How to Clean an Area Rug — 4 Easy Steps You Can Take to Revive Your Carpeting

We'd argue that one of the easiest ways to pull a room together is to throw a stunning rug center-stage and let it take control of the space. It's a popular design tactic, forever in the pockets of interior designers.

However, the only problem with having an area rug on display in a high-traffic living space is the dust that comes with it. We find that learning how to clean a rug is an important skill for carpet lovers. And understanding how to cater your cleaning process to various types of rugs - like the area variety - is a big help.

Cleaning your rug, especially if you haven't done so in a while, is almost like giving your interior space a fresh look. For sometimes, you'll find that the worn-in look is simply the work of the dirt that's accumulated over time - so let's rid our rugs of it and return them to their glory days.

What You'll Need

Even the best rugs will eventually need a good cleaning to keep them in fashionable shape. To bring your own area rug back to its once-pristine condition, here are a couple of things you'll need.

TOOLS

· Vacuum cleaner to help remove dust and debris.

· Soft Bristled Brush, like this Quality Scrub Brush from Amazon.

• Mild Detergent, similar to this Woolites Hypoallergenic Laundry Liquid from Walmart.

• Carpet Cleaner - this BISSELL 2X Deep Clean + Refresh Liquid is well-rated on Target.

· Sponge or even a soft cloth for the drying process.

A Step-By-Step Guide

(Image credit: Matthew Williams. Design by Studio DB)

According to Logan Taylor, cleaning expert and owner at the Dazzle Cleaning Company, an area rug can be thoroughly cleaned in as little as four straightforward steps. There's plenty of room for rug cleaning mistakes, so instead of going in blind, we have Logan's go-to method for treating dusty area rugs to help us along the way.

Step 1 - Vacuum the rug: "The first step in cleaning an area rug is to thoroughly vacuum it," he advises. "This will remove any loose dirt, debris, and pet hair that may be stuck on the surface of the rug."



Step 2 - Spot-clean any stains: If you notice any visible stains on your area rug, Logan tells us it's important to spot-clean them before moving on to a deep cleaning process. "You can use a mixture of mild detergent and warm water," he notes. "Then gently scrub the stained area with a soft brush or cloth."



Step 3 - Use a carpet cleaner: Depending on how dirty your rug is, he explains that you may want to use a carpet cleaner specifically designed for area rugs. "Follow the instructions carefully," he says. "And make sure to test the cleaner on a small, inconspicuous area of the rug first."



Step 4 - Rinse and dry: After cleaning the rug with a carpet cleaner, Logan it's important to rinse off any remaining soap or solution. "Use a clean cloth or sponge to gently blot the rug and remove excess moisture," he says. "Then, allow the rug to air dry completely before placing it back in its designated location."

And there you have it - a professional walk-through on how to properly clean an area rug.

How Often to Clean an Area Rug

(Image credit: Tai Ping)

In conversation with Steven Ip, owner of Cleanzen, he tells us that it's best to deep clean your rug at least one to two times a year. However, he recommends vacuuming regularly to prevent buildup.

"Also, spot treat stains immediately," he adds. "This quick action helps prevent them from setting or becoming harder to remove."

Sure, at this point, cleaning your area rug seems like a lot of work — especially since these fabrics are generally much larger in size than a casual carpet. But once you get through the process, take respite in the fact that you won't have to do it again for at least another six months, or maybe longer if you don't have a pet running around.

Plus, as soon as you're done washing and drying, when you finally have the finely cleaned rug ready to put back on display, we have a feeling you'll be more than pleased with the results.

And why leave it for later, when you could do it now and experiment with fresh living room rug ideas in time for all the hosting that comes in tow as we inch towards end-of-year festivities?

FAQs

Can You Put an Area Rug in the Wash?

(Image credit: Amazon)

"Yes, you can put an area rug in the washing machine," says Steven. "Only as long as the type of rug you have is machine washable."

He encourages double-checking if your rug is machine-friendly first, since most natural fiber rugs are not machine washable. And if your rug is one of the lucky ones that is meant to be machine washed, he recommends making sure that your area rug can comfortably fit in your machine.

No matter how urgent, don't try to wash a large rug in a small machine as it could damage your washer - and your rug too.

Can You Steam Clean an Area Rug?

(Image credit: Kitesgrove)

Steven tells us that steam cleaning a rug depends widely on the material that it's made from. "If your rug is delicate or made from natural fibers, I suggest using dry cleaning methods," he notes. "Simply because steam cleaning uses heat and moisture that could damage sensitive rug fibers."

So before you pick up your steamer and get to cleaning your rug, assess the material and check if the retailer approves of treating the fabric to this type of cleaning technique. If not, find the cleaning methods that are most compatible with the rug and practice those instead.