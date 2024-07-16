I Found 12 Throw Pillows That Look Like They’re From Luxury Stores — But They're Actually From Amazon

I style sofas and chairs like I do outfits: the accessories can make or break a look (there's a reason I wear a ring on every finger). They transform what would otherwise read basic to something quite chic, turning plain into posh. The best accessories aren’t necessarily the most expensive, but they should add a touch of novelty in an elevated, non-kitsch way. Enter: Amazon throw pillows.

Amazon, you ask? Hear me out. Navigating the gargantuan Amazon home decor inventory, there are bound to be duds. But my mission was to sift through the masses and find those hidden gems, the throw pillows that are so unique and stylish, they make your friends ask, 'Where did you get that?!' and 'Who is it by?!' They’ll never know.

I scoured, I trawled, and I read every single review to bring you this roundup, and even found a few in the Amazon sale. Without further ado, here are the design-forward throw pillows that will elevate your space and leave everyone guessing.

12 Designer-Look Throw Pillows a Style Editor Found on Amazon

Are Amazon throw pillows good quality?

As you may have experienced, Amazon's quality can be hit or miss. The retailer hosts a massive assortment of brands, and some are definitely better than others. That's why it's crucial to go through each listing with a fine-toothed comb. Is this a reputable brand? What's the fabrication? And how are the reviews looking? Of course, you can’t expect the world's greatest quality with pillows at this price point, but I will say that all of the pre-vetted options I’ve included above will meet or exceed your quality expectations. So rest easy, and shop happy!