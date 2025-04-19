When it comes to enjoying your outdoor space — whether it's a full garden, patio, or balcony — there's one important element that can completely ruin a good evening: lighting. How often have you had to call it because the sun has set and you can no longer see the person you're chatting with? And don't get me started on untangling string lights...

A few weeks back now, I was invited to preview Habitat's upcoming Spring collection, and caught sight of the new Habitat rattan solar floor lamp — wow, game changer. Let's be honest, outdoor plugs come at a very high premium, which makes outdoor lighting ideas tricky. An outdoor floor lamp always felt out of the question, but a solar-powered style... now we're talking.

Habitat's design is one of the first outdoor-friendly portable floor lamps I've seen. Its rattan-like fabric makes it not only stylish, but totally durable; the perfect finishing piece to all your outdoor living room ideas.

The solar outdoor floor lamp at Habitat's Spring 2025 showroom. (Image credit: Future, Olivia Wolfe)

Habitat Habitat Solar Rattan Floor Lamp £32 at Habitat UK This solar outdoor floor lamp is the perfect way to do modern boho. The rattan-style shade is made to withstand different types of weather, so you can feel comfortable leaving it outdoors all-year round. In fact, considering it's solar-powered, it's best to do so, so it can soak up sunlight during the day, and light your dinner parties well into the night. Plus, it's 20% off right now...

Rechargeable lamps have quickly become a must around my house, but having a portable lamp outside? Ingenious. Solar outdoor floor lamps bring that coziness of a living room to your patio, garden, or balcony, so your get-togethers and gatherings can shine with suave snugness.

The weather is rapidly warming and those spring and summer dinner party plans are no longer in the distant future. If Habitat's style isn't quite to your taste, I've found a few other solar outdoor floor lamps to get your garden ready for the season.

Kave Home Aldet Outdoor Solar Floor Lamp in Terracotta Rope Cord £199 at kavehome.com While this solar outdoor floor lamp from Kave Home is a bit of a price jump, it brings some undeniable style to patio lighting ideas. Although Kave offers this lamp in both black and tan colorways as well as the terracotta color pictured here, I'm obsessed with anything that is an unexpected pop of red at the moment. Decorating your outdoor space should be just as fun as your interiors! SO'HOME Outdoor Ochre Cone Solar Light £32.99 at La Redoute UK This might now be your typical floor lamp style, but that is what makes this light so unique. It's 68cm high, so it will work well next to your outdoor sofa seating or nestled around your space to create a little ambient lighting. It is contemporary and stylish, yet the subtle texture keeps it from feeling obtrusive in your garden. The solar LED light is integrated into the product, so while you can't change the bulb, it's built to last for around three years. Les Jardins Tecka Solar Floor Lamp £577.96 at SkimLinks - lamptwist.com Functionality meets eco-friendly sophistication in this Tecka solar outdoor floor lamp from Les Jardins. It is crafted with natural materials to not only be durable and eco-conscious but to maximize style. You can, of course, charge this lamp with solar energy, but there also a micro-USB port for alternative recharging. That way you can be prepared on a cloudy day for a long night of hosting. Next Natural Rattan Effect Solar Outdoor Floor Lamp £55 at Next UK Classic, simple, and sophisticated, this rattan lamp from Next is the perfect 'go with anything' outdoor light. The white metal base paired with the warm tan rattan shade screams summer garden party, however, its neutral color can be sported any time of the year. The lamp has a charge time of 6 hours with a run time of 8-10 hours. Habitat Habitat Home Warm White Outdoor Tripod Usb Led Solar Lamp £43 at Habitat UK I was shocked to find out that this design from Habitat was for outdoor spaces rather than interiors as it looks like just the sleek design you'd find in a mid-century modern living room. It's indoor/outdoor ambiguity brings a cozy element to wherever you choose to place this piece in your garden. A little bit of the home outdoors, if you will — which is exactly as it should be. Orr Willow Solar Floor Lamp £29.99 at The Range You can't go wrong with an elegant black colorway in your outdoor space. This sleek style is sure to pair harmoniously with a multitude of different design styles, all while giving your patio space that sophisticated glow. Color is obviously fun, but nothing beats the stylish edge that a little black lamp brings. Just like the iconic (little black) dress, you can dress this lamp design up or down depending on your patio plans.

(Image credit: Kave Home)

As soon as the sun goes down, having dependable outdoor lighting is a must. Now that you've got your lighting covered, it's time to consider the other ways to beautify your backyard. The guests are arriving!