String Lights Are Over — This Outdoor Lighting Collab Is What Comes Next (and Fixes Your Backyard’s Biggest Issue)

No plugs, no problem. Pooky x The Novogratz makes a compelling case to ditch your string lights for good

Pooky Lighting x The Novogratz Outdoor Lighting Collection
A pendant in a tree. A lamp on a garden bench. The Novogratz x Pooky collection rethinks where — and how — outdoor lighting gets to live.
(Image credit: Amy Neunsinger. Design: Pooky Lighting)
Julia Demer's avatar
By
published
in Features

You wouldn’t dare turn the "big light" on at 11pm inside — you’re not a monster. Especially not while hosting. Presumably, you like your guests, and true friendship means never subjecting anyone to overhead fluorescence. So why do we do it outside?

That’s exactly what the new Pooky x The Novogratz collaboration is here to solve. The British lighting brand known for its cordless lighting charm has teamed up with Bob and Cortney Novogratz to bring that same off-grid elegance outdoors — with color, with whimsy, and, crucially, without a single electrician in sight.

The outdoor lighting lineup includes 14 pieces: rechargeable lanterns (to tuck in trees or line your stairs like a garden path), pendants for elevated alfresco moments, floor and table lamps with Pooky's signature mix-and-match patterned shades, even mirrors and a wired wall sconce — all of which ground our outdoor "little light" pipe dreams into reality.

Tallulah Jute Basket Rechargeable Pendant in Sand

No wiring, no rules. The Tallulah Pendant runs on a rechargeable light cell and hangs anywhere you need it.

(Image credit: Amy Neunsinger. Design: Pooky Lighting)

No sad, solar spike-looking accents here. The colors — Blush, Denim, Moss, Sand — are a clean break from the bleak black-and-brass offerings that usually dominate the outdoor aisle.

Brandy mirror in sand by the Novogratz

Let the light led the way — wherever you please.

(Image credit: Amy Neunsinger. Design: Pooky Lighting)

And while the Brandy Wall Sconce, being the only indoor-only piece in the bunch, is an outlier, the rest are made to live outdoors forever and always.

Attachments like the Genesis Light Cell hold a charge for up to 15 hours — long enough to carry you through a full evening and then some.

Holleder Cordless Table Lamp in Sand

The Holleder Table Lamp is a prompt for creativity: pick your base, pick your shade, and build your own version of glow.

(Image credit: Amy Neunsinger. Design: Pooky Lighting)

The collaboration stands as a solution to a very real problem: layering light outside without resorting to overplayed fairy lights or friendship-ending flood beams.

Ahead, find everything you need to create a cinematically glowing garden party moment of your own, no extension cords or apologies necessary.

Agnes Exterior Wall Sconce in Denim by the Novogratz
Pooky Lighting US
Agnes Exterior Wall Sconce in Denim

Glossy, sleek, and pictured here in an aptly named shade of Denim, the Agnes Sconce is fanciful without trying too hard. The subtle ring of circular perforations lets light out at the edges, like the hem of a lace slip peeking out from beneath a dress.

Tallulah Jute Basket Rechargeable Pendant in Sand by Novogratz
Pooky Lighting US
Tallulah Jute Basket Rechargeable Pendant in Sand

Tallulah is the kind of pendant light you want in multiples. There’s no wrong colorway here — all of them are good. They hang just as beautifully above a dining table as they do from the nearest branch. Try a trio, each hanging from slightly staggered heights.

Medium Stefan Cordless Lantern in Blush by the Novogratz
Pooky Lighting US
Medium Stefan Cordless Lantern in Blush

Like the pendant next door, we say: buy more than one. The Stefan lanterns (available in small, medium, and large) are surprisingly versatile: line them along garden paths, cluster them on stairs, or hang them from trees like oversized ornaments. 

Holleder Cordless Standing Lamp in Moss by the Novogratz
Pooky Lighting US
Holleder Cordless Standing Lamp in Moss by

The fun of this piece is in the styling: pick your shade — Denim, Moss, Blush, Sand — then go wild with patterns. There are over 50 to choose from, ranging from matte ikats to leopard prints by Matthew Williamson.

Bellamy Candle Sconce in Brass by the Novogratz
Pooky Lighting US
Bellamy Candle Sconce in Brass

This candle sconce is dressed to impressed, ready to create dinner party-ready ambience in a pinch. Mount it beside a door, along a garden wall, or anywhere you’d like your alfresco setup to feel just a bit more considered. And if you’re short on tapers, the collection also includes matching ones in coordinating hues.

Holleder Cordless Table Lamp in Sand by the Novogratz
Pooky Lighting US
Holleder Cordless Table Lamp in Sand

Meet your new favorite dinner guest. He never needs a plug and always brings the right vibe. This cordless little cutie goes from table to terrace to sideboard without a care. Grab a few table lamp shades while you’re at it (because when the mood shifts, so should your lighting!).

In 2025, the line between indoors and out is barely a suggestion — especially with cordless accents like Newgarden’s rechargeable pendant light, which make your backyard feel suspiciously like your living room (just with better air circulation).

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸