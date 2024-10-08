How Often Should You Clean a Bedroom? This Frequency is a Good Rule of Thumb, Say Experts

Bedrooms are meant to be a sacred sanctuary of rest and relaxation. But they're also quick to become messy given we spend an abundant amount of time in this space.

While learning how to declutter a bedroom is definitely a sizable first step toward maintaining a tidy space, it's also important to familiarize yourself with the ins and outs of cleaning your bedroom.

Now, there are plenty of variables to consider, but likely the most important of them all is how often you should be tending to your bedroom. So we've called on the experts to help us understand the frequency of cleaning required to properly maintain a bedroom and the downside to neglecting this task.

Take it from us, a spotless bedroom is so much more than just the visual appeal that comes with it, and with a professionally-approved schedule, you'll find out for yourself soon enough.

How Often Should You Clean Your Bedroom?

In conversation with Di Ter Avest, founder of Di Is Organized, she tells us that it's generally a good idea to clean your bedroom weekly.

"This includes basic tasks like dusting surfaces, vacuuming or sweeping the floor, changing bed linens, and decluttering," she notes. "Regular cleaning helps maintain a tidy and comfortable space while also reducing allergens like dust and pet dander."

Cleaning expert Eliana Coca also finds that weekly cleaning is ideal for keeping bedrooms neat and tidy. "It's important to keep a close eye on cleaning schedules to ensure a healthy sleep environment," she says. "I recommend cleaning by removing dirt and clutter, and laundering fabrics, as well."

Aside from a focused weekly clean, daily habits like airing your bedding and clearing your nightstand of any unnecessary items will help make this chore all the easier to tackle.

How Frequently Should You Deep Clean Your Bedroom?

According to Di, you should undertake a deep cleaning of your bedroom every one to three months, depending on how quickly it accumulates dust.

"Deep cleaning involves tasks like wiping down baseboards, cleaning under the bed and furniture, vacuuming curtains, cleaning windows, and rotating the mattress," she points out. "This thorough cleaning keeps your bedroom fresh and hygienic in the long term."

Since deep cleanings aren't as regular as daily tidying sessions, it's important to be as thorough as possible. That means acting on tasks as simple as rendering your windows spotless to more time-consuming tasks like cleaning an area rug.

These deep cleans might seem cumbersome but you'll be surprised at the grime that's lurking under and within seemingly pristine fabrics and spaces. Plus, your meticulous efforts on deep clean days will help reduce the load for your regular clean-ups too.

Consequences of a Poor Bedroom Cleaning Routine

Roman Peysakhovich, CEO and founder at Cleango, tells us that failure to maintain a consistent bedroom cleaning schedule will start to show itself in how your room looks and how your health is, too.

He tells us that you may notice yourself sneezing more in your room and you might even start developing respiratory issues or allergies.

"Not only that but living in a cluttered or messy environment is reported to have effects on one's mental health, too," he explains. "Clutter in your room or home is said to bring difficulty in completing daily tasks because visually looking at the clutter can cause stress and anxiety."

Cleaning and organizing a bedroom offers so much more than just visual relief. And we find that the benefits of keeping up a hygienic bedroom space are three-fold. You'll be living in a cleaner environment, you'll be able to properly embrace the design of your space and we have a sneaky feeling, you'll be happier too.

Putting cozy bedroom ideas into play and then leaving your room to become a hotspot for grime is rather counterintuitive. The well-thought-out decor, intentional furniture arrangement, and curated color palette can so easily be put to shame by the mess.

So instead of letting all your hard work of creating your dream bedroom go to waste, adopt a regular cleaning routine to keep your space dirt-free.

Aside from being able to actually take in the beauty of your bedroom, you may even find that you're sleeping better and feeling cheerier as well.

FAQs

How Often Should You Clean Your Bedroom Walls?

There's nothing like a dirty wall to cause an entire room's aesthetic value to fall by a margin. This is why it's best to spot-clean your walls at least once a month. If your wall is tainted with hand prints, smudges, or random marks, use this schedule to keep your walls looking immaculate.

This CHOMP! Painted Wall Cleaner Spray from Amazon is made to come in handy for your monthly cleaning.

Moreover, you can also treat your painted surfaces to a focused deep clean once a year, giving them an extensive dusting and total clean-up.

What Should You Clean First in a Bedroom?

If you're feeling overwhelmed and unsure of where to begin when cleaning your bedroom, we strongly recommend starting off by disposing of any clutter. This includes that extra glass of water sitting by your bed, the trash can that's reached its saturation point, and pretty much anything that's not meant to be sitting by your nightstand too.

This will make a dent in the cleaning process and is a great icebreaker to map out the spaces that need dusting, wiping, and sorting through next.