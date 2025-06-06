Did You Know 'Summer Insomnia' Is a Thing? Here's What's Keeping You From Drifting Off, and How to Beat It

London's summer is admittedly fleeting. But of late, we've been lucky enough to experience long, sunlit days and warm weather. However, there's something about wrapping up my day before the sun sets (a 09:00 PM ritual nowadays) that feels slightly illegal and mildly unproductive to the mind and body.

And if, like me, you have been enduring restless sleep in the heat, chances are summer insomnia is the culprit to blame. Since we're used to the gradual dimming of the sky signifying the need to wind down, this shift in ambiance can hinder your rest.

So, I reached out to a couple of sleep experts to explain the cause for summer insomnia and how to overcome it for a good night's rest — even when the sunny view outside your window says otherwise.

What Is Summer Insomnia?

Dare I say, the only downfall to summer's warm and bright demeanour. (Image credit: Sharon Litchfield. Design: Brianna Hughes Interiors)

Sleep expert and clinical psychologist Dr. Leah Kaylor tells me that summer insomnia refers to difficulty falling or staying asleep during the warmer months.

"While insomnia can occur year-round, it often spikes in summer due to longer daylight hours, hotter nights, disrupted routines, and environmental overstimulation (like noise or travel)," she says.

"Rising temperatures interfere with the body’s natural ability to cool down for sleep, while late sunsets and early sunrises can throw off your circadian rhythm, making it harder to wind down at night or stay asleep in the morning."

If these symptoms feel familiar, don't lose hope, as there are a couple of things you can do to sleep better and combat summer insomnia for sound slumber.

Dr. Leah Kaylor Social Links Navigation Sleep expert and psychologist Dr. Leah Kaylor is a sleep expert and a clinical and prescribing psychologist at the Federal Bureau of Investigation. She has also written 5 book chapters and over 15 peer-reviewed journal articles. She has spoken nationally and internationally to law enforcement officers on topics such as the human stress response, trauma, EMDR, sleep/nightmares, taking care of one’s mental health when working with CSAM, wellness, and resilience.

Tips to Beat Summer Insomnia

1. Keep Your Bedroom Cool and Dark

Draw the blinds and flip on the fan for starters. (Image credit: Felix Forrest. Design: Nina Maya Interiors)

According to Kenny Timper, a certified sleep science coach at Sleepopolis, it's important to set the mood for sleep. "Keep your bedroom as cool and dark as possible," he says. "I find that blackout shades and a fan or AC can make a big difference."

Leah also recommends blocking heat during the day, assuring me that it's one of the best things you can do to aid sleep. "Maintain bedroom temperature of around 60° to 67°F (15° to 19°C)," she suggests. "And consider using a cooling mattress pad or moisture-wicking sheets."

I recommend bringing home these Brushed Pencil Pleat Blackout Thermal Curtains from M&S and dressing your bed in this Set of Linen Sheets from Zara Home for a cozy night in.

Kenny Timper Social Links Navigation Certified Sleep Science Coach at Sleepopolis Kenny is a Staff Writer at Sleepopolis and a certified sleep science coach. He tests the good, the bad, and the ugly of all things sleep, so you can skip the trial and error and jump straight into a good night’s rest. Kenny graduated from William Peace University with a degree in English and a minor in communication. Outside of testing and writing about mattresses, he enjoys hiking, biking, or avoiding the pit at your local heavy metal concert.

2. Watch the Sunset

Take in the sunset with some sleepy-time tea. (Image credit: Peter Molloy. Design: TAK Studio)

"Yes, that's correct," assures Leah. "Watching the sunset can act as a cue to tell both the brain and the body that it's time to wind down from the day and prepare for sleep."

Personally, I'm all for any excuse to savor a sunset. And if your bedtime ritual allows for a sleep schedule that begins post the time of sunset in your city, then I recommend taking this advice to heart and grounding yourself as the sky takes on that gorgeous golden hue.

If you miss the sunset and want none of the FOMO, get yourself this VARMBLIXT Lamp from IKEA for a warm glow. Or, a Sunset Projection Light from Amazon for a wall cloaked in dusky tints.

3. Dial Back Screen Time

Force yourself to put your phone down and settle in for the night. (Image credit: Jonathan Van Dyk. Stylists: Airlie Lang and Ben Ramsey)

"When it comes to beating summer insomnia, it's important to dial back screen time and bright light exposure in the hour before bed," says Kenny. "Especially once the sun’s already gone down."

As someone who is guilty of scrolling well past my bedtime, I will be taking Kenny's advice. Plus, to further help set the mood for rest, I also plan to rely on lighting tricks for better sleep. And if you're having trouble even then, I find that a quality sleep mask can make all the difference.

And if all else fails, I suggest using this super sleek Loftie Alarm Clock with a Sound Machine from Amazon to serenade you to sleep with white noise.

4. Create a Wind-Down Routine

Curate a pre-bed routine that calms and caters to you. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Marylou Sobel Interior Design)

"Different people will find different things relaxing," says Leah. "So, figure out what activities relax you and make it a habit to do them every time before bed to relax and unwind."

If you do everything to prevent summer insomnia but still find yourself tossing and turning, Kenny recommends hopping in your shower room. "A lukewarm shower before bed will help trigger that cooling response your body needs to sleep," he explains.

And if you're sleep health obsessed and want to track your circadian rhythm, REM state, stress, heart rate, and more, then the Oura Gen3 Horizon Smart Ring should be on your wishlist. Masquerading as a stylish ring is actually a tech-savvy piece of jewelry that will monitor your activity and help you optimize your routine for the better.

Amazon OLESILK Mulberry Silk Eye Sleep Mask £12.74 at Amazon UK Color: Pink A good sleep mask can make falling asleep a dream, and this eye mask from Amazon is well-rated and made from 100% natural mulberry silk for maximum comfort. Argos Shark TF200SUK Flex Bladeless Tower Fan £250 at Argos Color: Black Finding a fan that works well and looks good can be tough, but this Shark Flex Bladeless Tower Fan manages to check all my boxes. Sleek and efficient, it's a great investment to cool your bedroom. Oliver Bonas Sleep Heroes Dream Beauty Gift Set £12.50 at Oliver Bonas Includes: Pillow Mist + Rollerball This Sleep Heroes Dream Beauty Gift Set from Oliver Bonas is a great gift for a fellow summer insomniac or even as a treat to yourself. The blend of lavender and chamomile will relax you into a deep sleep.

FAQs

How Many Hours of Sleep Is Considered Insomnia?

Technically speaking, there isn't a set amount of hours that rounds up to insomnia. However, if you're having trouble falling asleep on a regular basis, it's best to seek help from a doctor or a sleep psychologist to help you identify the cause of your insomnia.



Beyond taking help from these brilliant sleep experts, I also recommend trying the Scandinavian sleeping method. Since this recommendation only applies to shared beds, if you have the luxury of a mattress all your own, then consider switching to bedding for hot weather.