Is 'Dusty Pink' the Most Exciting New Neutral for Kitchen Cabinets, Ever? Interior Designers Champion This "Warm, and Space-Expanding" Shade — and Show Us How to Style it

When I asked which new color palettes we should expect to see refreshing our kitchens in 2025, interior designer, Lisa Staton, said, without hesitation: "Dusty pink is appearing as a new neutral. It's warm, inviting, and all-around lovely."

Pink may not be the first color you think of for a neutral, but dusty pink’s muted undertones set it apart. Unlike hot flamingo pinks or the bright magentas of Barbie Summer, dusty pink offers an earthy, subdued tone that makes it highly versatile. Whether you love a bit of color and maximalism or gravitate towards a kitchen that gleams with warm minimalism, dusty pink is one of the best colors to blend harmoniously into various design styles, acting more as a soft backdrop, rather than a bold statement.

After the love and use that our kitchens face during the holidays prepping meals and hosting bountiful conversations, a little kitchen cabinet color refresh is never a bad idea. Ready to paint your cabinets with this warm and inviting new neutral? Read everything you need to get the look below.

(Image credit: Lisa Staton Design)

Why Dusty Pink?

The go-to color for kitchen cabinets has long been variations of dark browns, natural beiges, or more recently, sage green. However, kitchen color ideas are changing, and interior designer and founder of Nina's Home Designs, Nina Lichtenstein, says "Neutral shades in the kitchen are evolving, and 2025 is shaping up to be the year of dusty pink."

The soft, muted hues of dusty pink offer a fresh twist on traditional neutrals like white, gray, or beige, bringing warmth and personality without overpowering the space. Nina says "Its unique blend of subtlety and character makes it a go-to choice for designers seeking a balance of timeless elegance and contemporary charm."

Nina explains that its "Warmth adds coziness to the kitchen, while its subtle hint of color imparts richness and sophistication" — making it perfect for homeowners who want something beyond the traditional neutrals but still understated enough to last through trends.

If you’re ready to embrace this kitchen trend, Nina says "Look to shades like Farrow & Ball’s Setting Plaster or Benjamin Moore’s Rosy Tan" (both listed below). These shades strike the perfect balance of softness and warmth, with just enough depth to feel modern.

Whether you choose to coat your cabinets, walls, or even an accent island in the new 'it' shade, dusty pink is proving to create an effortlessly chic foundation for your kitchen.

So the cabinet color has been picked and is ready to paint, but what do you pair with this polished pink? Lisa Staton says "Clean Marble, Brass fittings, and layered gathered antique accessories and plants," would be the perfect way to style a calming dusty pink cabinet. Lisa has also paired another favorite color prediction for 2025 in her kitchen design featured in the image below — a deep, rich plum purple.

"Deep inky brown plum is a favorite for us these days. It's earthy, and grounding," says Lisa. The perfect counterpart to add a striking visual contrast next to the softness of pale pink.

(Image credit: Lisa Staton Design)

As for other color pairings, Nina suggests that dusty pink will thrive when paired with complementary colors and textures:

— Cool Grays: Create a modern, balanced look using soft gray accents on countertops, backsplashes, or appliances.

— Rich Greens: Deep forest green or sage makes for a bold, nature-inspired contrast that feels fresh and organic. Natural, sage green kitchen ideas can be livened up with a pop of pink on the cabinets.

— Warm Woods: Incorporate light oak or walnut to emphasize the warm undertones of the pink while keeping the space grounded.

— Brass or Gold Hardware: Elevate the look with metallic finishes that add warmth and a bit of glam.

— Marble or Quartzite: For countertops or backsplashes, choose stones with soft veining in white, gray, or beige to complement the subtle elegance of dusty pink.

For those who want to dabble in dusty pinks, placing accent pieces around the kitchen is another stylish way to incorporate the neutral.

Dusty pink is the neutral I never knew I needed in my kitchen. Whatever you plan to paint with this playful pop, your kitchen cabinets will thank you.