20 Amazon home decor buys you need to bookmark before Amazon Prime Day

There are hidden gem Amazon home decor buys that might change your opinion on using the online giant for fitting out your space, and we've found them to show you. Plus, if you're looking to furnish your home in a hurry, you can secure next-day Prime delivery and have your finds by tomorrow, if you need to. There are an array of picks to choose from, all stylish enough to earn a place in your living space or bedroom.

The gift of these Amazon home decor buys is that you would never guess where they were bought from, meaning that you can capitalize on the discounts available and keep up the style stakes in your home. From incredible statement chairs to decorative vases, this page holds the secret to chic looks at the click of a button.

When you're browsing, if you find there's a particular piece you can't stop thinking about, then bear in mind that Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, happening on the July 12-13th this year. There will be plenty of worthwhile Amazon home decor buys with discounts applied over a two-day period, so make sure to bookmark those to come back to, and make sure your Prime membership is still up and running.

1. Pampered Pampas Natural Dried Pampas Grass | $22.99 $18.99 (save $4) at Amazon

This dried pampas grass will bring the outside in – and in style. Use it to draw attention to a mantlepiece or side table, and pop them in one of the vases already mentioned on our list.

2. ironsmithn Wall Mirror | $139.90 $129.90 (save $10) at Amazon

This minimalist mirror is great for making a room appear larger – or brighter – than it actually is. It's available in your choice of black or gold, while it can be hung on a wall or placed to lean against it.

3. iDesign 51737 Kitchen Utensil Holder |$12.95 at Amazon

Store your wooden spoons and utensils in style – and altogether – with help from this wire basket from Amazon. It's perfect for minimalist kitchens and it comes in white, too.

4. Modern Coupe Cocktail Glasses [Set of 4, 5.5oz] | $24.93 at Amazon

These elegant glasses are perfect for serving up cocktails this summer. They are made in the US, and have that modern look to make hosting drinks unforgettable. Buy a couple of sets now and stock your glassware cupboard up for good.

5. Ceramic vase | $38.99 at Amazon

Update your bookshelves, dining table or hallway table with these modern, sculptural vases. This set means there are two opportunities for placement in your home, and they are also made of high-quality ceramic. Perfect for holding pampas grass, dried flowers, or a few fresh stems.

6. Faux Snake Plant | $69.97 at Amazon

For those who struggle to keep anything remotely green alive, this artificial plant is your best bet when it comes to adding some life into your home. Use it to bring the outdoors in and fill an otherwise empty corner of your home.

7. XIDING Premium Retro Industrial Edison Light | Was $27.99, now $25.99 at Amazon

Cool, chic and elegant, this classic wall light design works for virtually any space – whether it's a home bar, living room or even a master bedroom. You could even use them to illuminate a hallway. Made from high-quality iron, this light is adjustable and it can move 240º as well as up and down.

8. Colourful Snail 100-Percent Cotton Duvet Cover Set | was $60.00, now $38.99 at Amazon

This hotel-quality bedding is made from 100% cotton. It includes pillowcases and features a hidden zipper for added luxury. Perfect for a spare bedroom, we think...

9. BESTonZON Glass Storage Jar with Wood Lid Ball | $20.49 at Amazon

For a more interesting, design-led look, these glass jars are rather striking as they feature wooden ball tops that slot into the tops of the glass jars – rather than boring flat lids. This unique kitchen storage is ideal for holding muesli, coffee beans and other goods. They could also make a fun way of displaying arts & crafts supplies like beads, sequins, feathers etc.

10. La Jolíe Muse Woven Laundry Basket | $34.99 at Amazon

Not just for laundry, these neutral baskets are great for storing and hiding shoes, toys, towels and much more. They are woven and feature tassels to brighten up an otherwise dull corner, with handles for easy moving.

11. Binoster White Ceramic Marble Tray | $15.99 at Amazon

This ceramic marble tray is perfect for holding your jewelry on your bedside table, keeping your keys safe on a console table, or even holding your soap dispensers in your kitchen. It looks two times more expensive than its price tag, and it comes in gold, too. We love.

12. TERESA'S COLLECTIONS Ceramic Flower Vases | $31.99 at Amazon

These handmade vases come together, while one is bigger than the other. Use them to hold and display fresh flowers or dried blooms, or even foliage or anything artificial. Place them on display together or individually – perhaps in a hallway on a console table, atop a chest of drawers in a bedroom or even on a side table in your living room.

13. nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug | $57.53 at Amazon

Pop this Moroccan-style rug in your living room, to keep your feet warm and to add a slice of cosiness to your home. It features a subtle design so as not to distract eyes away from the rest of your decor.



14. Queenza Pink Marble Salt Cellar with Lid| £17.99 at Amazon

Place this elegant-looking salt bowl beside your hob to season your food with ease while cooking. Alternatively, use it for storing spices. Either way, it's a gem that will lighten up your kitchen space.

15. GDORUN Candle Holders | $19.99 at Amazon

Place these candle holders on a dining table and put a shaped candle in them to make a statement. The color of this holder is eye-catching, and they are also available in black and grey.

16. Utoplike Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray Bath Tray for Tub | $29.99 at Amazon

A simple way to spruce up your bathtub, pop this rack over yours and fill it with everything from fresh flowers to plants, bath bombs and your favourite book. For a relaxing bath time and to make your bathroom look zen.

17. Artesa Raised Serving Platter | $43.08 at Amazon

Use this giant wooden platter for serving anything from starters to sides and desserts, all in style. It's made of stunning acacia wood and lifted off the table to make for more space. Disassemble it when it's not in use for smart storage.

18. Homiu Chopping Board | $67.68 at Amazon

Use this marble chopping board for serving food or you could even take it from your kitchen to your bedroom, for displaying your perfumes and more in style. Multi-functional, we say.

19. Nathan James Paloma Round Coffee | $179.99 , now $170.30 (save $9.69) at Amazon

This coffee table is uber stylish and functional too. With two tiers and a slim, minimalist design, it's perfect for putting the finishing touch to your living room.

20. Modway Render Mid-Century Modern Bar with Wine Rack Storage Cabinet | $473.20 now $430.85 (save $42.35) at Amazon

Your home bar will never look better than when encased in this walnut cabinet. With it's organic aesthetic and clean lines, this cabinet is worth the investment, especially if you can get it on next day delivery.

Become an Amazon Prime member for free..

You can take advantage of free and fast delivery as well as much more if you are a Prime member. Should you not be (yet), there's a free 30-day trial up for grabs. Sign up now to reap the benefits, or wait to use your free trial in time for Amazon Prime Day, which has historically been in July of each year.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is on July 12 and 13th. If you can't bear to wait for Black Friday to roll around, Amazon Prime Day presents itself as an excellent opportunity for shopping. In recent years, the date of Amazon Prime Day has been more tangible, and was held in 2020 in October instead. We're on the lookout for the official date of the day itself, and will be sure to update this page when we know more.

How does Amazon Prime Day work?

Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members, meaning you'll need to be an existing member or sign up for a free trial at the time of the event in order to benefit from the discounts. Once you're all signed up, you can scroll through Amazon on the designated (not yet confirmed) days and see all of the glorious discounts you can pick up.

How long is Amazon Prime Day for?

Amazon Prime Day is a 48 hour event taking place over July 12th and into July 13th.