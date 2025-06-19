Can't Sleep in the Heat? 10 Things to Try Tonight That'll Help You Stay Cooler

Relaxing outdoors and soaking in some vitamin D is one of the many joys of warmer weather. However, when the evening rolls around and you are ready to drift off to sleep, it can pose real problems. Maintaining a solid sleep routine is vital to our overall health and should be a priority; therefore, making sure we can sleep well in all temperatures and conditions, including a heatwave, is key.

What is the best temperature to sleep in, for example? “The ideal sleep environment is cool, approximately 18°C, quiet and dark. This cave-like environment stimulates increased levels of melatonin, a sleep-inducing hormone that plays a key role in regulating the natural sleep-wake cycle,” explains TEMPUR sleep specialist and sleep counsellor, Thomas Høegh Reisenhus. But, how do you manage to keep a cool bedroom when a heatwave hits and avoid summer insomnia?

We spoke to an array of sleep experts who gave us some of their top practical tips and tricks on ensuring you get a good night's sleep in spite of the warmer weather.

Thomas Høegh Reisenhus Social Links Navigation Sleep specialist, TEMPUR Thomas has been a crucial member of the TEMPUR® product development team since 2007, helping to develop products that provide the ultimate level of comfort and support, all with the aim of creating the optimum sleep environment. With an extensive knowledge of sleep, from sleep conditions to the ideal microclimate to ensure quality and quantity of sleep, Thomas has worked with a number of leading universities, hospitals, experts and elite athletes.

1. Keep Your Bedroom Cool During the Day

(Image credit: Studio Brocca)

Making sure your bedroom is cool at night is all down to preparation that needs to be done during the day — after all, you don't need to cool down a room if it hasn't got as hot in the first place. “To ensure the bedroom is cool come nighttime, keep curtains or blinds closed throughout peak sunlight hours, especially if the room faces the sun. This will limit the amount of light and heat entering throughout the day,” says Thomas Høegh Reisenhus.

If your bedroom feels warm as evening approaches, this is when you can open your bedroom windows to allow the cooler nighttime air into the room.

2. Stick to a Sleep Routine

(Image credit: Doublespace Photography. Design: ACDO)

Whatever the weather, maintaining a consistent sleep routine is important, especially when you’re trying to get to sleep in a warmer environment. The last thing you should do is alter your timings and try to go to sleep as late as possible.

Sleep expert Dr Michael Breus insists, “Don’t ditch your sleep schedule. Limit your evening light exposure, take advantage of morning sunlight, load up on Vitamin D and pay down your sleep debt.” He goes on to say “You should keep a consistent bedtime, but more importantly, your wake-up time must be consistent seven days a week.”

3. Choose Natural Bedding

(Image credit: Naturalmat)

When you’re preparing to sleep in a warmer environment, one of the main things you should consider changing is your bedding. And the best bedding materials for regulating your temperature are always natural fibers. “Opting for bedding and bed linen made from natural materials such as organic cotton and wool have excellent temperature-regulating qualities to keep you cool all night long,” explains Mark Tremlett, founder at Naturalmat.

“The bed linen you choose can play a crucial role in keeping you cool during the night. Organic cotton is a great choice for summer, but be mindful of thread count. Very high thread counts, such as 1000 TC, are very tightly woven, making the sheets warmer. Instead, choose a thread count of 500, this will provide plenty of breathability but still has enough durability, meaning your bed linens will last longer,” he says.

Mark Tremlett Social Links Navigation Founder of Naturalmat Mark Tremlett is one of the original champions of the planet in the British manufacturing industry having begun hand-making beds, mattresses and bedding from entirely natural and organic materials over 20 years ago from the company’s Devon workshop. In 2023 Mark’s pioneering efforts were recognised when Naturalmat became the first British bed company to be awarded B Corp status - considered to be sustainability’s “gold standard”.

Bed Threads Lavender 100% French Flax Linen Sheet Set $280 at Bed Threads Available in an array of different colors, the 100% French Flax Linen set from Bed Threads is sure to keep you cool during a heatwave. Linen is a natural insulator, keeping you cool in summer and warm in winter, so you can sleep deeper for longer. Anthropologie The Organic Cotton Sateen Printed Sheet Set by Maeve $218 at Anthropologie Don't forget about your fitted sheet! During the heatwave, this is what you will be laying on so you want to make sure it allows for breathability. This duvet set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two king pillowcases. It's made from 100% organic cotton sateen. TOAST Organic Cotton Ticking Stripe Duvet Cover $130 at Toast Made from 100% organic cotton and boasting a classic ticking stripe pattern, this duvet set is beautifully soft and is sure to aid sleep in a heatwave. It's made in India and the cotton fibers have been grown in a chemical and pesticide free environment.

4. Opt for a Hot Water Bottle

(Image credit: Sharon Litchfield. Design: Brianna Hughes Interiors)

Hot water bottles are traditionally used in wintertime, however did you know that they can be used in a heatwave, too? Kerry Davies, The Sleep Fixer for The Fine Bedding Company explains that “a chilled (not frozen) hot water bottle placed near your feet can help cool your body through your extremities. Just be careful not to go too cold, as sudden temperature shocks can disrupt sleep.”

Kerry Davies Social Links Navigation The Sleep Fixer, The Fine Bedding Company Kerry Davies, The Sleep Fixer Kerry is a seasoned sleep expert with nearly 14 years of experience dedicated to transforming sleep outcomes globally. As a certified Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for Insomnia (CBTI) therapist, she brings a wealth of expertise, including focused support for neurodivergence. Kerry’s approach spans diverse settings—from one-on-one coaching to partnerships with corporations, schools, and hotels—and she provides training and tailored strategies that benefit everyone seeking to improve their sleep.

5. Invest in a Good-Quality Fan

(Image credit: Alternative Floorings)

“If your bedroom feels warm as evening approaches, open bedroom windows to allow the cooler nighttime air into the room. If the natural elements don’t bring the desired relief from the heat, a strategically placed fan can provide a welcome, consistent and cooling breeze,” explains Thomas Høegh Reisenhus.

It’s important to pick the right fan for you, so make sure to do some research to find the best one that suits you and your budget. “There are several ultra-quiet models available today, although some find the humming noise soothing to drift off to. For a super powered dose of cool, place a bowl of icy water in front of your fan to help circulate colder air around the bedroom,” claims Thomas.

Dyson Dyson Cool Am07 Air Multiplier Bladeless Tower Fan, Iron/blue $369.99 at Amazon The Dyson classic fan is one of the most popular fans on the market, and for good reason. It's Air Multiplier technology amplifies the surrounding air, giving an uninterrupted stream of smooth airflow. It has 10 precise airflow settings that will effectively cool you down in a heatwave. AIRMATE Airmate 45" Bladeless Tower Fan $269.99 at Amazon The Airmate bladeless tower fan is a cheaper alternative to the Dyson fan. It allows you to stay cool during hot summer days and you can choose from five unique modes (turbo, soft, natural, AI breeze and Jet Flow Wind). It has 24 speed levels according to your preference and the bladeless fan technology means you can barely hear it. VEVOR Vevor Tower Fan Bladeless $85.99 at Amazon The Vevo tower fan offers 8 levels of cool air and 3 levels of warm air, easily adapting to temperature changes and providing a comfortable breeze at all times. This means you can use it all year round - not just during a heatwave! It also features a large airflow outlet design, with a maximum wind speed of 16 ft/s.

6. Freeze Your Pyjamas

(Image credit: Caitlin Atkinson. Design: And And And Studio)

There are a few different tricks you can do if you’re really struggling come nighttime and need a quick fix. “For ice-fuelled coolness, try putting your pyjamas in an airtight bag in the freezer for half an hour or so before bedtime to offer a welcome all-over freshness, bringing your body temperature down as you drift off to sleep,” explains Thomas.

7. Switch Up Your Duvet

(Image credit: Lisa Romerin. Design credit: Joshua Smith)

“One of the best ways to prevent overheating is to swap to a lighter duvet, and there are a few different options when it comes to breathable, natural duvets,” says Mark Tremlett. “Duvets made from duck feathers and down provide airflow when you need it most. Goose down duvets are soft and fluffy, providing plenty of comfort alongside releasing heat when it gets too hot. An organic wool duvet will trap heat when you need it and disperse it when you don’t, making it a great choice for both heatwaves and cold snaps.” For a wool duvet for hot sleepers, try this one from The Wool Room.

8. Be Careful What You’re Consuming in the Evening

(Image credit: Matthew Delphenich, courtesy of Fisher & Paykel)

One thing you may not have considered previously is what you’re eating at night and when. It’s good for your overall digestion, especially at nighttime, to eat at least three hours before you go to bed. “Try to eat lightly in the evening, as digesting heavy meals can raise your internal temperature,” says Kerry Davies. During a heatwave, you’ll want to keep your internal temperature down as much as possible so this is a useful tip that you can easily stick to.

9. Stay Hydrated

(Image credit: Max Burkhalter. Stone: BAS Stone)

Similar to our previous point, it’s also important to consume lots of water and to stay hydrated during a heatwave. Why? Because this will keep your internal temperature down and prevent overheating, which could ultimately affect your sleep cycle. Try to also limit your alcohol and caffeine consumption, as this will also raise your internal temperature and disrupt your sleep, which will be even more evident during a heatwave.

10. Take a Cool Shower Before Bed

(Image credit: Madeline Harper. Design credit: Emily Lauren Interiors)

An easy thing you can do before bedtime during a heatwave is to take a cool shower before you get into bed. “Feeling clammy and sticky is guaranteed to prevent you feeling comfortable come bedtime, so try taking a cool shower before bed and leave hair damp to keep you cooler for longer,” says Thomas.

Taking a cool or lukewarm shower is better than a cold one believe it or not. A lukewarm shower increases blood flow to your skin, therefore increasing heat loss from the body, whereas a freezing cold shower has an adverse effect.

FAQS

What Is the Best Position to Sleep in When It’s Hot?

“Sleeping starfish-style, on your back with arms and legs spread, helps heat dissipate more easily from your body. If you prefer sleeping on your side, avoid curling up tightly as this can retain heat,” says Kerry. Realistically, your sleep position isn’t going to make a massive difference when it comes to sleep quality during a heatwave, the most important thing is to do what feels best for you.

Do Cooling Blankets Work?

Sure, some do. However, sleep expert Kerry Davies suggests otherwise. “Rather than chasing extreme cooling, the best solutions work with your body’s temperature in real time. The Smart Temperature range from The Fine Bedding Company, for example, uses responsive tech to help maintain a comfortable environment without feeling cold or unnatural to the skin – a subtle but extremely effective difference.”

What Is the Egyptian Method of Sleeping?

The Egyptian method of sleeping, which has also been referred to as the ‘cooling method’ centers around using towel soaked in cold water to keep you feeling cool. You can either soak it in cold water then lay on top of it, or wrap yourself in it like a cocoon. Using a fan that is facing towards the towel will also help circulate the cooler air around the room.