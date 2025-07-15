10 Backsplashes to Use in a Small Kitchen That Feel Streamlined and Even Create the Illusion of More Space

In a small kitchen, smart design is vital; it’s all about making the most of the limited space available, both practically and aesthetically. Amongst everything else, a well-chosen backsplash can play a surprisingly impactful role.

Designing a kitchen and making decisions for every detail is a lot of work as it is, but finding a backsplash that suits all of one’s essential needs can be a whole adventure on its own. You need to be considerate when choosing small kitchen ideas anyway, but when you know the backsplash will be the backdrop to all other decisions you make in the space, it’s got to be something you love and that works in your favour, while keeping that cohesion throughout.

You may feel the need to opt for a backsplash that also supports modular accessories like magnetic shelves or utensil holders to help free up counter space and keep essential tools within reach. Or perhaps the main concern is simply the raw material and how reflective it is. Ideally, prioritize what’s most important in your space and start experimenting with materials and what you're most drawn to.

1. Mirrored Backsplash

A smoky glass backsplash adds character and depth to this modern Pluck kitchen. (Image credit: Pluck Kitchens.)

There’s something about a mirrored kitchen backsplash — it gets me every time! The most obvious benefit to this material is the reflection of light. “It will increase the brightness in a kitchen, which can be fantastic, especially if you have a north-facing room,” says George Glasier, co-founder of Pluck Kitchens. Another positive is the impression of the room’s size, “The reflection will have a deceptive effect, literally because there appears to be another space beyond the worktop. The playful reflections will also add layers, whilst the foxing of the antique finish has a charming, softening effect,” meaning the reflection is more ethereal than a standard looking glass.

Amy Hicks, Lead Designer at Blakes, agrees and points out another advantage to this choice of finish, “Where appropriate, we prefer to use a foxed mirror in smaller kitchens, it softens the overall aesthetic and is more forgiving when it comes to watermarks and everyday kitchen stains.”

The great thing about it is you can choose the level of antique finish to go to, or enjoy it clean and clear. “It’s also easy to carry on conversations when you’re cooking as you can see what is happening behind you, so they are really practical too,” says Peter Humphrey, design director at Humphrey Munson.

George Glasier Co-founder of Pluck Kitchens George Glasier co-founded Pluck in 2016 and has been instrumental in designing many beautiful kitchens. With a background is 3D design, George has an innate ability to understand how a room’s interior layout will flow.

2. One Seamless Material

This kitchen is pure understated elegance - neutral and natural materials the whole way. (Image credit: Michael Clifford. Design: Moksa Studio)

If you’re looking to make your kitchen feel bigger, the backsplash can be a powerful tool, and not just in a practical way. Liane Burrett, Senior Designer at Roundhouse, recommends, “Using a slab of polished natural stone or a back-painted glass splashback in the same tone as your kitchen worktop or walls creates visual continuity, which helps the space feel less broken up.” Ultimately, the best approach is to keep things simple and cohesive. “Avoid too much contrast or fussy detailing in a small kitchen.” Soft, clean lines and a restrained material palette will always help create a sense of calm and openness.

Founder of Moksa Studio, Jacqueline Goncalves agrees, "Bringing the countertop material up the wall as a backsplash is a smart, space-enhancing move. It creates a seamless visual flow, reduces visual clutter, and adds a tailored, high-end finish.” In this project, a dramatic statement marble is not only unifying the surfaces but also adds bold character and depth, proving that small kitchens can still create a big impact.

Jacqueline Goncalves Founder of Moksa Studio Jacqueline Goncalves is a Los Angeles-based interior designer best known for the dramatic spaces she has created for Soho House locations across the globe.

Get the Look Claybrook Hoxton Square Emin £1.28 at claybrookstudio.co.uk These tiles are a subtle mix of natural sand and off-white tones.

3. Light and Glossy

Pink and playful — the glass backsplash blends and reflects perfectly. (Image credit: Kristy Noble. Design: Beams)

When it comes to long and narrow kitchens, reflective surfaces are an absolute must. “A reflective or tonal backsplash can create the illusion of more space by bouncing light around and drawing the eye through the room,” says Liane, and using lighter tones is a classic small-space trick for good reason, helping walls feel further away.

The fact is, they reflect both natural and artificial light, instantly lifting the room and reducing that boxed-in feeling. These reflective surfaces create depth and movement, making the kitchen feel more open.

Liane Burrett Senior Designer at Roundhouse Liane is a Senior Designer at Roundhouse where her designs feature the signature understated aesthetic, influenced by contemporary and traditional design, using innovative materials, texture and color.

4. Checkerboard Charm

A neutral traditional style with a whole load of personailty. (Image credit: Ca’ Pietra)

Swapping out the muted for the personality, you don't need to play it safe if you really love the finish — it’s your kitchen! It's time to think of the different types of tile shapes and styles you could use.

Leading by example, Grazzie Wilson, Head of Creative at Ca’ Pietra, explains, “In a small kitchen, square tiles can pack more punch than you’d think. That simple checkerboard moment? It draws the eye, adds rhythm, and makes the space feel full of life.”

Grazzie suggests, “Go for a hand-glazed or zellige finish, with its uneven surface, to bounce the light and bring movement to the walls.” You can see clearly how the rich tones against the buttery yellows and soft neutrals lift the space without washing it out. It’s an unexpected compilation, but it works so well! Don’t forget, it isn’t just about making a small kitchen feel airy or bigger, but also making the space feel more personalised and unique.

Grazzie Wilson Head of Creative at Ca’ Pietra Grazzie has worked in the interiors industry for more than a decade. At Ca’ Pietra, one of the UK’s leading stone and tile brands, she heads up creative, overseeing product collections as well as the company’s distinctive brand, look and feel. Her stylists’ eye and passion for the technical side of tiling is unparalleled.

Get the Look OKA Talasa Mirror £195 at oka.com If you're opting for tiles, introduce a mirror to the kitchen too for reflection.

5. Color Contrast

Bringing brightness and joy to an all-white space, these glossy square tiles are the star of the show. (Image credit: Olivia Outred)

The kitchen color you choose is a personal preference, and a decision that should be primarily based on the atmosphere you want to create, not only trying to make a small kitchen look big. Helen Parker, Creative Director of deVOL Kitchens, suggests, “If you want moody and atmospheric, then go dark or bold or busy; if you want it to look clean and minimal, then go for light pale colors, the same principle applies when considering a kitchen backsplash.”



In this punchy example shown, the small footprint, one-wall kitchen is designed to include enough storage and cooking space, and to give the all-white room a keen sense of identity and creativity. “We decided to use these tiles as our backsplash, which reminds me of a sunrise, to brighten the room,” says designer Olivia Outred. “The hand-glazed tiles are very glossy, with their edges a little uneven, so they throw light around the room and give this simple space a feeling of joy.” The sense of uniqueness in this design is strong, and we love it for that reason.

Olivia Outred Founder of Olivia Outred Olivia is a confessed color enthusiast and lover of great art and unexpected furniture, which when combined, result in stand-alone spaces that appear to have developed over time. Her interiors are full of life and character, each piece of furniture is worthy of conversation and each room feels harmoniously coordinated but not staged.

Helen Parker Creative Director of deVOL Kitchens Helen is the Creative Director at DeVOL Kitchens. She has been with the company for over 20 years and is responsible for DeVOL’s style and one-of-a-kind showrooms. Helen also sources antiques and designs new pieces of furniture and accessories.

6. Natural Material

Raw materials are always a good choice for an honest rustic look. (Image credit: Lauren Taylor. Design: Eilla Adi Design)

Rather than focusing on the small space at hand, using an architectural material such as stone celebrates the home and modern kitchen design and allows the space to be stretched further than just the kitchen area through seamless transition.

“I place an emphasis on materials that are scalable. Choosing a stone as a backsplash, for example, allows the design to take center stage,” says Eilla Pradier, Founder of Eilla Adi Design. “This creates a seamless look, taking an area with a small footprint and blurring its endpoint through the use of a single material.”

Get the Look TOAST Acacia Wood Rectangle Board in Natural Wood £32 at Toast UK Styling countertops with natural materials will always ground the design.

Eilla Pradier Founder of Eilla Adi Design An interior designer activating contemporary homes with art, color and delight. Born in California, trained in New York, working throughout the US. Eilla captures the best of all coasts to create a new take on sophisticated living.

7. Keep It Light

Small tiles and pattern brings a textural layer to a smooth and modern kitchen. (Image credit: Thomas Kuoh. Design: Retiro Design.)

Dark kitchen cabinet ideas have become quite popular, and if this is your preferred choice of shade, then a light backsplash will do your space the world of good.

"For this San Francisco project, we kept the backsplash light to brighten the space, incorporated open shelving for an airy feel, and reduced the distance between the range and island," says Ritu Nagpal of Retiro Design.

The detail in this herringbone tile effect adds a point of tactility and interest behind the modern style cabinetry, reflecting light as well as creating a good level of contrast. I especially like how it's carried along this whole wall, even behind the open shelving, which opens up the space even more.

Ritu Nagpal Founder of Retiro Design Ritu Nagpal founded Retiro Design Co in 2024 in San Francisco, California, after nearly a decade of experience as an interior designer. As a native Californian, Ritu draws inspiration from the rich landscapes, architectural styles, and cultural diversity of Northern California—elements that inform her vibrant and thoughtful design approach.

8. Stainless Steel

Industrial meets scandi design, this pared-back wood and stainless steel duo are a match made in heaven. (Image credit: Nordiska Kok)

Much like the mirrored backsplash, which we know the experts often use as a go-to for a small kitchen design, the stainless steel kitchen version is also a good choice. The biggest difference is that you won't have a totally clear reflection, and it's imperative to keep it clean to avoid the kitchen looking grubby. However, it is available in a range of finishes.

Naturally, with this material, the kitchen will automatically exude a sense of "professional kitchen" as this finish is often found in commercial settings, but this isn't necessarily a negative. It has a whole load of advantages — non-porous, heat-resistant, naturally antibacterial, and super easy to clean. This feels like a safe choice and looks pretty chic too.

Get the Look HAY Italian Ice Cup Dessert Bowl, Stainless Steel £18.13 at nordicnest.com It's time to bring chrome and steel into your home in different ways.

FAQs

What Type of Backsplash Makes a Small Kitchen Look Bigger?

Of all the tips and tricks from experts who deal with these things day-to-day, it seems there are different ways to approach them, but the most common response to creating the best backsplash to make a kitchen look bigger focuses mainly on the mirrored backsplash.

Given that it essentially doubles the space you have, why wouldn't this come out on top? Visually, it's appealing, fitting into various interior styles and minimising the appearance of obvious watermarks from general kitchen use. It's also timeless due to its character and softness, allowing you to carry on conversations with guests a little more easily, while also using the reflection while cooking. I'm now pondering over one of these for my very own kitchen!



In a compact kitchen, every design detail matters, and the backsplash is one of the smartest tools in your visual toolkit. Get it right, and it can completely change the feel of a space, making it lighter, brighter, and more expansive without knocking down a single wall.