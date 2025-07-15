Forget Basic Festoon Lights — I've Found These Much More Elevated Options for Your Garden's Lighting That Have Designer Good Looks

I'm ready to say it, and I don't care who it upsets. I'm sick of your basic outdoor festoon lights.

Listen, I know that may seem a little harsh, but it feels like every single garden gathering I've been to this summer has been lit up by the same boring exposed bulb garden lights, and quite honestly, I'm over it. And it's not because they're particularly offensive, it's more so that they're just completely unimaginative when it comes to garden lighting ideas.

Plus, most importantly, there are so many far cooler styles on the market that do the same thing, only better. My personal favorite? These chic Outdoor Plug-In Flower String Lights from Dusk. Its pleated design brings so much more personality than the plain, boring festoon lights we've grown so used to.

DUSK 10 Outdoor Plug in Flower String Lights £12 at Dusk.com These string lights combine playful frilliness with pared-back elegance, creating a perfectly balanced and beautiful design. The floral-inspired shape adds plenty of personality and excitement to your garden, without feeling childlike. The pleated design is reminiscent of popular lampshade shapes, an idea only enhanced by the glowing bulbs encased by the shade. Plus, the wide rim of the shade allows for a softly diffused glow, creating an inviting warmth ideal for summer evenings. Unlike other fairy lights, these bulbs plug directly into the mains, so you won't have to worry about them running out of charge.

Whether they're hanging over your al fresco dining area or draped across your garden canopy, festoon lights are one of our favorite ways to add a little sparkle to your outdoor setup.

"Festoon lights are one of the most underestimated tools in the lighting world. They are often seen as just decorative bulbs on a string, but when used with intention, they can completely reframe a space’s atmosphere and even influence the way people interact within it," explains lighting expert Robin Aebischer.

But, more often than not, we see the same illuminated globes, making every garden feel like a cookie-cutter copy of the one next door. And if you've already put in the effort to create a unique, beautiful landscaping ideas, why ruin it with the most obvious choice of lighting? You deserve better, and so does your garden.

These playful floral bulbs create an intimate warmth in your garden, perfect for summer evenings.

"Unlike harsh overhead lighting, festoons encourage conversation and relaxation," adds Robin. "They cast a gentle glow that's perfect for unwinding."

That's why we were so excited by these floral string lights. They are a welcome breath of fresh air, an escape from the overdone designs we've seen every summer for the past decade.

Robin Aebischer Lighting Expert at BUYnBLUE BUYnBLUE is an online store operated by eVolution Commerce GmbH, based in Switzerland, which specializes in the sale of high-quality lighting for your home. They offer stylish and timeless lamps and lights to suit every living area.

More On Garden Lights

DUSK 10 Outdoor Battery Firefly Festoon Lights - White £7 at Dusk.com The smoked glass shade on these lights adds a cool, sultry feel, elevating the simple design. This style would look great in a modern, urban garden setting. hollowaysofludlow Outdoor String Lights £275 at Holloways of Ludlow If you're happy to spend slightly more on your outdoor lighting, you won't find an option more chic than these small hoop lights. These rotating lights have the illusion of weightlessness, looking as if they're floating mid-air. Konstsmide Shaded String Light £27.72 at Wayfair UK I love the splattered light effect created by these slatted shades, bringing a diffused warm glow to your garden setup. Plus, these bulbs come with an integrated dimmer, so you can control the intensity of your lighting.

If these lights aren't enough glow for your garden, we've got plenty more ideas for you to explore. As a lover of all things tech, I've been thinking about the different ways to use smart outdoor lighting.