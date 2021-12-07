These are the best home fragrance buys for Christmas – and beyond. As tried, tested and loved by the Livingetc team, inside our own homes. We've listed everything from the best candles to lovely reed diffusers, all of which are scented to impress. Whether you lean towards sweet scents or you prefer a spicy fragrance – perhaps it is something festive that you are searching for? These coveted buys ought to ensure your home smells irresistible, all whilst looking incredible. This is the final step after redecorating because after all, what's the point in decorating your home to look the part, if it doesn't smell the part, too?

Our top pick for Christmas is The White Company's Winter Signature Candle since it can flood a room with its very festive fragrance, within minutes of lighting. Peruse more picks in the Livingetc edit of home fragrance buys, with reed diffuser and candle picks from Rituals, ESPA, Noble Isle – plus more.

The best home fragrance buys

(Image credit: The White Company)

1. The White Company Winter Signature Fragrance The best Christmas candle around Specifications Type: Candle Size: 75g+ Notes: Cinnamon, clove, orange Today's Best Deals View at The White Company (US & Canada) Check Amazon

This beautiful fragrance imbues the scent of all things to do with Christmas. It's the scent of the season and a The White Company bestseller for good reason. We say to place it in the middle of your coffee table, to bring Christmas into your lounge, or use it inside a hallway to flood your rooms with a festive fragrance. Either way, it's a purchase you won't regret.

The scent

It's spicy but it's also warming, thanks to notes of cinnamon, clove and orange. One thing's for certain: this candle has the ability to flood a room, and its scent is wow-worthy. We've even had guests comment and ask what it is we are burning.

The packaging

Housed in a classic The White Company glass vessel, this candle arrives packaged in a gorgeous box, and ready to gift. Or to surprise yourself.

Good to know

All of The White Company's candles are made using high-quality mineral wax, plus they burn evenly so long as you keep their wicks trimmed and upright. You might want to avoid burning this candle in smaller spaces since it is quite strong. Also, it comes in a range of sizes from a 75g votive to a large pillar candle. Plus, it burns for a good while so will definitely last until the celebrations are over – and possibly even beyond.

(Image credit: Skandinavisk)

2. Skandinavisk Jul Candle Another festive favourite but this time, it's eco-friendly, too Specifications Type: Candle Size: 400g Notes: Baked gingerbread and winter cloves, spiced oranges and mulled wine Today's Best Deals View at Finnish Design Shop US Check Amazon

Should it be a festive fragrance that's eco friendly that you are searching for, you can stop looking right now. This one from Skandinavisk is eco-friendly, cruelty-free and vegan. It's the perfect burn for those who want their home to boast a festive aroma, whilst being kind to the environment. We love it.

The scent

It smells like a mix of mulled wine and gingerbread cookies. AKA the best two scents that you want to smell during the month of December. It will definitely get you in the spirit, with two wicks for a stronger fragrance. We say to burn it inside a living room to show off its gorgeous vessel – and to flood the fragrance throughout the room you spend the majority of your time inside.

The packaging

What makes this candle eco-friendly is its packaging. It's poured inside a painted glass jar that's made from 30% recyclable materials. Its box and the rest of the paper packaging are all FSC-certified and dyed using natural colour dyes. Yes, this candle will leave a lighter footprint on the environment.

Good to know

It's made with Swedish rapeseed oil that's non-GMO, traceable and sustainably farmed. It comes in only one size: 400g, which burns for up to 50 hours in total. It'll see you through the season, that's for sure.

(Image credit: The White Company)

3. The White Company's Fireside Diffuser A woody reed diffuser that's perfect for autumn and winter Specifications Type: Reed diffuser Size: 150ml Notes: Smoked woods, birch & amber Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Thee White Company's Fireside Diffuser will see you through autumn and through the cold weather. This fragrance will conjure up a welcoming atmosphere in your home, to take your interior from feeling happy and warm from summer to cosy and welcoming – ready for autumn and winter 2021.

The scent

Emanating an immediate scent as soon as the reeds touch the fragrance liquid, this diffuser is irresistibly impressive. Essentially, it smells just like a lit fireplace in the depths of autumn. With woody and warm notes of birch and amber, place this alluring scent inside your cosiest room – a bedroom or living room – and wait for it to waft under your nose.

The packaging

Sitting inside a classic The White Company glass vessel, Fireside comes in a 150ml size – to last approximately 3 months. Rattan reeds come included and it arrives in a gorgeous box making it gift-worthy.

Good to know

We obviously recommend flipping your reeds regularly for a welcoming boost of this delightful fragrance every now and then. We recommend moving this reed diffuser around a room during the day, to ensure it permeates its scent in each and every corner of your room. Otherwise, the centre of the room is always the best place to place a reed diffuser.

(Image credit: Rituals)

4. Rituals' The Ritual of Sakura Mini Fragrance Sticks This oriental reed diffuser will add a wow-factor to your home Specifications Type : Reed diffuser Size: 50ml, 70ml, 250ml Notes: Rice milk, cherry blossom Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Choose Rituals' Sakura reed diffuser as it will be a powerful yet sweet and creamy addition to your home. It might be small in size, but rest assured it makes up for it in fragrance power.

Scent

Rituals' Sakura reed diffuser is understated and eccentric, with sweet and creamy notes. This scent is made using a blend of rice milk and cherry blossom – it's creamy at first whiff, but with a sweet aftermath.

Packaging

This fragrance lives inside the new-look Rituals reed diffuser vessel, which is white, ribbed and constructed of recyclable glass. With it comes a number of reeds so that you can tailor this fragrance's vibrancy to suit your room size. That being said, it can easily scent a large room.

Good to know

We say to place this diffuser in the middle of a living room, or in a hallway to flood your rooms subtly with scent. Alternatively, it works well in a toilet. They say that Rituals' reed diffusers are made so that you needn't spin the reeds, and although it's fragranced, we do recommend flipping them before guests are coming over – or whenever want a boost. Once this reed diffuser becomes empty, you can buy a large refill bottle to top it up whenever is needed.

(Image credit: Skandinavisk)

5. Skandinavisk Lempi Candle A candle for the floral lovers out there Specifications Type: Candle Size: 65g, 200g Notes: Peony and rose, strawberries and mosses Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 8 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

When we claim that this might be the best floral candle we have ever smelt, we mean every word of it.

The scent

It's simply ideal for lighting in spring or summer seasons, with notes of popular flowers such as peonies and roses – as well as strawberries to add the sweetness, and mosses to bring an earthy mix to this blend. We suggest lighting this candle in a living room, home office, or bedroom to bring the outdoors in and add a sweet aroma to your home.

The packaging

This candle is made of rapeseed wax with a cotton wick and poured into a recycled glass vessel, complete with a beechwood lid. It offers a very even burn, while it's even suitable for vegans and it goes without saying it will look gorgeous on display in your home.

Good to know

It comes in two sizes including a mini and a large. We obviously recommend the larger size, but the mini is great if you're not 100% sure if you'll love the scent.

(Image credit: ESPA)

6. ESPA Restorative Candle A relaxing aromatherapy candle to help you unwind Specifications Type: Candle Size: 200g Notes: Rose Geranium, Orange, Lavender, Palmarosa Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

ESPA's Restorative Candle is one of the best aromatherapy candles you can buy—in other words, it's super relaxing and it will help you unwind after a long day. With calming scent notes, it's even hand poured and it's made using essential oils.

The scent

This candle gives off a comforting yet relaxing aroma, thanks to its notes of lavender, of which are blended nicely with sweet oranges to make it slightly herbal. On top of that there's rose geranium and palmarosa for good balance. It's undeniably sweet, so it's definitely a candle you'll want to burn early spring to late summer.

The packaging

Housed inside an elegant white glass vessel and adorned with a metal lid to keep dust at bay, this ESPA candle both looks and plays the part. We say to use its lid as a protective plate when lighting, to protect your surfaces, while these candles come inside a lovely box, ready to gift if

Good to know

This candle can be a tad overpowering if placed inside a smaller room. That being said, it does fit in perfectly, scent-wise, inside a bathroom. It definitely has an odour-repelling power, and it's nice and fragrant to mask the smells of cleaning products.It's also made of 100% natural wax and it's suitable for vegetarians, as well a FSC-approved.

(Image credit: Scentered)

7. Scentered Sleep Well Candle Refills The best eco-friendly candle out there Specifications Type: Candle Size: 220g Notes: Lavender, chamomile, palmarose, ho wood, bois de rose, geranium Today's Best Deals £34.95 at Scentered

Scentered's 100% natural candle refills are a great find for those who hoping to be more eco-friendly. They come housed inside a compostable coffee cup, and the idea is that you remove them from their packaging and burn these candles in your own 220g glass vessel, that in turn, you reuse again and again.

The scent

This eco candle is packed with fragrance, while it gives off an undenyably therapeutic scent that would make a lovely addition to a bedroom. Everything from lavender to chamomile, palmarosa, ho wood, bois de rose and geranium is used to fragrance this candle. These candles are sweet, although this is balanced well with patchouli, clove and ylang ylang.

The packaging

As previously mentioned, the packaging of these candles is what makes them great—and unique. They are poured inside plant-made compostable cups and when they arrive to you, you'll need to remove your candle from this cup before lighting it. Place your candle inside another 220g glass vessel you have, and burn it in there. This makes for essentially zero waste, while you can reuse the same glass over and over again. Wave goodbye to single-use candle packaging.

Good to know

These Scentered candle refills come in a pack of two, while they are made with 100% natural wax, mixed with essential oils, and they are vegan-friendly. Awake well-rested with SLEEP WELL to give yourself the best chance for a wonderful day by embracing this nightly bedtime ritual to help you drift off into restful sleep. Delivers an alluring blend to relax your body and quiet your mind. It also has a 35-hour burn time, while these candles are not recommended for use in pregnancy.

(Image credit: Boostology)

8. Boostology Volcanic Potpourri The best unique home fragrance Specifications Type: Essential oil diffuser Size: H10cm x D8.5cm Notes: N/A Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The wow-worthy aspect of this diffuser makes it worthy of a top spot on our list. A few drops of your favourite essential oils inside the vessel will leave your room fragranced – and your shelfie game strong. How does it work? The lava and obsidian rocks that sit inside this glass vessel will soak up any fragrance and expel it into the air, naturally. It's unique and it can be used year-round, along with any fragrance that suits the mood.

The scent

The rocks that come with this Boostology diffuser are unscented, meaning that you can switch its aroma to suit the season. You can use any essential oil you wish, just make sure to use more than 6 drops at a time. Ideally, place it inside a smaller room as it works best in tiny spaces. It also works well in warm spaces, so we suggest placing it inside a bathroom or by a radiator. Simply wait until your fragrance oils stop smelling to switch up your fragrance – it's that easy.

The packaging

The Volcanic Potpourri arrives inside a black gift box, ready to wrap, pop inside a gift bag or unwrap and open yourself. The volcanic rocks live inside a sleek matt black vessel and the solid red Agate stone lid is an optional add-on.

Good to know

Since you can use this product over and over, and it never runs out, it's a great eco-alternative to a reed diffuser or candle. You needn't throw any of it away after use. The best part? There are no flames and no liquid to spill. Saying that, you might want to place this away from inquisitive hands and paws since some of the stones are small and the glass jar itself is easy to break.

(Image credit: Nomad Noé)

9. Nomad Noé Hero in Niani Candle A creamy yet fresh candle for hallways Specifications Type : Candle Size: 220g Notes: Vanilla and tonka bean Today's Best Deals View at Nordstrom Check Amazon

This creamy candle from Nomad Noé smells as good as it looks—it's fresh yet warm and also inviting, and it has a long burn time of 55 hours.

The scent

The reason we suggest lighting this candle in a hallway or entryway is due to its fresh yet warm properties. It's inviting and awakening, thanks to its creamy vanilla and toasted tonka bean notes. It's also nice and sweet, without being too overpowering—which can be hard to find.

The packaging

Housed inside a beautiful porcelain vessel, with a mint green lid, this candle will make a statement no matter where you choose to place it. It also arrives in a decorative mint green box, making a lovely gift for a birthday, baby shower, or even for Christmas,

Good to know

This candle is hand-poured in the US, surrounding a 100% cotton wick. Its fragrance, however, was crafted in Grasse, in France. It's both vegan and cruelty-free, while it has a very impressive burning time of 55 hours. Oh, and it's made using a blend of vegetable waxes.

(Image credit: Noble Isle)

10. Noble Isle Whisky & Water Candle A powerful scent that's serious yet alluring Specifications Type: Candle Size: 200g Scent: Whisky and water Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Noble Isle's Whisky & Water candle is impressively powerful and ideal for lighting in autumn and winter, ideally in a home office or in a hallway to flood each and every room in your home.

The scent

A strong scent that's bound to turn some heads (and a few noses) this unique blend from Noble Isle is warm, masculine, and earthy with notes of whisky and water. There are also notes of rose, Davana blossom, jasmine, orange blossom, tonka bean, and amber – for good balance.

The packaging

This UK-made candle comes poured in a black glass vessel that's lovely and plain to be nestled in some shelving or on a side without sticking out like a sore thumb. It comes beautifully wrapped in a box with a ribbon, making it a lovely gift idea.

Good to know

It can be quite overpowering so be sure to light it in a large room and crack a window. Avoid this candle if you don't like strong smells as it can scent a room without even being lit.

(Image credit: Slab Lab)

11. Slab Lab Scented Candle Fog A warm yet delicate smelling eco-friendly candle Specifications Type: Candle Notes: Chamomile, clover honey, bergamot Size: 240g Today's Best Deals Check Amazon £25 at Trouva

This Slab Lab scented candle is a delightful burn for a cold evening – no matter the season. It also offers an even burn, with a 40 to 45 hour burn time, while they are made using coconut and rapeseed wax.

The scent

With a warm base of vanilla and tonka bean, blended with delicate notes of chamomile, clover honey, and bergamot. English pear and freesia also subtly come through once lit. It's without a doubt a unique aroma.

The packaging

Housed in a grey glass jar with a decorative white label, this Slab Lab candle arrives in biodegradable and compostable packaging, as the boxes are made from paper pulp and printed with soy or vegetable oil. They arrive surrounded by void fill which is biodegradable, too – just run it under your tap.

Good to know

This candle is vegan-friendly and cruelty-free. It's made using a GMO-free wax and is also paraben, phthalate, and paraffin-free.

(Image credit: Ortigia)

12. Ortigia Zagara Reed Diffuser This reed diffuser is like summer in a smell Specifications Type: Reed diffuser Size: 200ml Notes: Orange blossom, neroli, pettigrain, woods Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Ortigia hail from Sicily, and this most Italian of scents will remind you of summer year-round. It gives off a realistic orange smell, and it's made of natural ingredients.

The scent

This is the most perfect rendition of orange blossom in home fragrance we’ve ever tried; it has just the right balance of headiness and creaminess to be noticeable without ever becoming overpowering. Guaranteed to mentally transport you to Italy in spring.

The packaging

Gorgeous: clear glass engraved with exotic flora and fauna and filled with the sunny-yellow liquid. It also makes an impactful gift since it comes in gorgeous packaging.

Good to know

This reed diffuser has a natural oil base, which makes it a little less long-lasting that some other reed diffusers we’ve tried.

(Image credit: Dr Vranjes)

13. Dr Vranjes Rosso Nobile Room Spray A unique room spray to for an instant refresh Specifications Type: Room spray Size: 3.4oz Notes: Strawberry, Red berries, birch Today's Best Deals View at Amazon

Dr Vranjes Firenze make some seriously classy home fragrances – Rosso Nobile is our all-time favorite.

The scent

We think it’s impossible not to like this fragrance: its ripe, red berry and grape notes will instantly lift your spirits and make you smile. We don’t find it at all boozy or reminiscent of Italian wines (the brand’s description), but that doesn’t take away from the instant pleasure of this affable, fruity fragrance.

The packaging

A cut-crystal bottle that looks stunning with the dark-red juice in it. Will look great on a bathroom vanity.

Good to know

This is not cheap for a room spray, but the scent lingers – worth every cent, in our opinion.

(Image credit: Voluspa)

14. Voluspa Champagne Classic Maison Candle A candle for vanilla lovers – with added depth Specifications Type: Candle Size: 12oz Notes: Champagne, vanilla, oak Today's Best Deals View at Nordstrom View at Amazon

A rich and festive scent that will give any room in the house plenty of oomph. It's rather subtle while having a bit of depth, and there's no denying its design is fancy.

The scent

Forget about champagne, as lovely as the booze-themed marketing for this fragrance is – it’s actually a very well-executed vanilla home scent. Rich, deep, and grounded by the oak, this is warm, creamy vanilla as it should be.

The packaging

A sleek black glass jar with a gold sticker. Very opulent.

Good to know

This isn’t a very strong fragrance, so is better suited to smaller rooms.

Reed diffuser, candle, or room spray?

Quite a few of the scents on our list come in a range of forms, and we've listed reed diffusers, candles, and room sprays in our guide. If you can't decide which one is best for you and your home, then let us help.

Candles are less intrusive because you can easily put them out, but you will need to supervise them when they’re lit. Reed diffusers are low-maintenance, but you’ll need to make sure you like the scent, as you’ll be smelling it all of the time. Room sprays are perfect for bathrooms and kitchens where you may wish to mask unpleasant odors fast—and on-demand.

See our best reed diffusers edit for plenty more recommendations

How to choose a home fragrance?

Choosing a home fragrance scent is the hard part, and it's a highly individual process: what smells great to one person may smell too strong/too sweet/too subtle to another. As a general rule, though, it’s a good idea to work out your preferences, and consider how the fragrance will be used before you buy.

It would also be smart to think about where this home fragrance will live in your home. Large lounges do better with stronger, more opulent fragrances, whether sweet, floral, or smokey. On the other hand, strong room fragrances should be avoided in bedrooms: instead, look for lavender-based scents that will help you sleep. Kitchens are your perfect setting for gourmands (think vanilla or fruits) and herbal scents with notes of citrus and basil. Bathrooms and hallways can take just about anything because they’re often aired.

Don't forget about what you dislike! If you love rose, look for a rose-based fragrance, it's that simple. If you hate citrus, make sure your home fragrance doesn’t contain any, because whatever fragrance note you dislike will be the one you’ll end up noticing the most.