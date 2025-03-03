Are Glass Kitchen Cabinets Actually a Good Idea? These Are the Pros and Cons of Using Them
If you want to bring some more light into your kitchen, glass-fronted cabinets may just be the answer, but there are drawbacks, too
While traditional cabinets may look slightly flat, glass-fronted doors allow for a greater amount of depth and contrast in your kitchen design. However, this is just one thing in a list of pros and cons of glass kitchen cabinets.
Some people may collect coins or stamps, but if, like us, you’re more likely to collect beautiful, if slightly useless, ornaments and objects, then glass kitchen cabinets could be the perfect addition to your home. They allow your trinkets to be on display, if only subtly, as opposed to stuffed away in a forgotten drawer. Even in the kitchen, a glass-fronted cabinet is an ideal choice for anyone who's particularly proud of their collection of wine glasses or mugs. They turn your kitchen cabinetry into a display case of sorts, a modern-day cabinet of curiosities.
Plus, glass-fronted cabinets are far from a monolithic design style nowadays, with options for reeded, fluted and frosted glass, just to name a few. However, this unique look is not equally suited to all kitchen designs. With that said, yes we do think glass cabinets are a good idea, but before you go all out on them in your kitchen design, you need to know a few things about what it's like to live with them.
We asked our designers to outline the pros and cons of these cabinets, plus some design choices to avoid at all costs.
When Are Glass Fronted Cabinets Not a Good Idea?
Let's start out with the negatives. As beautiful as a glass cabinet can look, they are far from the most low-maintenance kitchen cabinets.
It's a design choice that requires careful consideration, not just about your aesthetic tastes, but about your lifestyle. As Gillian Blair, principal designer at Tête-à-tête explains, "If you’re more of a minimalist or don’t find yourself collecting a lot of decor/dishware, we would suggest minimizing glass cabinetry because it will feel like more of a chore."
While some may rejoice in the visibility of their prized possessions, the idea of having your belongings on full display may be utterly cringe-worthy to others. "We like to use glass cabinets strategically," Gillian says. "Don’t put glass doors anywhere you feel like you would have to mess with creating some sort of display daily. Consider glass doors where your beautiful dishes and glassware would naturally live and keep the plastic cups you don’t care for behind solid doors."
It's helpful to think about the functionality of your space, and how you would naturally organize your cabinetry. If you rush into this decision, you'll quickly resent having to reorganize your crockery to look presentable every day.
In fact, if you're someone who embraces a 'shove it and see' approach to drawer organization, this trend probably isn't for you. Bari Jerauld, founder of Blank Slate Studios, says, "I tend to only use glass-fronted cabinets to showcase crockery, glassware, servingware, heirlooms, collectibles. I think it's a beautiful way to showcase these pieces."
This look is really only suited for items that you deem worthy enough to be on display. As William Durrant, from Herringbone House, says: "Clear glass cabinets should have decorative items. With frosted, Georgian wire or ribbed style glass, you can get away with it not being styled as it’s harder to see inside the cabinet. We wouldn’t recommend using glass cabinets for food cupboards."
After all, crystal champagne flutes look great on full view, half eaten packets of coco pops... less so.
What Are the Advantages of Glass Fronted Cabinets?
So, what is it that glass fronted cabinets offer that makes them so desirable? "Lightness, reflectivity, layering, and dimension." According to Gillian, this style allows for a greater amount of depth and dimension in a kitchen design, perfect for any kitchen that may not get as much natural light. This can also make them a great small kitchen idea.
"For many styles, incorporating glass is a great way to keep the overall look from feeling flat," Gillian explains.
William agrees, adding; "they can lighten a design and make it feel less heavy and add more interest. They are great for breaking up runs and work well in cabinetry you’re storing glassware, bar ware or crockery." Glass-fronted cabinets can look particularly effective when paired alongside darker toned cabinetry, as the lightness and reflective quality of the glass creates a pleasing contrast.
When Do Designers Suggest Using Glass Cabinets?
We've already covered the instances in which our designers would recommend against using glass-fronted cabinets, but when do they think it's a good idea? "I think if you know you have taste and lovely things, then show them off and display them, either behind glass or on a shelf or rack," explains Helen Parker, creative director at deVOL Kitchens. "Everyday things and collections are good to look at, if you have chosen them with love and consideration."
It's this element of consideration that can really elevate a glass-fronted cabinet. If you've ever resented the fact that your crockery collection only gets her time in the spotlight at dinner parties or on special occasions, you might find a lot of joy in the addition of a glass cabinet.
After all, as Helen says, "There is nothing sadder than hiding away piles of beautiful crockery and linens, so show them off in a glazed pantry."
Ultimately, your modern kitchen ideas and choices should act as a reflection of your personal style and beyond that, your approach to life. Gillian says, "We like to think about our client's personality and function instead. If you’re eclectic, like to collect objects, and are generally interested in showing off “things”, glass is a great option."
Finally, a design made with collectors (and hoarders in-training) in mind. While this may not appeal to the minimalist kitchen lovers among us, it's perfect for those who value a more antique-feel in their home.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.
