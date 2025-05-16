What Is a Cashmere Kitchen, and Is It the Key to a Luxurious Kitchen Design?

For the past two decades, cashmere kitchens have held a prime position as the go-to shade for luxury kitchens.

Soft, warm, and neutral, this perfect in-between shade won favor based on its adaptability, seamlessly blending in with any manner of color palettes and design styles. Plus, with a name taken from one of the most famously luxurious materials, this color became the blueprint for luxury, modern kitchen ideas.

However, as so often is the case, this extreme popularity quickly led to extreme accessibility, and the term soon became synonymous with high street kitchen chains, losing all that luxury appeal.

But now, we're ready to embrace the cashmere kitchen again. After all, there's a reason it became so popular to begin with. There's something undeniably appealing about the gentle warmth of this greige tone, and when done with the right materials, it can make for the perfect modern, luxury kitchen. So, we've consulted some of our most trusted, luxury kitchen designers to help us navigate how to design the most chic cashmere kitchen.

What Is a Cashmere Kitchen?

A deeper-toned cashmere is perfect for creating a more cozy feel. (Image credit: Lyndsey Abercromby. Design: Claire Garner Design Studio)

"A cashmere kitchen refers to a kitchen design that features cabinetry and finishes in a soft, warm neutral shade reminiscent of the luxurious cashmere fabric," explains Claire Garner, principal designer of Claire Garner Design Studio.

Cashmere, as a term, evokes more than just the idea of luxury; it's a sign of premium comfort. It has a welcoming, enveloping warmth that draws you in.

As Diana Viera, managing partner at ITALKRAFT, says, "A cashmere kitchen is more than just a kitchen painted in a creamy brown color. It emulates the softness and warmth of cashmere, giving the kitchen a cozy, neutral feel perfect for entertaining and unwinding around a home-cooked meal."

Named after the coat of the elusive Cashmere Goat, which is known for its rich, creamy coloring, the luxe kitchen color is similarly appealing, and, when used correctly, can help make your kitchen look more expensive.

Fiona Ginnett, Co-Founder at HØLTE, says, "It has this lovely, calming vibe that isn’t in your face — just quietly beautiful. In a kitchen, it’s perfect for creating a space that feels effortlessly elegant yet still super relaxed and inviting. It’s like the perfect backdrop for everyday life, with a bit of luxury thrown in."

It's the perfect hue for someone aiming to emulate the feel of a quiet luxury kitchen, with its perfect mix of subtlety and richness. "This hue typically blends beige and gray tones, creating a sophisticated and inviting atmosphere," says Claire, "The versatility of the cashmere color allows it to complement various design elements, making it a popular choice for homeowners seeking a timeless look."

The gentle neutrality of the shade makes it an easy option for those who don't want to choose a color they may risk growing tired of; however, this 'easiness' can also translate into a tendency towards dullness. Our experts offer their advice on how to prevent your kitchen from veering towards this uninspiring space while utilizing the classic cashmere shade.

Claire Garner Director of Claire Garner Design Studios Claire has over 15 years’ experience in the interior design industry, and over a decade running her own interior design studio. She believes in designing spaces which are tailored just for you, by getting a full understanding of how you live your life, and how you want your home to feel. Claire has a BA in Textile Design and has become known for her unique balance of texture and tonal color schemes, creating beautiful designs through layered simplicity, evoking a true sense of depth and calm in her spaces.

Why Is Cashmere Such a Popular Color for Kitchens?

Open shelving adds some more texture and visual interest to this sleek, modern design. (Image credit: Lorena Darquea. Design: Dinamita Taller)

Kitchen manufacturers and interior designers alike can tell you that, without a doubt, neutral tones reign supreme when it comes to kitchen design. Gray, beige, and white have consistently come out on top when it comes to the most popular shades, and cashmere stands as the perfect combination of all three of these shades.

"Cashmere has gained popularity in kitchen design due to its understated elegance and adaptability," explains Claire.

The neutral tone works harmoniously alongside a wide variety of other colors, making an ideal accompaniment to bolder, more striking design choices. "Unlike stark whites or bold colors, cashmere offers a balanced warmth that can make a space feel both cosy and calming. Its neutral palette serves as an excellent backdrop, allowing other design features, such as countertops and backsplashes, to stand out," Claire continues.

"Additionally, cashmere's ability to reflect light softly can enhance the sense of space and brightness in a kitchen," she says.

This light-reflecting quality makes it a particularly appropriate option for small kitchen ideas, where it can help open up and expand the space.

Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonports, agrees, saying, "Cashmere is a great choice as a color for a kitchen as it is centred in evoking softness and warmth to a space. It is not overpowering or too striking, plus it offers a sense of comfort and familiarity that will really make a room feel like home."

This sense of comfort and familiarity is missing from other, alternative neutrals, like white or gray. "The cashmere shade is a great alternative for homeowners who do not wish to have a harsh white or dull brown kitchen — tones which are at either end of the color scale in which cashmere sits," explains Richard.

What Style Kitchen Does Cashmere Suit?

This cashmere kitchen with fluted glass cabinetry has a classic, inviting feel. (Image credit: HollandGreen)

One of the best things about this shade is how easily it can adapt to its surroundings, whether you're wanting to build a cashmere shaker kitchen or a sleek, modern design, this shade can work in almost any circumstance.

"The versatility of cashmere makes it suitable for a range of kitchen styles. In traditional or shaker-style kitchens, cashmere adds a touch of modernity without compromising classic charm," says Clarie. "In contemporary settings, it provides a neutral canvas that pairs well with minimalist designs and sleek finishes."

When working with a smooth, neutral backdrop, you're given the opportunity to fully explore your options, not limited by any strict rules or restrictions. However, you may find that the pared-back, minimalistic design doesn't need any improvement.

"While this color can suit a contemporary or modern-styled kitchen well, cashmere beautifully complements the minimalist style because of how its soft color isn’t too bold or overpowering and presents a sleek overall look," says Diana.

The soft tones work well with a crisp, clean aesthetic, though the shade can also lend itself to more rustic, homely styles.

Interior designer Kathy Kuo reflects this sentiment, saying, " This luxe color palette can be applied to any number of kitchen motifs, but I find that it's especially well suited to a farmhouse or French country style. "

Country-style and modern farmhouse kitchens are beloved for their welcoming feel, which this warm tone only enhances. However, all manner of styles could benefit from this inviting warmth. "Whether aiming for a rustic farmhouse feel or a modern urban aesthetic, cashmere can seamlessly integrate into the desired style," says Claire.

What Materials to Use in a Cashmere Kitchens

Select different textures and finishes in the same tone for a layered but cohesive look. (Image credit: Original BTC)

"When designing a cashmere kitchen, selecting materials that enhance the warmth and elegance of the color is essential," says Claire.

Of course, the cashmere color is loved for its elegant warmth, but when designing a kitchen, the colors you use are only one element of the final design. It's the materials that you choose that can dictate the feel of your space.

"Natural materials like oak or walnut can add depth and texture, complementing the soft tones of cashmere," recommends Claire.

Tori Young, from HollandGreen, agrees, saying, "To bring out the best in cashmere cabinetry, we love working with natural materials like timber and stone. These elements add texture and visual interest while enhancing the warmth of the tone. Brushed brass or bronze accents pair beautifully, adding a touch of elegance."

Wooden cabinetry works well with the cashmere color scheme for more rustic designs. But it's the kitchen countertop material that will have the most profound effect on both the look and feel of your kitchen.

"For countertops, options such as white quartz with subtle veining or light marble can maintain a light and airy feel," Claire suggests, "Incorporating brushed brass hardware can provide striking contrasts, adding visual interest to the design."

Richard is also a fan of this approach, saying, "In terms of materials, we favor layering textures to complement cashmere’s warmth. Think lightly veined quartz or marble worktops, natural oak flooring for depth, and glazed cabinetry to add lightness and visual interest. These elements bring balance and richness to a palette that’s subtle by nature."

Light colored natural stones, or marble alternatives, will help complement cashmere's light-reflecting qualities, enhancing the open, airy feel of the room.

"Wood with an MDF finish is the ideal material for a cashmere kitchen," suggests Diana, "It is a natural material that adds to the aesthetic appeal of cashmere, drawing out its creamier tones and the MDF finish gives the wood a smooth surface so the paint is applied seamlessly and has no grains."

This smooth finish works particularly well in sleek, modern kitchen designs.

How to Make a Cashmere Kitchen Look Luxurious

The brushed gold light fitting adds an extra touch of luxury to this design. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Marylou Sobel Interior Design Pty Ltd, Anson Smart)

To draw your kitchen away from the tired designs of chain kitchen brands and usher in a new era of ultra-chic, luxurious cashmere kitchens, try incorporating some of our expert's favorite styling tricks.

"To elevate a cashmere kitchen, consider layering textures and incorporating complementary colors," says Claire.

Building up a richness of texture and tone is the key to making a visually interesting and undeniably luxurious kitchen design. Choosing a rich variety of different finishes and alternative materials, all in a similar color palette, is one of our most trusted approaches to creating a striking kitchen design.

"Adding elements like textured backsplashes, open shelving with curated displays, and soft lighting can enhance the design. Introducing accents in muted greens, blush pinks, or deep blues can provide interest without overwhelming the space. Personal touches, such as artwork, greenery, and decorative accessories, can further infuse character and warmth into the kitchen," Claire explains.

A luxury kitchen design goes well beyond the color scheme and the materials you use. The kitchen appliance brands you feature and the accessories you include all come together to build a distinct aesthetic in your home. Incorporating subtle, but luxurious finishes will help boost your kitchen's luxury appeal.

"Given a cashmere kitchen’s smooth tones, I would recommend adding luxurious finishes to elevate the space while not taking away from the color palette," says Diana, "Brass handles and doorknobs for cabinetry are a simple addition that elevates the whole style of the kitchen. Creative light fixtures also add a touch of sophistication and contribute light to warm the space."

Incorporating smart kitchen lighting trends is one of our favorite, subtle ways to shape the feel of your kitchen. A good light fixture can go a long way in terms of elevating your space.

Soft, natural materials and finishes will also complement the warm neutral tones.

Kathy says, "Pair it with design elements like reclaimed wood, polished brass, and woven rattan and cane to create a kitchen design that is equal parts high luxury and down-to-earth organic modernism."

Smeg Smeg Dcf02 Drip Filter Coffee Machine £180 at John Lewis The cream tone of this Smeg filter coffee machine would perfectly complement the rich neutral palette of a cashmere kitchen. Plus, how could you say no to this classic, retro design? Anthropologie Happy Hour Embroidered Cocktail Napkins, Set of 4 £24 at Anthropologie (US) These adorable embroidered cocktail napkins help bring a playful pop of color to an otherwise neutral kitchen. Le Creuset Le Creuset Saucepan With Wooden Handle 1.8 L, Meringue £144.55 at nordicnest.com No chic, luxury kitchen is complete without at least one Le Creuset item. We love the way the wooden handle looks against the creamy 'meringue' shade — perfect if you want to keep the warm, neutral tones consistent throughout your kitchen design.

FAQs

What Color Goes With a Cashmere Kitchen?

The beauty of this shade lies in its neutrality, meaning it can pair beautifully with a whole range of colors.

As Claire says, "Its neutral palette serves as an excellent backdrop, allowing other design features to stand out."

Choose one, stand-out shade to draw attention to, or pair it with a similarly neutral color palette for a more minimalist look.

Are Cashmere Kitchens On Trend?

"The color of cashmere is calming and doesn’t age — it’s timeless," explains interior designer Evelina Juzėnaitė.

Warm neutrals like this shade are unlikely to age badly, as they have a classic, timeless appeal.

"This means that the kitchen will be trendy for a long time, and is also easily combined with different interior styles and other colors," she says.

Is Cashmere Beige or Gray?

Cashmere doesn't fall into the category of beige or gray; rather, it occupies the middle ground between the two, falling into the 'greige' color family.

"A cashmere kitchen is one with a color scheme of upscale neutrals — beige, dove gray, taupe, and sand — that are similar to those often seen in luxurious cashmere sweaters," explains Kathy Kuo.

This color combination removes the sterility of gray and the dullness of beige for a shade that captures the best qualities of these two colors.

While we love the neutral elegance of the cashmere kitchen trend, this look is not for everyone. If you're more into bright, bold designs and surprising color combinations, why not take a look through our favorite yellow kitchen ideas? Or, if you prefer a more organic, natural feel, we can't get enough of these biophilic kitchen ideas.