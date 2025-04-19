I Spotted This Genius Outdoor Floor Lamp at a Press Preview Last Week — It's Solar-Powered and Less Than £35 Right Now
Sun-powered and stylish, is there anything better than solar outdoor floor lamps to help you soak up the warmer weather?
When it comes to enjoying your outdoor space — whether it's a full garden, patio, or balcony — there's one important element that can completely ruin a good evening: lighting. How often have you had to call it because the sun has set and you can no longer see the person you're chatting with? And don't get me started on untangling string lights...
A few weeks back now, I was invited to preview Habitat's upcoming Spring collection, and caught sight of the new Habitat rattan solar floor lamp — wow, game changer. Let's be honest, outdoor plugs come at a very high premium, which makes outdoor lighting ideas tricky. An outdoor floor lamp always felt out of the question, but a solar-powered style... now we're talking.
Habitat's design is one of the first outdoor-friendly portable floor lamps I've seen. Its rattan-like fabric makes it not only stylish, but totally durable; the perfect finishing piece to all your outdoor living room ideas.
This solar outdoor floor lamp is the perfect way to do modern boho. The rattan-style shade is made to withstand different types of weather, so you can feel comfortable leaving it outdoors all-year round. In fact, considering it's solar-powered, it's best to do so, so it can soak up sunlight during the day, and light your dinner parties well into the night. Plus, it's 20% off right now...
Rechargeable lamps have quickly become a must around my house, but having a portable lamp outside? Ingenious. Solar outdoor floor lamps bring that coziness of a living room to your patio, garden, or balcony, so your get-togethers and gatherings can shine with suave snugness.
The weather is rapidly warming and those spring and summer dinner party plans are no longer in the distant future. If Habitat's style isn't quite to your taste, I've found a few other solar outdoor floor lamps to get your garden ready for the season.
While this solar outdoor floor lamp from Kave Home is a bit of a price jump, it brings some undeniable style to patio lighting ideas. Although Kave offers this lamp in both black and tan colorways as well as the terracotta color pictured here, I'm obsessed with anything that is an unexpected pop of red at the moment. Decorating your outdoor space should be just as fun as your interiors!
This might now be your typical floor lamp style, but that is what makes this light so unique. It's 68cm high, so it will work well next to your outdoor sofa seating or nestled around your space to create a little ambient lighting. It is contemporary and stylish, yet the subtle texture keeps it from feeling obtrusive in your garden. The solar LED light is integrated into the product, so while you can't change the bulb, it's built to last for around three years.
Functionality meets eco-friendly sophistication in this Tecka solar outdoor floor lamp from Les Jardins. It is crafted with natural materials to not only be durable and eco-conscious but to maximize style. You can, of course, charge this lamp with solar energy, but there also a micro-USB port for alternative recharging. That way you can be prepared on a cloudy day for a long night of hosting.
Classic, simple, and sophisticated, this rattan lamp from Next is the perfect 'go with anything' outdoor light. The white metal base paired with the warm tan rattan shade screams summer garden party, however, its neutral color can be sported any time of the year. The lamp has a charge time of 6 hours with a run time of 8-10 hours.
I was shocked to find out that this design from Habitat was for outdoor spaces rather than interiors as it looks like just the sleek design you'd find in a mid-century modern living room. It's indoor/outdoor ambiguity brings a cozy element to wherever you choose to place this piece in your garden. A little bit of the home outdoors, if you will — which is exactly as it should be.
You can't go wrong with an elegant black colorway in your outdoor space. This sleek style is sure to pair harmoniously with a multitude of different design styles, all while giving your patio space that sophisticated glow. Color is obviously fun, but nothing beats the stylish edge that a little black lamp brings. Just like the iconic (little black) dress, you can dress this lamp design up or down depending on your patio plans.
As soon as the sun goes down, having dependable outdoor lighting is a must. Now that you've got your lighting covered, it's time to consider the other ways to beautify your backyard. The guests are arriving!
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
Sateen vs Percale Sheets — What's the Difference, and Which Are Better?
Who would have thought a simple weave pattern could make all the difference to your sleep
By Devin Toolen
-
I Asked Interior Designers to Share the Worst Design Trends They've Seen on Social Media — And What They Want to See Instead
Just because something is trending, doesn't mean it's tasteful — from dupe-culture to OTT lighting, here's what designers hate seeing in homes
By Devin Toolen
-
This Bistro-Style Detail Is the Most Charming Way to Elevate Your Dining Table, and Hosting Game, This Season
Get your dinner party plans ready, embroidered tablecloths are bringing personality back to your tablescape, and here's where to shop the look
By Olivia Wolfe
-
These Are the Flower Crowns I’m Wearing This Spring (Spoiler: They’re Actually for My Door)
Coachella confirmed the comeback of flower crowns. At home, they just go by another name: the spring wreath
By Julia Demer
-
Turns Out, Sustainable Design Can Be Chic, and Net-a-Porter's 'Net Sustain' Curation Is Proof — Here's What I'm Shopping
From the Net Sustain collection, Mud Australia's homeware is not only design-oriented, but eco-focused, too
By Devin Toolen
-
Iridescence Is Chrome’s More Playful, Hard-to-Define Cousin — And You're About to See It Everywhere
This kinetic finish signals a broader shift toward surfaces that move, shimmer, and surprise. Here's where to find it now
By Julia Demer
-
Burl Wood Decor Is 2025’s Most Coveted, but Expensive, Comeback — Here’s How to Get the Storied Swirls for Less
Irregularity is the ultimate luxury, but you don’t need an antiques dealer to find it
By Julia Demer
-
Silver Linings — The Best Chrome Tableware Might Just Be Hiding on Wayfair
Once reserved for legacy names and high-concept galleries, the silver revival is finally accessible — here’s where to find the good stuff
By Julia Demer
-
This Clever, Luxe-Looking Buy Is the Easiest Way to Turn Your Designer Scarf Into Wall Art — No Frame, No Fuss
Because silk this pretty should never stay in a drawer
By Julia Demer
-
12 Essentials Every Cool, Collected Spring Host Needs — And You’ll Never Guess Where They’re From
Guests will think you thought of everything, you just knew where to shop
By Julia Demer