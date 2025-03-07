Are Fluted Glass Kitchen Cabinets Still on Trend? How to Make This Style Feel Right for Now

When it comes to designing your kitchen, it can be challenging to know what styles will fade and which will stand the test of time. Fluted, also known as reeded glass kitchen cabinets appear to be part of the latter category, continuing to make an impact in contemporary kitchen design. Defined by their vertical grooves, these textured glass panels soften the natural light entering the kitchen as well as adding visual interest.

Historically, fluted glass has been made popular due to its aesthetic appeal and practical benefits. The textured surface offers a degree of privacy, miraging the cabinet contents while still allowing light to permeate the space.

As we progress through 2025, the question arises: Are fluted glass kitchen cabinets still on trend? Our take on it? A few years ago, fluted glass felt like a bit more of a novel choice for kitchen cabinets. Now, you'll see it far more often but, fortunately, it's not reached the point where this style of glass feels dated or a design cliche. So, yes it's still on trend, it's just at a different point in its trend cycle right now than it was.

But don't just take our word for it, this is what the experts say, and how they're using it in a modern way today.

Are Fluted Glass Kitchen Cabinets Still on Trend?

Fluted glass cabinets? Yes, they're still as hot as ever. (Image credit: Design: Iguana Architects)

"The short answer is yes, fluted glass kitchen cabinets are still on trend," says Artem Kropovinsky, founder and principal designer at Arsight. "The reason lies in the cabinet’s ability to adapt to various designs. Whether incorporated into minimalist, contemporary spaces or more ornate, classic kitchens, the subtle texture of fluted glass adds depth and interest without overwhelming the overall design."

The grooved texture diffuses light, reducing glare and creating a softer, more ambient atmosphere. Additionally, the semi-obscured view of cabinet interiors allows for a balance between display and discretion, making it ideal for showcasing select dishware while concealing everyday items. Want to add this to your home? Be sure to note down the pros and cons of glass kitchen cabinets.

Artem Kropovinsky Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Based in New York, Artem Kropovinsky, founder of Arsight, has a decade of extensive and considerable global design experience. Prioritizing minimalism, sustainability, and authenticity, Artem, alongside his team of professionals, works on projects in the US and worldwide.

1. Classic White Cabinets with Fluted Glass Inserts

A classy white kitchen with glass finishes? We're here for it. (Image credit: BLAKES London)

If you prefer a clean and timeless aesthetic kitchen cabinet ideas, then classic white cabinets featuring fluted glass inserts work very well. The textured glass adds depth to the pristine white finish, creating a light and airy feel that enhances the sense of space in the kitchen. This design is particularly effective in small kitchens, where the reflective quality of the glass can make the area appear larger and more open.

According to Artem, white cabinetry has been a go-to choice in kitchen design, due to its versatility and ability to brighten up compact spaces. However, a drawback to solid white cabinets is that they can sometimes appear flat and lack depth. This is where fluted glass inserts come in, introducing texture without overpowering the clean aesthetic.

Functionality is another key reason why this design is so popular. White cabinetry already has the benefit of reflecting light and making a kitchen feel more spacious, and when combined with fluted glass, this effect is even more pronounced. The ridged texture of the glass diffuses both natural and artificial light, preventing any harsh reflections.

When it comes to upkeep, white cabinets with fluted glass inserts are relatively low-maintenance. While solid white cabinetry can sometimes show smudges and stains more easily, the textured surface of fluted glass helps mask fingerprints and watermarks. Regular cleaning with a microfiber cloth from Amazon and a mild glass cleaner is sufficient to keep your cabinets looking pristine.

2. Dark-Toned Cabinets with Fluted Glass Accents

Darker tones can add a moody, yet sophisticated feel to a space. (Image credit: Tom St Aubyn photography)

"Dark-toned kitchen cabinets have been gaining traction recently as homeowners want to move away from the all-white kitchen trend in favor of richer, darker hues." says Amelia Hunter, co-founder of design studio, Space A. "Deep shades such as navy blue, charcoal gray or forest green create a striking contrast with fluted glass accents. The combination of the bold cabinet colors and textured glass brings depth and dimension to a space, making it an ideal choice for those who want to make a statement."

Kitchens with dark cabinets alone can sometimes feel heavy or overpowering, especially in spaces with limited natural light. However, incorporating fluted glass into the cabinet doors helps to break up the solid color. The translucent nature of the glass allows light to filter through, preventing the kitchen from feeling too enclosed or dim.

Lighting plays a crucial role in enhancing the impact of dark cabinets with fluted glass. To maximize the effect, strategically placed pendant lights, under-cabinet lighting, or even reflective surfaces such as glossy backsplashes can help to counteract any dimness and keep the kitchen feeling bright.

Amelia Hunter Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Amelia is a certified architect and interior designer, with over 10 years experience leading project teams on a variety of residential and commercial architectural projects. Her past experiences have included award-winning design practices Studio Weave, Foster & Partners and Eva Menz Design.

3. Natural Wood Cabinets with Fluted Glass Doors

Mix and match textures and colors to add dimension to a space. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki. Design: A New Day)

Wooden kitchen cabinet ideas have seen a resurgence in recent years, as more homeowners want to use natural materials and textures that bring warmth to their homes. When combined with fluted glass doors, wood cabinets achieve a perfect balance of rustic and contemporary, making them a preferred choice for a wide range of kitchen styles.

"One of the key design appeals of natural wood cabinets is their ability to introduce depth and character to a space," says Amelia. "The visible grain, knots, and subtle imperfections of wood create a rich, organic aesthetic that contrasts beautifully with the clean, structured lines of fluted glass."

The combination of natural wood and fluted glass is particularly well-suited for kitchens that combine elements of both classic and contemporary style. The natural wood cabinets lend a sense of heritage with the glass introducing a modern twist. If you are looking to future-proof your kitchen with a design that feels both current and timeless, this pairing remains a strong contender.

4. Minimalist Cabinets with Full-Length Fluted Glass Panels

Go for the minimalist look. (Image credit: Studio CRBN. Design: Le Borgne Rizk Architecture)

For those who favor modern kitchens, minimalist cabinets featuring full-length fluted glass panels offer a great design solution. Unlike traditional glass-fronted cabinets, which typically consist of smaller glass inserts framed by solid wood or metal, these designs embrace the full height of the cabinet, using uninterrupted panels of reeded glass.

“One of the most significant benefits of this design is its ability to enhance the perception of space,” continues Amelia. “The long panels naturally draw the eye upward, making the ceiling appear higher. This makes them particularly effective in kitchens with lower ceilings, where maximizing the sense of space is key.”

As well as minimalist kitchens, full-length fluted glass cabinets also work well in open-plan spaces, where they can act as both functional storage and a subtle room divider. In some cases, these cabinets are designed as freestanding units or glass-enclosed pantries, offering an alternative to traditional shelving. If you wish to, you can also incorporate LED strip lighting from Amazon inside the cabinets to add an ambient glow to the kitchen.

From a practical standpoint, fluted glass is a smart choice for those who love the look of open shelving but prefer a bit of discretion. Unlike clear glass, its textured surface obscures cabinet contents, keeping dishware and pantry items slightly hidden while still allowing for a silhouette, display-like effect.

When choosing fluted glass cabinets, think about how they fit into your overall kitchen aesthetic. They pair well with a range of materials, from natural wood to sleek metal frames, allowing for endless customization to suit you and the design you are curating.