5 Summer Candle Scents That Will Set the Vibe for the Season — And Which Brands to Buy Them From

It's inevitable that, after a while, your treasured go-to scents will start to lose that initial intoxicating impact — you may even fail to notice them at all. Mixing it up is crucial to ensure you notice the aromas and benefit from their relaxing or energizing properties.

What better way to keep it fresh this summer than a brand-new scent for the season? Forget wintery cinnamon and cloves; summer is about clean aromas that will bring sunny blue sky vibes and fresh garden aromatics into your home.

We've picked the best candle scents for summer, and which brands to buy them from, so that your home can be filled with the glorious aromas of the season.

1. Fruited Favorites

Diptyque's Classic Fig Tree Candle has to get top spot. (Image credit: Diptyque)

Nothing says summer like soft fruit season — think raspberries ripening on a trellis, heirloom tomatoes, and of course, fresh figs. With these kinds of scents, you can easily be transported to a Green garden paradise.

Forget the sickly-sweet fruited scents you may have tried before, too; today’s luxury candle scene has fine-tuned this fragrance to a tee. Gone are the cupcake-level sweet scents — these fruited candle aromas deliver a scent that feels warming and fresh.

One of our favorites? Fig Tree. Otherwise known as Figuier or Figur amongst designers, this is one of the best home fragrance profiles to deliver essential summer vibes without overpowering your rooms.

Base Notes: The magic behind fruited fragrances really lies in the base notes. Here is where you'll achieve a more earthy, well-rounded candle profile. Remember, base notes will linger even after the candle has been extinguished — it's the foundation of a great fragrance. To counter the sweetness of the fruit, look for a candle with a robust base note like bark or musk. Dior's Figue Méditerranée is a great example. Described by the iconic French design house as combining "the milky accords of a gourmet fig with the scent of bark heated in the sun," it's a resounding winner for us.

Mid Notes: Mid notes are the main fragrance profile you'll experience. An earthier base note allows you to really let the summer fruits sing alongside floral mid notes, as opposed to the spicier mid notes we want in the autumn and winter. For a classic summer fruit fragrance, you can't go wrong with Fig Tree or stone fruits like nectarine and plum. But if you're feeling a bit alternative, get your hands on a tomato-inspired candle, like Loewe's Tomato Candle. If you've ever grown your own tomatoes, you'll recognize the rustic, earthy scent immediately. Matched with the sweeter tomato fruit fragrance, it screams summer.

Top Notes: For a summery top note that will complement every room, look out for citrus, especially orange blossom. The delicate citrus hues cut through the sweeter blossom aromas to ensure the scent is kept fresh and not overpoweringly sweet. Citrus can be incredibly uplifting and energizing too, making it the perfect fruit profile for a more lively affair during a day of sunshine, like Neom's Happiness Scented Candle.

Diptyque Extra Large Figuier Candle £290 at diptyque paris Handcrafted terracotta, five wicks, and a summer candle scent of dreams, the Fig Tree "indoor and outdoor" candle is presented in a signature hat box for the perfect gift (for yourself). Or you can get the Classic, Small, or Medium Fig Tree candle options. Dior Figue Méditerranée Ceramic Candle £90 at Christian Dior Parfums UK One happy customer says that this is "a candle that will transport you to the days in the countryside, to an idyllic childhood, and relax your senses while you enjoy its beautiful aroma. One of the best candles I have ever tried." Enough said. Loewe Medium Tomato Leaves Ceramic Candle £180 at perfumesloewe.com Listed as a 'high-intensity fragrance', evoking the fresh aromas of the vines before they burst into fruit, it is crafted in natural wax with a terracotta vessel and highlights the pure scents of nature.

2. Fresh Botanicals

Jo Malone's Cypress & Grapevine Candle is giving us all the summer feels. (Image credit: Jo Malone)

If you’re looking for a luxury candle that leans a bit more neutral, fresh botanicals are what you need. But we’re not talking about the wintery pine, but rather its Mediterranean cousin — Cyprus trees.

Seen throughout sunny Southern Europe, Cyprus trees have a delicate woody aroma that gives a fresh and clean feel to interiors, which can be found throughout luxury design houses, too. Fragrance brand Diptyque describes their Cyprus fragrance as "A grove of Cypress trees on a late summer afternoon. In the air, the accents of their needles — soft, resinous, almost honeyed."

Don’t be afraid to go for a candle that combines the Cyprus base notes with other complementary scents.

Jo Malone, famous for its high-quality candle pairings, opts for Cypress and Grapevine to deliver a well-rounded fresh botanical scent that steers away from the more traditional floral notes we see in summer candles.

Base notes: For a slightly warmer scent well-suited to intimate dinners inside, look for botanical candles that include amber base notes. It’ll add a gentle warmth while keeping a fresh feel.

For a slightly warmer scent well-suited to intimate dinners inside, look for botanical candles that include amber base notes. It’ll add a gentle warmth while keeping a fresh feel. Mid Notes: Lean into the clean, woody aroma of Cyprus. It’ll leave a long-lasting, clean scent that complements both indoor and outdoor settings perfectly.

Lean into the clean, woody aroma of Cyprus. It’ll leave a long-lasting, clean scent that complements both indoor and outdoor settings perfectly. Top Notes: Sea salt is a classic top note well-suited to fresher scents. Just make sure Cyprus is the true star here!

Jo Malone Cypress & Grapevine Candle £70 at Jo Malone London Crafted in the British countryside in a sleek, black glass design, this summer candle scent will fill your space with aromatic notes of cypress trees and warm amber, from one of the brands that do candles best. Le Labo Cypress 21 Candle £68 at lelabofragrances.com According to Le Labo, "We can’t claim it will lower your cortisol, but we offer a quiet moment of peace with CYPRÈS 21." The candle is handcrafted in the US and packaged in glass vessels with a custom blend of waxes, high dose of fragrance oils and wicks constructed with natural fibers. Byredo Tree House Candle $50 at Nordstrom $50 at SSENSE $58.50 at Amazon Another cult favorite when it comes to candles, Byredo's Tree House has the signature black wax and wick and each candle is poured into mouth blown glass jars (which you can reuse) with a 60h burn time. Chic.

3. Evening Florals

Atelier Noité's Nuit de Jasmin is a grown-up floral scent for summer. (Image credit: Atelier Noité)

When we think of summer evenings on the balcony or in our modern garden, the first fragrance that comes to mind is jasmine. Perfuming the air well into the night, this heady floral sings of summer.

We’re not the only ones who love it, founder of fragrance house Atelier Noite, Natalie Schober, says, "I created Nuit de Jasmin for evenings of soft return, when your inner muse stirs and quiet beauty fills your soul.

"Inspired by Mediterranean summer nights, Nuit de Jasmin captures the moment when the last light melts into the night. It’s a luminous and delicate scent, soft as moonlight on silk, showcasing jasmine at its most airy and radiant rather than overly heady — perfect for summer evenings."

And perfect for all rooms — including outdoors — evening florals like jasmine are super versatile summer scents. Though given its warm and soothing complementary fragrances like ylang-ylang, we think it’s perfect for the bathroom when you’re enjoying a relaxing soak!

If evening jasmine isn’t your vibe, look out for mid-notes of peony or geranium — a great summer floral alternative that will still deliver a scent worthy of a fresh market floral arrangement.

Base Notes: Using amber in the base notes will create a warming evening vibe. For a slightly earthier feel, look for musk or cedar wood.

Using amber in the base notes will create a warming evening vibe. For a slightly earthier feel, look for musk or cedar wood. Mid Notes: Jasmine is the hero here, but it works exceptionally well paired with hints of vanilla or tuberose.

Jasmine is the hero here, but it works exceptionally well paired with hints of vanilla or tuberose. Top Notes: Hints of bergamot can provide a clean and fresh feel that you need for summer, or you can double up on the florals and opt for neroli.

Atelier Noité Nuit de Jasmin Candle £48 at ateliernoite.com “Nuit de Jasmin opens with luminous white florals and touches of exotic ylang-ylang," Natalie, founder of Atelier Noité, explains. "At its heart are intoxicating notes of jasmine and creamy tuberose, bringing a lush floral depth. The base is a smooth blend of sandalwood, white woods, and sensuous musks, adding warmth and a sophisticated finishing touch. The result is a scent that feels both radiant and refined, perfect for summer evenings.” ESPA Alabastros Bergamot & Jasmine Candle £165 at ESPA Skincare UK An actual piece of art, this candle's vessel is made of previous alabaster stone and the candle is made of natural wax and the notes of Jasmine, which ESPA states it is "revered for its light freshness and crisp elegance. Known for its relaxing yet uplifting properties." Aery Japanese Garden Ceramic Candle £32 at aeryliving.com We're very into the minimal clay pots with matching lids — and it is described, "Silky smooth patchouli essential oil will ease you into a sense of calm while the lime and fruity notes will leave you feeling positively cheery." Sounds like the perfect summer vibe to me.

4. Practical Perfumery

Don't forget candles for your garden, too! Diptyque's Citronelle Candle will work wonders for summer scenting and bug-repelling. (Image credit: Diptyque)

Of course, summer candles aren’t just for inside — with warm summer evenings on the cards, there’s nothing like outdoor dining on a long summer’s night around a candlelit table with friends or family.

The best part of outdoor candles? Their practical bug-repelling qualities! Thanks to the inclusion of citronella candles, your patio can be perfumed while simultaneously keeping the critters away. One sniff and you’ll be filled with nostalgia for bygone barbecues and gatherings.

Don’t make the mistake of thinking citronella will sacrifice a well-rounded fragrance profile for practicalities, though. Just look at the luxury fragrance brand Diptyque — this brand chooses to use citronella within an array of other classic summer scents to truly complement the essential oil, making it suitable for even the most citronella-avoidant.

Choosing to focus on fresh scents, UK managing director at Diptyque, Amanda Morgan, says, "Lemongrass, given an extra twist or two by verbena and neroli, diffuses an airy, soothing fragrance while gently discouraging any uninvited visitors."

Don't forget to take a look at the brand’s sun-shaped carousel accessory too! Compatible with its extra-large candle, this fun accessory adds a visual effect to your candles and lets the light dance around the gold shapes, creating beautiful silhouettes in the flame’s light.

Base Notes: Cedarwood and honey will be popular base notes for citronella candles. As they tend to be very citrus-focused these base notes will only provide a light background hum of fragrance in comparison to others.

Cedarwood and honey will be popular base notes for citronella candles. As they tend to be very citrus-focused these base notes will only provide a light background hum of fragrance in comparison to others. Mid Notes : Citronella is the big player here, but pairing it with other strong citrus fragrances is a match made in heaven. Bitter orange and lemongrass are some of our favorite complementary scents for this practical fragrance combo.

: Citronella is the big player here, but pairing it with other strong citrus fragrances is a match made in heaven. Bitter orange and lemongrass are some of our favorite complementary scents for this practical fragrance combo. Top Notes: Lemon zest is a great option for a citronella candle that smells fresh and inviting. Or for something slightly subtler look for notes of bergamot.

Diptyqye Citronelle Candle £60 at diptyque paris The 'aromatic garden' on the label is illustrated by Marie-Victoire de Bascher, where the 'solar-powered' artist is "poetically conveying the endless vitality of the warm-weather season." Bugs be gone, but make it chic. Daylesford Cucumber Citronella Candle £85 at Daylesford Organic Nothing says 'fresh' more than a cucumber and citronella combo — it's giving Pimms vibes and the vessel looks like a small, but stylish outdoor planter. Neom Citronella Outdoor Candle £55 at neomwellbeing.com A new and limited edition outdoor candle from Neom, it is hand- finished and made with 100% naturally derived wax blend that has been tailored for use outdoors in the summer weather — the wick is also designed to withstand outdoor summer breezes.

5. Herbal Remedies

Maybe you could even find a specific candle that will tie into your birth month herb! (Image credit: Neptune)

Herbaceous scents make fantastic summer candle scents for kitchen and outdoor spaces. In our opinion, every home needs them this season!

From rustic smoked rosemary to subtle summery sage, herbs are a great choice when you want your space filled with a naturally inviting fragrance.

For a fresh combination, look out for herbaceous candles that combine woodier notes with fresher scents, like lemon or peppermint. The combination of earthy herb tones with a clean citrus top note is always a winner.

Base Notes: Look out for scents that incorporate pine or Cyprus — these woody undertones will lay a great foundation for the lighter herbaceous aromas to sing.

Look out for scents that incorporate pine or Cyprus — these woody undertones will lay a great foundation for the lighter herbaceous aromas to sing. Mid Notes: Thyme, rosemary, basil, and sage are all tried and tested herbal mid notes. You’ll find designers tend to favor sage, for its delicate balance of earthy and sweeter tones, too.

Thyme, rosemary, basil, and sage are all tried and tested herbal mid notes. You’ll find designers tend to favor sage, for its delicate balance of earthy and sweeter tones, too. Top Notes: Lemon or bergamot are great companions to herbs like basil and thyme. For sage, we like candles that lean into the more subtle floral notes like geranium.

Bella Freud Herb Candle £65 at bellafreud.com Another cult classic, Bella Freud's candles couldn't be missed off this list. With hand-poured natural wax, this candle "Leaves absorbing the hot sweetness of the sun," and it looks good while doing it, too. Neptune The Herb Garden Candle £39 at Neptune These candles are 100% vegan, made from a blend of soy and rapeseed wax working with one of the world's leading fragrance houses. Cool down with peppermint, thyme, and basil for a refreshing scent in your space this summer. Floris London Grapefruit & Rosemary Candle £60 at florislondon.com A crisp and fresh fragrance with herbal rosemary and zesty grapefruit; each candle is hand-poured with blended wax and made with a high level of pure fragrance oils to ensure that your home is filled with an ambient, rich scent.

