Alexa, Hit The Lights — These Smart Outdoor Lighting Options Are a Garden Game-Changer
Make illuminating your outdoor space that much easier to control by going all-in on Alexa-enabled garden lighting — this is what to know and what to buy
There's a lot to love about the sunny season, but the long days and late sunsets are undoubtedly the top of my list — spending every weekend lying out in the garden, relaxing under the heat of the sun's rays, or having friends round for a barbecue, and making the most of al fresco season. But, eventually, the sun sets, and you find yourself forced back indoors, the evening darkness bringing a premature end to your summer fun.
This is why integrating some smart garden lighting ideas is such a crucial addition. And when we say smart, we mean it. That's right, these are not your old-fashioned outdoor lights. These clever designs utilize Alexa technology for a hands-off lighting solution that allows you to sit back and enjoy your summer, all the way into the early hours.
Plus, these lighting options don't just deliver on ease, they deliver on looks, too. Whether you want to highlight a piece of garden art or illuminate your pathways, these lights are discreet enough to work for any purpose. So, if you want your garden to shine, outdoor smart lighting with Alexa may be your new secret weapon. 'Alexa — turn on the lights.'
To bring some glow to your exterior walls, these sleek, mounted outdoor wall lights are the perfect addition. Part of the Philips Hue range, these lights are fitted with more features than you would have even thought possible.
Not only are they compatible with Alexa, but you can also connect them to your Google Assistant and Apple Home. The 'Welcome Home' setting greets you with an illuminated entrance, and the lights can even be set to mimic your presence while you're out for an added layer of protection.
The perfect outdoor lighting option for the hosts among us, these path lights can be synced to the beat of your music, creating an immersive party light effect.
Govee lights can also be controlled via Alexa, as well as on their app, and through Google Assistant. They offer a supremely customizable experience, with the option to set each light to a different color and, with their reflector design, their illumination can project over 300mm.
What Are The Benefits of Outdoor Lights With Alexa Control?
Like all the best inventions in smart tech, these lights allow you a level of control and customization that was previously not possible.
Whether that be the hand-free use or the ability to set the exact tone and strength of your light, these products are several levels above your standard outdoor light.
"When you link your outdoor lights with Alexa, that can make it way easier to control them," comments Mike Fretto, from Neighbor. "Instead of having to get up from your seat while chatting with friends on your patio as the sky turns dark, you can simply command Alexa to turn the lights on. Ease of use is a big win here."
Like Mike explains, they allow for a more social feel in your garden, not only by providing ample light for evening garden parties, but also through their hands-free control system.
You don't want to spend your party hunched over your garden lights control panel, trying to figure out which switch is connected to which light. These smart lights completely resolve that issue, allowing you to completely reshape the lighting of your outdoor space without leaving your seat.
But the benefits of these lights stretch far beyond the summer months.
As Alina Enache, co-founder of Lamp Genius, explains, "You no longer need to go outside in bad weather to switch lights on and off from a wall switch — you can control everything inside your house."
Plus, they also have additional security benefits, with many models including a feature that mimics the appearance of a human presence for when you leave your home unattended.
"This is especially useful for security because you can instantly light up your garden or driveway if you hear something outside without going out there yourself. You can adjust the brightness depending on what you're doing — dimmer lighting for relaxing on the patio or full brightness when you need to see clearly in the garden," says Alina. "You can also set up different outdoor scenes and ask Alexa to switch between them."
How to Use Alexa-Controlled Outdoor Lights
To get the most out of these types of lights, you have to know how to use them. Luckily, we've got plenty of ideas from those who are already big fans of Alexa-compatible lighting.
"Set up your outdoor lighting scenes in the app beforehand to have options ready," suggests Alina.
"For example, create a soft evening scene for relaxing on the patio, a bright dining scene for outdoor dinner parties, and a security scene that floods your garden with light if you need to check what's happening outside," she continues.
The ability to create set times and routines for your outdoor lighting is not only useful, but it can provide an extra level of comfort, making you feel more protected when home alone.
"You can also set schedules so your pathway lights automatically come on at dusk. Then, you can ask Alexa to switch between scenes or turn the lights on before you even step outside," says Alina.
You can even create different schedules for different groups of lighting, for a truly customized garden design.
You can explore the full list of outdoor lighting options that work with Alexa on Amazon to find the perfect style for your space.
And not all your outdoor lighting needs to be Alexa-controlled. We also love these solar outdoor floor lamps that help create an outdoor living room vibe for your space.
