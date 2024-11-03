8 Ways to Make Your Bedroom Smell Nice — For The Holidays and Beyond

Considering we spend so much time in and around our bedrooms, it makes perfect sense we would want them to smell gorgeous. Although it may not be the first living space that comes to mind when you think of scenting, I believe that it's not one to be forgotten. After all, this is the space you sleep, wake up, and unwind in.

Once you've designed and dressed your bedroom to your heart's content, the finishing touch has always been and will always be fragrance. It miraculously ties the space together and can set a different vibe based on your scent of choice. Learning how to make your home smell good and finding the perfect fragrance for your bedroom is one of the mini joys adulting has to offer — so why deprive your restful room of this experience?

Now, there are so many ways to fragrance your bedroom. You can go contemporary with scented candles and diffusers or lean traditional with potpourri and incense. The experts have shared their favorite tips for bedroom scenting to help you explore and choose your method of perfuming. And by the end of it, you'll find yourself in a space so relaxing, you'll want to snuggle into the covers for as long as you can.

1. Experiment with Candle Placement

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

In conversation with Alison Genet, fragrance expert and founder of Santa Barbara Apothecary & Co., she tells us that creating a warm, inviting atmosphere in your bedroom can be as simple as introducing subtle yet impactful fragrances.

Her first tip to make your bedroom smell nice involves experimenting with the placement of your scented candle collection. "Place candles strategically around the room," she advises. "For example, to create a cozy ambiance, place candles near mirrors or in small clusters for a beautiful, layered scent experience."

L'OBJET + Klaus Jürgen Schmidt Pantheon Hydra View at Net-A-Porter Price: $465

Scent: Vetivert A feast for the senses, this L'OBJET + Klaus Jürgen Schmidt Pantheon Hydra Scented Candle is stunning from scent to look. Snowflake House Spice Evergreen & Embers Cut Glass Candle View at Anthropologie Price: $58

Notes: Black Pepper, Emerald Pine, Hinoki Cedarwood How adorable is this Snowflake House Cut Glass Candle from Anthropologie? Pop it on your nightstand for a Christmassy touch. Americano Soy Wax Café Candle View at Earl of East Price: $53

Burn Time: 60 - 70 Hours A soy wax americano-scented candle in a coffee mug that makes your bedroom smell like a London café? Yes please, Earl of East!

2. Incorporate Scented Diffusers

(Image credit: Simon Brown)

Another great way to make your bedroom smell lush is to add a diffuser to your nightstand. "Diffusers are a low-maintenance way to keep your bedroom consistently fresh," says Alison. "They gently disperse fragrance and are perfect for smaller spaces."

And if you find that diffusers don't make enough of a difference to the scent of your space, don't fret. She also explains that diffusers provide subtle, lasting scents that can be layered with candles for a fuller experience.

This aromatech scent diffuser for one is beloved by our Shopping Editor Julia Demer, and just made its way onto Oprah's list of favorites too. So don't sleep on diffusers, for you might just be missing out on a refreshing ambiance in the process.

Diptyque Orange Blossom Hourglass Diffuser View at Net-A-Porter Price: $210

Quantity: 75 ml This mesmerizing Diptyque Orange Blossom Hourglass Diffuser from Net-A-Porter is a doubly clever buy since it disguises as decor when not in use. Cocodor Flower Reed Diffuser Set View at Amazon Price: $18

Fragrance: White Jasmine I'm a sucker for the endearing scent of white jasmine and this Cocodor Flower Reed Diffuser Set from Amazon offers just that at a great price. Vitruvi Stone Terracotta Diffuser View at Anthropologie Price: $123

Quantity: 7" H x 3.5" D Gone are the days of clunky room diffusers and this Vitruvi Stone Terracotta Diffuser from Anthropologie is proof you don't need to compromise on style.

3. Spritz Your Signature Room Sprays

(Image credit: Will Ellis. Design: OAD Interiors)

According to Alison, investing in signature room sprays is a genius way to quickly refresh your bedroom. They can be especially handy if you want to uplift your space and can't find any candles on hand.

In fact, I find that this is a great alternative to scented candles if you're not a fan of having open flames from scented candles in a fabric-heavy space such as a bedroom. It gives you all of the fragrance with none of the stress.

"For holiday gatherings, try a warm blend of clove and vanilla to complement seasonal décor," suggests Alison. And if you're looking for more suggestions, then take a look at my current wishlist to follow.

Botanical Garden Room Spray View at H&M Price: $18

Color: Orange H&M's Botanical Garden Room Spray can make your bedroom smell like a flowery Spring day, plus it doesn't hurt that it comes in a pretty perfume-esque bottle. Creed Vanisia Room Spray View at Macy's Price: $95

Quantity: 5 oz This Creed Vanisia Room Spray from Macy's basically means that the vanilla and amber-scented bedroom of your dreams is just one click away. Fornasetti Profumi Tavolta Room Spray View at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $218

Notes: Tuberose + Rosewood Super chic and stylish, this Fornasetti Profumi Tavolta Room Spray from Saks Fifth Avenue is a fashionable way to fragrance your bedroom.

4. Enhance with Scented Linens

(Image credit: Michael Sinclair)

If there's one thing I love about getting into bed, it's the thought of wrapping myself in my soft duvet and drifting off to sleep. But having recently invested in a pillow mist, I can say for certain I've been missing out.

I find that scented bedding is a fragrancing underdog and Alison agrees. "Adding a few drops of essential oil to your laundry load can keep linens fresh," she notes. "Consider lavender or eucalyptus for a calming aroma that complements candle selections."

Whether you're taking a nappuccino or settling in at night, the smell of smoky oud or sweet vanilla as your head hits the pillow is unmatched. And if you're looking for a quick fix, then I recommend befriending linen sprays and pillow mists.

Being Frenshe Lavender Cloud Hair, Body & Linen Mist View at Target Price: $15

Quantity: 5 fl oz Ashley Tisdale took multi-purpose scenting to a whole new level with this Being Frenshe Lavender Cloud Hair, Body & Linen Mist, available at Target. Allswell Embrace Scented Room & Linen Spray View at Walmart Price: $7

Notes: Vanilla + Sugarcane + Almond If you're on the hunt for a room spray that is sweet and nutty, you can't go wrong with this Allswell Embrace Scented Room & Linen Spray from Walmart. Jo Malone London Moonlit Chamomile Pillow Mist View at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $52

Quantity: 1.7 oz Just one spritz from the Jo Malone London Moonlit Chamomile Pillow Mist will have you drift off into dreams of flowery chamomile fields.

5. Opt for Complementary Cleaners

(Image credit: Megan Taylor. Design by Cúpla Studio)

Admittedly, cleaning your bedroom is an important factor to consider when crossing the hurdle of making the space smell nice. But Alison tells us that you can always level up your cleaning and scenting game in the same stride with the help of aromatic cleaning products.

"Finish off with scented cleaners, especially for surfaces and fabrics," she says. "A gentle mist of a eucalyptus or mint cleaner adds a crisp, clean feel."

My personal favorite all-purpose cleaner hails from Method and they have plenty of scents to choose from, including this Plant-Based Honeycrisp Apple Cleaner Spray from Amazon that's absolutely perfect for fall.

6. Include Fresh Seasonal Bouquets

(Image credit: Read McKendree / JBSA. Styling: Mieke ten Have, Design: Sister Parish Design)

Bring your bedroom alive with a blend of style and scent by treating your bedroom to a seasonal bouquet. You can prop your blooms in your favorite vase by your nightstand or on your dresser and let the flowers do the rest.

"Imagine the welcoming scent of white gardenias paired with amaryllis on your bedside table," says Adena Einfrank, founder of Florals by Adena. "Go one step further and add sprigs of pine or eucalyptus for a fresh, wintery feel giving your arrangement an earthy beautiful scent."

She also tells us that cedar and holly are the perfect additions to your arrangement for a special holiday feel. You can visit your local florist and pick your stems firsthand, but if you prefer to order your bouquets online, this Autumn Amazement Bouquet from 1-800-Flowers is the peachy fall arrangement at the top of my list.

7. Scent with Layered Fragrances

(Image credit: Marc Fowler from Metropolis Studio. Design by Henrietta Southam Design)

If you want your bedroom's smell to envelope the air before you even step foot into the space, then Alison suggests experimenting with scent-layering. There are no rules to the process and it offers you a chance to whisk together a scent that's uniquely your own.

"Start with a base that complements seasonal scents," she advises. "Use candles that have multiple layers as they can really help with creating a mood."

For fall and winter, Alison suggests scents like Santa Barbara Apothecary's '805 Pumpkin', with notes of allspice, cinnamon, and California pumpkin, for a sense of warmth and familiarity.

And when it comes to scent-layering, you can mix mediums too. So you can fill a bowl with potpourri, light some incense, or turn on your diffuser as you wish. My one tip to remember is to choose light singular scents that blend instead of overwhelm.

Looshi Euphoria Incense View at Anthropologie Price: $26

Notes: Rosemary + Tuberose + Amber Anthropologie's Looshi Euphoria Incense is the perfect bedroom treat to get rid of any lingering smells and replace them with a soothing scent. Fall Potpourri Vase Filler View at Amazon Price: $21

Includes: Potpourri + Essential Oil I nearly forgot about aromatic potpourri in the face of modern scenting mediums but upon rediscovering this vase filler, it remains a classic in my book. Sundried Linen Scented Oil View at H&M Price: $10

Quantity: 30 ml Infuse your unscented cleaning solutions with a couple of drops of this Sundried Linen Scented Oil from H&M to make your room smell like a hotel.

8. Tidy Thoroughly and Ventilate

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Last but not least, you can always fall back on a deep bedroom clean and never-failing ventilation. Sure, they aren't the most glitzy scenting methods but they're time-honored for a reason.

You'll be surprised at the monumental difference getting rid of serveware, washing your sheets, and cleaning your bedroom can make to the space. Plus, it's always a good idea to let your bedroom breathe some fresh air. In fact, experts recommend opening your windows in winter too.

Despite the momentary discomfort and loss of heat, it's a practice we definitely recommend adding to your morning routine.

And there you have it — our expert guide to making your bedroom smell absolutely amazing. The best part is that you really don't have to actualize all of these tips. They all stand on their own and are completely customizable to your fragrance palette.

You can also use this manual to prepare your guest bedroom for visitors and treat them to a total sensory experience to give them that resort vibe everyone yearns for over the holidays.

Trust me, the joy sparked by a wonderfully scented bedroom is one you and your guests won't want to miss out on.

FAQs

What's the easiest way to freshen up a bedroom's fragrance?

The easiest and quickest way to freshen up the scent of a clean bedroom is to spray some of your favorite room sprays and let the fragrance work its magic. But the key word in this scenario is clean.

If your room seems to have a musty smell to it and you haven't cleaned it in a while, the answer to your problems is right there. Pencil in a cleaning session and let your bedroom breathe while you tidy.

Open up the windows and rid the space of clutter. Next, dust, vacuum, and mop the space until clean. Finally, you can finish it off by lighting a candle, burning some incense, or scenting it however you prefer.