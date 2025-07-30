Sometimes, the Most Important Detail About Your Candle, Isn't About Your Candle At All

There are two kinds of people in the world: those who burn a candle for the scent, and those who do it for the mood. I’ve had an unhealthy obsession with candle accessories ever since I’ve accepted candles are basically part of personality.

You know we don’t do boring here at Livingetc, not even for the after-thought items that get stuffed in the never-ending 'everything' drawers. A cool lighter or wick trimmer has never been more welcomed in my space. And if you’re as detail-oriented as me, you’ll appreciate upgrading your candle accessory experience.

When you use something everyday (or perhaps even more, as my flatmates will tell you), you might think of investing in it. The perfect white t-shirt, a coffee machine that can all-but rewire your brain with the touch of a button, a silk pillowcase that smooths signs of aging... so why don't we treat candles the same? Because, believe it or not, sometimes the best candles don't actually have anything to do with the candle itself.





Tsubota Pearl Hard Edged Lighter (Various Colours) £50 at la-gent.com Take this lighter for example. It's undoubtedly stylish, sure, (and comes in a few different finishes), but lighters are also a better option when it comes to candles — its a more consistent flame, isn't single-use, and can reach deeper into the vessel as the wax burns away.

Lighters are the kind of product you probably don’t think about that much. They're convenient, and that's about it... right? Well, lighters can mean more than functionality; they can represent a time and moment you’d like to frame and keep.

As someone who grew up with a dad obsessed with collecting mugs and plates from his travels, you can't blame me for developing a repulsion to your average keepsake. But, a lighter I can use to light my candles, which looks undeniably chic and reminds me of a special time and place? Count me in.

Plus, the key to getting the best fragrance is to ensure you keep your candle healthy. There are small, simple things you can do that will prevent it from tunnelling, and help your candle burn longer and stronger. These include trimming your wick, considering your burn time, and putting out the flame appropriately. And for all that, the candle accessories below will help.

Anthropologie Bon Appétit Matches £10 at Anthropologie If you’re like me and appreciate the nostalgia of match sticks, you might prefer this to your average lighter. Plus, any chronically online person (like me) knows that the internet's latest obsession is framing match sticks. One would argue that if these are worthy of being framed in a shadow box, then your candle would approve. These charming Anthropologie match sticks could easily make their way to your coffee table, and I can almost guarantee your candle-lighting experience will feel extra special. DIPTYQUE Logo-Engraved Gold-Tone Metal Candle Snuffer £31 at Selfridges Anyone who knows candles will understand the importance of a snuffer, and while I am still climbing the ladder of this community, I do see the need for a product like this. Did you know there is a right and wrong way to extinguish candles? Cande snuffers prevent your wick from smoking, which minimizes soot building up around the vessel or your wick from 'blooming' (not a good thing), and preserves the candles scent. Yes, caring for your candles is a major green flag, and this Diptyque logo-engraved snuffer is perfect way to do it. LOEWE Brass Wick Trimmer £435 at Selfridges Okay, those accessories too obvious? Want to take it up a knotch? This LOEWE wick trimmer is peak. Plus, it's not just about style. There’s nothing I hate more than my candle not melting uniformly... especially if you’re burning an expensive one. The best way to prevent that from happening is ensuring you wait until the candle burns to the edge every time, but not for longer than four hours at a time, and trimming the wick. It makes a big difference. You’ve gotten this far into your candle care routine, don’t ruin it now after all your hard work.

Candle accessories are often overlooked, but if there’s anything we stand behind at Livingetc, it’s that the small design-led details make the greatest impact. Whether it's a chic lighter that reminds you of a place you travelled, or a wick trimmer which is both functional and decorative, if there is one home fragrance trend it get on board with this year, it's that sometimes the easiest ways to elevate your candle have nothing to do with your choice of candle — it's the accessories.