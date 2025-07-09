I'd Never Have Known These Luxury Candle Brands Are on Amazon — Some Are Even on Sale for Prime Day

I'm all for an amazing-smelling home, I mean, who isn't? Floral scents that wrap around the house — oh, what a treat. Or perhaps you're more of a sandalwood type of person; if so, I totally get it. The subtle woody, creamy tones are undeniably a great way to elevate your home's scent.

Now, if you're wondering how to make your home smell good, a candle is a great place to start. Best of all? You can find some of the chicest and most luxurious-smelling brands on Amazon. You read that right... Yes, Amazon.

And with Amazon Prime Day in full swing, what better way to stock up on some of your favorite home fragrances and candles than now? Here, I've put together a list (just for you, yes you) to indulge, unwind, and light a candle or two while hitting 'add to cart'.

blomus

Sandalwood Myrrh £11.86, Was £13.98 at Amazon Known for its minimal and sleek design, German luxury home accessories brand blomus, looks at interiors and lifestyle concepts that aim to transform the home. Offering clean forms and sustainable products, this brand distinguishes itself through its exceptional craftsmanship. As well as selling furniture and home goods, blomus is also known for its elegant and fragrant candles. The brand holds its range of candles on its site and on Amazon. My personal favorite is the Sandalwood Myrrh — oozing with woody, warm notes — the subtle sandalwood scent will create a calm and aromatic atmosphere throughout the home. The concrete design of the candle certainly lends a minimalist look, making it easy to integrate into your home's interior design. Now, if you're wondering where you should put this scented candle, then we've got you covered on that front. Scent: Warm, velvety, and woody notes

Burn time: 55 hours

NEOM

Complete Bliss £26.50, Was £38 at Amazon If you haven't heard of NEOM by now or seen it around your favorite retail stores, then I must ask: have you been living under a rock? NEOM, founded by Nicola Elliott, is known for its simple yet bold design and scents. The brand ethos is to put wellbeing at the forefront of what they create, giving consumers the chance to experience better sleep, reduced stress, increased energy, and a boosted mood through its aromatic scents. Right now, the brand features on Amazon with a selection of products to choose from — including its line of candles. And if you're looking to get your hands on one of these candles, you'd be happy to know that NEOM's Complete Bliss scented candle is currently at 20% off on Amazon, priced at only £30.40. At the moment on the NEOM website, the candle is priced at £38, so if you ask me — you're getting quite a saving here. The candle brings in a warm cascade of velvety, pale pink roses once its fresh scent fills the room. I mean, it sounds like the perfect candle for sleep, so don't mind if I do! Scent: Fresh floral notes

Burn time: 35 hours

La Jolíe Muse

Passionfruit Peony £22 at Amazon UK Founded in 2016, La Jolíe Muse is a female-led brand that creates premium fragrances globally. Creating a luxury feel through its designs and scents, the brand focuses on non-toxic ingredients and recyclable materials. Aside from selling directly from its website, the brand currently has its fragrant candle line on Amazon. With a range of stunning candles that come in unique vessels, like this La Jolie Muse Starlit Golden Fir Scented Candle, priced at £21, as well as my favorite, the Passionfruit Peony at just £22. Highlighting the Passionfruit Peony scent, this candle captures a sweet aroma of passionfruit with a hint of sourness and the delicate fragrance of just-crushed peony petals. A delightfully delicate candle scent for your home office, perhaps? Scent: Sweet and floral notes

Burn time: 70-80 hours

Salt & Stone

Santal & Vetiver £49 at Amazon UK Self-care brand Salt & Stone, founded by former professional snowboarder Nima Jalali, is renowned for its skincare line as well as its fragrance range. Each product within the brand has been carefully curated using antioxidant and nutrient-rich ingredients. Salt & Stone's Santal & Vetiver candle, available on Amazon, is what takes the spotlight for me. Made with a natural coconut and soy blend wax, this candle gives off notes of woody, warm tones, with a wash of amber and a hint of Australian sandalwood, cedar, and vetiver. There is also a gentle smell of cardamom that comes through once the candle is lit. It's perfect if you're looking to make your entryway smell welcoming. Scent: Warm woody notes

Burn time: 50 hours

Skandinavisk

Fjord £15.20, Was £18 at Amazon Skandinavisk began its roots in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2012 by Shaun Russell, drawing inspiration for the brand from the beauty of Scandinavia. The brand focuses on home fragrance and body products, with a touch of Scandinavian flair. Aside from the brand's aesthetic appeal, its scents are loved and admired globally, and best of all? The range is also available on Amazon. A candle I've been eyeing recently, and which may also be the answer to making my living room smell good, is the Fjord candle. The candles are wrapped around fruity scent notes, drawing in the lush smell of apple and pear blossom, orchard fruits, and redcurrants. Scent: Fruity notes

Burn time: 20 hours

Maison Louis Marie

Le Refuge d'Ernest £48.73 at Amazon UK Luxury brand Maison Louis Marie, founded by Marie Du Petit Thouars, aims to bring opulence and lavish scents into the home through its fragrances, candles, and skincare line. The brand was initially launched with just six scents, inspired by Marie's family botanical heritage. Now, the brand has expanded globally with a range of products to choose from. Le Refuge d'Ernest is one of the brand's products that stood out to me — it pays homage to Marie's Great Great Great Grandfather, Ernest Solvay, who was a Belgian scientist and inventor with a passion for exploring. The candle will transport you to 'a cabin in the alps'. Scent: Warm notes of amber, white birch, and cedarwood

Burn time: A long-burning candle, but to preserve fragrance, limit to 3 hours at a time

M&SENSE

Blue Volcano £14.99, Was £17.99 at Amazon Dripping in luxury, home fragrance brand M&SENSE certainly knows how to make a statement. Best known for its candles and diffusers, M&SENSE carries a range of floral, fruity, and woody notes throughout its products. The range is also available on Amazon, so if you're looking for a quick fix and delivery, you're in the right place. Now, the special and truly gorgeous candle that caught my eye instantly was M&SENSE's Blue Volcano. Giving you a clean and consistent burn, this candle carries a naturally perfumed scent of tropical fruit, sandalwood, strawberry, raspberry, and orange — quite the concoction. But aside from its heavenly fragrance, the candle is housed in a stunning deep blue vessel that will undoubtedly make a statement in any home. Oh, what a fine way to decorate with blue, am I right? Scent: Tropical, fruity notes

Burn time: 70 hours

FAQs

Are Candles From Amazon Worth the Purchase?

Whether you're looking to make your bedroom smell nice or your living room, finding the right scent for you and your space is important. Now, where you buy it from is entirely up to you. Often, Amazon purchases come out cheaper, especially if you have a Prime membership, so you can get what you want without the additional delivery fees. And best of all? It can also arrive the next day.

Buying directly from a specific brand's site often has additional delivery fees and extra charges, so when purchasing, always keep this in mind. However, it's entirely up to you and your personal preference.

I hope this list of decadent and tantalizing scents has tempted you to add to cart. If you're keen to find out more about upcoming Amazon sales happening this week or if you want to find out what Prime Day alternatives are available, then we've got you covered.

We've also uncovered a surprising list of home brands on Amazon, along with our favorite picks from each.