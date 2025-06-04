Jo Malone London Just Launched This Interiors Collab so You Can Match Your Luxury Candles to Your Color Scheme

Looking for an easy way to elevate your space? Two iconic British brands have come together for a collaboration that is set to awaken your senses, while making every detail of your space feel more considered. Little Greene and Jo Malone London have just released a curation of paint, paper, and candle combinations, and it's a match made in heaven.

The goal of the collaboration was simple: to aptly evoke exactly the ideal mood in every room of the home. Knowing how to make your home smell good involves choosing a scent that creates a certain mood within a space. So, for this limited-edition collection, the brand's chose five beloved candles from Jo Malone London’s selection of home scents, and brought them to life with colors and patterns from Little Greene’s extensive array of paints and wallpapers.

Leaning into sensory design, these pairings are designed to complement different interior atmospheres. For example, a warm off-white paint paired with a fruity and floral fragrance would be the perfect refresh for a living room or inviting kitchen.

It's all about choosing the combination that ignites your space and indulges the senses. Below, get a glimpse at the five combinations and how we'd style them in the home.

Fresh and Energizing

You can see how the soft green plays with the floral basil smells that you would imagine in a fresh kitchen design. (Image credit: Little Greene x Jo Malone London)

To create a fresh and energizing atmosphere, Jo Malone London's Lime Basil and Mandarin’s citrus scent is paired with Little Greene’s Salix paint color, a cool, calm, and elegant silvery green.

The softness of Salix is the perfect green kitchen idea for a space that still feels airy and bright. And it mimics that tantalizingly sweet scent of a basil leaf, while the bright citrus notes keep things energetic. It's the perfect combination for lively, high-traffic areas of the home.

You can further pair it with Little Greene's Arts and Crafts-style Briar Rose wallpaper, for a pop of pattern that brings the calming power of nature into the interior.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Joyful and Inviting

The colorful birds in the wallpaper paired with the butter yellow-tinted white paint and pear scent are the ultimate inviting combination. (Image credit: Little Greene x Jo Malone London)

In this pairing, Little Greene’s Silent White Deep color complements Jo Malone London's English Pear and Freesia’s scent perfectly.

Being able to choose the right white paint depends on what you want from the space. White is the classic, crisp neutral, but it can also be full of nuance, too. Silent White balances neutral undertones and warm yellow hues for a calming and joyful atmosphere, making it ideal for both heritage and contemporary interiors.

Paired with Little Greene’s Great Ormond Street wallpaper, which features pretty birds perched on delicate branches, this combination of color and scent brings a naturally pleasant aesthetic to any space.

Comforting and Relaxing

Nothing says relaxing quite like a dusty blush pink and the smell of warm wood notes in the air. (Image credit: Little Greene x Jo Malone London)

Warmed by notes of elegant patchouli and guaiac wood, Jo Malone London's Pomegranate Noir is paired with Little Greene’s earthy and alluring powder pink paint color, Masquerade.

It's a combination both decadent and serene. As for the complementary print, Spring Flowers, an all-over wallpaper featuring stylised flowers and foliage, joins the mix. While relaxation zones may conjure up living room ideas and the best bedroom fragrances, I have recently been converted to a fan of blush pink in the kitchen.

In fact, designers are even hailing dusty pink as the new neutral for kitchen cabinet colors. So, it's worth playing around with where you want to maximize comfort in your home.

Sensual and Warming

A soft, purple-pink, like Peachblossom, together with flower motifs and a vanilla scent, makes for a space you will never want to leave. (Image credit: Little Greene x Jo Malone London)

On this lineup, Jo Malone's Myrrh and Tonka is combined with Little Greene’s Light Peachblossom paint and Massingberd Blossom wallpaper.

Purple is one of the most popular color trends this year, and this soft sensory combination is practically begging for a pop of plum. Though the name is a bit deceiving, Light Peachblossom is a color that sits somewhere between lilac and a mid-tone pink with soft red and blue undertones, making it the perfect shade for bringing ambient warmth to any room.

As for the scent, Myrrh and Tonka blends warm almond and the lush vanilla notes of the tonka bean. Now all that's left is planning where to style this sensual and warming trio — in a purple living room idea perhaps?

Tranquil and Unwinding

Blue is the classic color to relax and unwind in, while still promoting an elegant space. (Image credit: Little Greene x Jo Malone London)

Last, but certainly not least, is the combination for all those in favor of a place to rest, unwind, and find peace after a long day.

For the wallpaper and wall paint idea, a subtle color-drenched approach was taken to complement Jo Malone London's Lavender and Moonflower and the tranquil mood it sets. Little Greene’s gentle Bone China Blue paint color and Ditsy Block floral motif wallpaper combine to enhance the calming scent of English lavender, night-blooming moonflowers, and a note of soft white musk.

Blue with a subtle undertone of gray, like Bone China Blue, is one of the most popular sensory-conscious paint colors as it promotes productivity, clarity, and mood regulation. Just imagine that crisp, lavender candle burning on the nightstand, et voila, you have the perfect serene sleeping space.

The difference between a house and a home has a lot to do with how it makes you feel, and the easiest way to elicit emotions is through activating the senses.

This collaboration lets you do exactly that. But why stop just there? It's not just the spaces within your home, but the celebrations too — so learning how to scent-scape a dinner party is how all the best hosts do it.