The £25 Outdoor Light That I'm Taking From Balcony to Beach to Bedroom This Summer

No one wants to be tethered in summer — not to a clingy situationship, not to a linen shirt with too many buttons, and certainly not to a cord. And while it’s a touch strange to assign personality to a light, I recently came across an outdoor lamp by Nordlux that reads like the free spirit we all strive to be this season.

Created by Danish industrial designers Timothy Jacob Jensen and Alasdair McPhail, the “Bring-To-Go” is a rechargeable orb-style garden lighting that sits in a rubber cradle doubling as both handle and hanging loop — meaning it can go just about anywhere: on a table, from a branch, even swinging from your hand like a campy Judith Leiber clutch.

Available in black or emerald green, this sculptural little orb lamp is made from recycled, water-resistant materials to handle the elements, whether that be hanging from a patio hook or resting poolside. It moves easily, glows beautifully, and brings a Danish design sensibility to any corner. Comes with a five-year warranty and earns a solid 4/5 stars on John Lewis.



A double tap activates its "Moodmaker" function, which is an apt name for something that lets you toggle the ambience between three dimmable settings. This rechargeable lamp's battery life is robust as well, with a single USB-C charge lasting six hours at 200 lumens, eight hours at 80, or a full 24 hours at a soft-glow 30. The take-home here is that this Nordlux light will definitely outlast your next dinner party.

What’s most freeing, though, might be the price. Just £24.95, which should be all the justification you need in case you were eyeing a few. One reviewer called it “even better in real life,” adding, “so good, I bought a second for another room.” Because this light is so well-designed, people are using them inside too. (As they should.)

No wires. No rules. Garden lighting, no strings attached.

Fermob Balad LED Outdoor Table Lamp Medium £67 at Heal's The Bring-To-Go by Nordlux and this table lamp by Fermob could definitely be cousins — minimalist in shape, functional in spirit. The Fermob is larger, accented in bamboo, and more of a splurge, but arguably chicer as a centerpiece for an outdoor dining table. Its handle, modeled after a pair of headphones, is meant to accompany you wherever your alfresco festivities might lead. Solar Centre Shapelights® Indoor Outdoor Sphere Mood Light £39.99 at Amazon UK Still stuck on the orb shape? (Understandable.) This one from Solar Centre leans all the way in. The image doesn’t quite do it justice — it’s a solid 35cm across and surprisingly weighty, with a glow that shifts through a spectrum of color to light up dark corners or line a pathway. Click through the product photos for a better look. Nordlux Sponge 20 Outdoor Portable Lamp £58.95 at Amazon UK Another Nordlux contender, the Sponge 20, is what we’ll call the big sister. It’s sculptural and organically of-the-moment — inspired by natural forest sponges — with the kind of silhouette you’d expect to see inside some impossibly stylish living room. Like the Bring-To-Go, it offers three dimmable light settings for a perfectly calibrated glow.



