Hot Shower Before Bed — Is This Really the Secret to Sleeping Better? I'd Like to Think So, But What Do Experts Say About It?

Even against the balmy London nights, I find myself foregoing a cold evening shower for a momentarily comforting warm one. And by warm, I mean hot. A fact I find myself embarrassed to admit until now.

All because I have been researching whether a hot shower before bed is one of the best ways to sleep better, and the verdict is in and it's positively in my favor (and possibly yours, too).

But what makes a hot shower a treat for restful slumber? Let's pass it to the experts.

Will a Hot Shower Help You Sleep?

Turn up the heat in your bathroom for a cool night of deep sleep. (Image credit: Space Factory)

First things first, do hot showers equal better slumber? Sleep science coach Riley Otis says yes. "It can, especially if you take it about 60 to 90 minutes before sleep," she explains. "The warm water raises your skin temperature, and once you step out, your core body temperature drops. That drop signals to your brain that it’s time to rest."

Aside from calling on things to aid sleep, this small shift in routine can make a major difference in the comfort of your rest at night. Sleep expert Kenny Timper also agrees, saying: "Yes, a hot shower before bed can help you sleep better, assuming you aren't someone who tends to overheat at night."

He explains that a shower is a simple way to alert your body that it's time to wind down. And so it makes perfect sense why this concept would bode well in a nighttime routine. But there's more to it.

Riley Otis Social Links Navigation Sleep Science Coach Riley is a staff writer and certified sleep science coach specializing in mattress testing and reviews. She works with the content team to ensure accurate and up-to-date information. Riley graduated from Elon University in 2024 with a degree in journalism and creative writing. As a lover of sleep herself, Riley enjoys learning about the best sleep products and helping readers find their perfect match.

Kenny Timper Social Links Navigation Certified Sleep Science Coach at Sleepopolis Kenny is a staff writer at Sleepopolis and a certified sleep science coach. He tests the good, the bad, and the ugly of all things sleep, so you can skip the trial and error and jump straight into a good night’s rest. Kenny graduated from William Peace University with a degree in English and a minor in communication. Outside of testing and writing about mattresses, he enjoys hiking, biking, or avoiding the pit at your local heavy metal concert.

How Does It Work?

Sleep science is on the side of hot showers after dark. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Marylou Sobel Interior Design)

Before you commit to washing away the stress of the day in a steamy shower room, let's dive deeper into what makes this change sleep expert-certified.

Kenny tells me that there are a couple of reasons at play behind the benefits of a hot shower at night. "For one, a hot shower relaxes tight muscles and eases physical tension from the day," he says.

"It helps calm the nervous system, especially if you’re feeling wired or anxious at night. The drop in body temperature after the shower mimics what naturally happens before sleep, which can help you fall asleep faster."

But the science behind this isn't just physical. "It also acts as a mental cue that your body starts to associate the routine with sleep, which strengthens your wind-down process," he adds. "If you do it consistently at the same time each night, it can support better sleep habits long term."

Despite the tropical temperatures tied to this technique, Riley tells me that it can actually help calm the body's temperature, too. "It helps move heat to the skin’s surface, which allows your body to cool down more efficiently afterward," she explains. "Plus, it triggers a parasympathetic response, which slows your heart rate and encourages relaxation."

So, if you've switched out your busy bed linen for the best bedding colors for sleep, and you've perfumed your room with the best bedroom fragrances, it might be time to give a hot shower a go.

My Night Routine Favorites

Bamford B Silent Night-Time Pillow Mist £24 at Liberty UK Notes: Frankincense, Lavender, Marjoram I stand by the power of a calming pillow mist to set the mood for a cozy night of sleep. And this B Silent Night-Time Pillow Mist by Bamford is a must-try. slip Silk Sleep Mask $78.50 at Amazon $79 at Amazon $139 at Garmentory (US) Color: Navy Blue I adore a good sleep mask, and Slip is the brand on the lips of stylish sleep experts everywhere. Plus, doesn't this deep navy blue just whisper sweet dreams? Rituals The Ritual of Jing Sleep Essentials Duo Set £21.99 at Amazon UK Includes: Foaming Shower Gel + Hand Mask Very few sleep collections have actually lived up to their claims. But there's something about the soothing scents of The Ritual of Jing Sleep Essentials Duo Set that does the trick every single time.

FAQs

How Long Before Bed Can You Shower?

A warm shower is best taken around an hour or two before you tuck yourself in for the night. This will give your body enough time to take in the heat from the shower and properly cool down after for better, more restful sleep.

And if you're still facing a bout of summer insomnia, there might be a couple of hot sleeping mistakes you need to change.