. Its intricacy gives it a handmade quality that far exceeds its price. Super versatile for a variety of aesthetics.

Creative Co-Op Tufted Wool and Cotton Throw Pillow Cover With Abstract Design, Multicolor
Creative Co-Op Tufted Throw Pillow Cover

Price: $41.56, Was $45.24

Material: Wool & Cotton

If I were to give an award to each of the pillows on this list, this one would receive ‘The Coolest’. It feels very downtown — fresh and design-forward. It knows exactly what it’s doing with its short shaggy texture, abstract yet slightly edgy shapes, and pared-back use of color. If I saw this in someone’s home, I’d guess it was $100-$150 at least. With a perfect 5-star consumer rating, it’s an absolute must.

Loloi Angela Rose X Loloi Calista Collection Par0018 Tan / Slate 13'' X 35'' Cover W/poly Pillow
Loloi Angela Rose X Loloi Pillow

Price: $47.48

Material: Polyester & Cotton

You might know Loloi for their gorgeous yet affordable rugs, but did you know they do pillows too? Prepare to be enlightened. This collaboration between the brand and designer Angela Rose features an earth-toned color palette with delicate plaid and striped patterns. Its linearity bodes beautifully in this lumbar shape, making it look all the more luxe. Pairs best with white, cream, and natural woven accents.

Patdrea Designer Throw Pillow Covers for Couch 18
Patdrea Cheetah Throw Pillow Cover

Price: $24.90

Material: Polyester & Linen

Seriously, if this were in your favorite overpriced artisanal boutique while you were on a coastal vacation, would you not buy it for several times more? I think the answer is yes. Designed by painters in Europe, its artistic, watercolor-esque appeal is clear. Made of French linen, it’s built to last. Style it on a couch near a coffee table with lots of candles and bowls of lemons. Or, consider purchasing one for each of your dining room chairs — idyllic and chic.

Alerfa 18 X 18 Inch Green Teal Square Maple Leaf Pillow Embroidery Cut Velvet Cushion Case Luxury Modern Lumbar Throw Pillow Cover Decorative Pillow for Couch Sofa Living Room Bedroom Car
Alerfa Maple Leaf Embroidery Cushion Case

Price: $16.99, Was: $26.99

Material: Velvet

Large-scale palm trees conjure up visuals of the Beverly Hills Hotel, evoking vacation vibes and Los Angeles at its best. This bold print, especially in cutout velvet, won’t ever go out of style with its timeless glamour. It's soft enough to go anywhere  — from beds to sunrooms to offices. Pair with pink (obviously), creams, and rattan lamp shades. Many of the 1,759 reviewers report enjoying these covers so much, they’ve purchased a second.

Are Amazon throw pillows good quality?

As you may have experienced, Amazon's quality can be hit or miss. The retailer hosts a massive assortment of brands, and some are definitely better than others. That's why it's crucial to go through each listing with a fine-toothed comb. Is this a reputable brand? What's the fabrication? And how are the reviews looking? Of course, you can’t expect the world's greatest quality with pillows at this price point, but I will say that all of the pre-vetted options I’ve included above will meet or exceed your quality expectations. So rest easy, and shop happy!

