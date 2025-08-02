How to Store Knives in a Kitchen Without Cluttering Your Counters — Alternatives to Knife Blocks That Are Way More Stylish

In a sea of culinary accessories, knives are probably my most-utilized utensil. Whether I'm chopping, spreading, slicing, or dicing, I have a knife I prefer for each and every step in a recipe. So I've learnt how to house my collection with care, of course.

Knowing how to organize kitchen utensils is important in and of itself. But if you have a set of knives you truly care about, it's essential to dive a little deeper to better understand how to store them for an enduring shelf span.

You might think you're limited to a common household staple — a good old countertop knife block, and they're obviously an efficient way of storing knives. "A knife block is one of the most traditional and common forms of kitchen storage. And most knife sets will come equipped with one. If not, a range of sizes is available for purchase a la carte," says professional organizer Emily Kate Johnson.

However, they're not, always, the most aesthetic choice for counters, and can add to the sense of clutter in your space. So, what are the alternatives?

You can't go wrong with a nice knife block. (Image credit: Mike Van Tassell. Design: OAD Interiors)

Emily Kate Johnson Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Emily Kate Johnson is the founder of Organized by Emily Kate, a Cleveland-based personal organizing service dedicated to helping individuals and families transform overwhelmed, cluttered spaces into peaceful, functional sanctuaries. Her approach is both practical and elevated, as Emily Kate works closely with her clients to declutter, sort through belongings, and create sustainable systems tailored to their unique routines and lifestyles. Whether using existing household items or sourcing high-quality products, Emily’s goal is always the same: to bring a sense of calm and clarity to the spaces that matter most.

1. Drawer Knife Organizers

Dock your knives in a drawer with these slotted organizers. (Image credit: Joseph Joseph)

"Drawer organizers or knife docks come in different shapes and sizes to accommodate your unique set of knives," says Emily. "These storage solutions ensure that the blade is obscured while the handle is easily retrieved."

If you're organizing your kitchen drawers, she explains that these are great for hidden storage that keeps knives out of sight and in place. And Arabella Drake, professional organizer and co-founder of Ankersen Drake, agrees.

"Fitted inserts like this DrawerStore™ Bamboo Compact Knife Organiser from Joseph Joseph protect blades and maintain a clean, uncluttered look. These are ideal for anyone who prefers a seamless aesthetic and are probably the most popular solution with our clients."

Fiskars Drawer Insert for Knives £52.90 at nordicnest.com Capacity: 7 Knives Instead of scratching up your drawers, keep your knives in check with a knife dock like this.

Arabella Drake Social Links Navigation Co-founder of Ankersen Drake Arabella Drake is the co-founder of Ankersen Drake Home Organisation, a luxury home organization company based in London. Working alongside Amalie Ankersen, she helps transform homes into beautifully organized, functional spaces that support each client’s unique lifestyle. Whether it’s curating a perfectly arranged wardrobe, streamlining a busy kitchen, or bringing order to an entire home, Ankersen Drake creates stylish, clutter-free environments designed to make everyday life smoother.

2. Magnetic Knife Rail

A magnetic knife rail is the perfect use of vertical space. (Image credit: Heirol)

"Magnetic knife rails are a modern, space-saving option that keeps these cooking essentials visible and accessible," says Arabella. "I recommend choosing one like this Heirol Magnetic Knife Holder with a wooden finish for a softer, more refined feel."

And Emily is also a fan of this knife storage technique, saying: "Typically attached to a wall or the inside of a cabinet, magnetic strips can keep your knives right where you need them. Plus, your knives can be organized by size or any other way you wish."

It's not the most ideal type of knife storage if you have kids or pets. But if you have a small kitchen, this is probably your best bet at saving counterspace and leaving your knives in arm's reach.

LARHN Magnetic Knife Rack £19.99 at Amazon UK Finish: Walnut Hoist your knives up on this Magnetic Rack for a clean counter and a sleek display.

3. Under-Cabinet Knife Rack

Out of the way and somehow just a tug away, all at the same time. (Image credit: Bess Friday. Design: Spiegel Aihara Workshop)

The key to organizing a small kitchen is to find a space for each and every cheffing item in your possession. And if you can't find a spot for your knife storage, why not make one?

According to Emily, under-cabinet knife racks act as a great space saver. "These pull-out trays make it easy to access your knives on demand, without compromising style and space."

And if you want to make your under-cabinet storage doubly useful, you can also introduce tiered cutlery organizers to absolve your drawers of utensil duty. Instead, using your newly free drawer space to store other frequently used items.

Amazon Pull Out Basket Storage £25.99 at Amazon UK Color: Black I recommend utilizing an under-cabinet tray with a knife dock or a tray for safe retrieval.

4. Leather Knife Roll

Do as the chefs do and treat your collection to a leather roll, like this one from HEZHEN. (Image credit: HEZHEN)

And lastly, you can always store your knives in a smooth leather knife roll. Now, this isn't the kind of storage solution you need if you have just a few kitchen knives in your collection.

However, if you're particular with your utensils and you have a knife dedicated to every culinary action, from bread cutting to boning and beyond, then this is just the kind of home your rage deserves.

Moreover, it's a great way to keep your cooking space clear of excess items. So my advice is to store your special occasion knives in a leather roll and leave the ones you use day in and day out in a block, on a rail or safely slotted in a drawer.

ProCook Premium Leather Knife Storage Case £79 at ProCook Ltd Color: Brown If your knife collection warrants a leather roll, let it be this smooth case from ProCook.

FAQs

Should Knives Be Stored Blade Up or Down?

"I always suggest blades be stored facing down, both for safety and cohesiveness," says Emily. "Not only does it eliminate the risk of injury, but keeping only the handles within view is much more aesthetically pleasing than a bunch of metal tips."

Again, a knife block isn't bad inherently, they just have to be utilized well. "If your choice of storage is a knife block, you can leave it visible on top of counters or tucked away in cabinets. But, they can also be mounted inside cabinet doors for vertical storage."

And you no longer have to settle on a clunky metal and plastic knife block, either. There are plenty of design-forward knife blocks that add to the appeal of your kitchen.

Brabantia Profile Knife Block £40.58 at nordicnest.com Material: Wood This clean Profile Knife Block will store your sharp cutting tools in a neat and tidy way.

Speaking of knives, there's one specific variety that has taken the Livingetc team by fancy. And it happens to be the Landline Paris tomato knife. Now, if you subscribe to this indulgent trend, you'll know just how to store it, too.

