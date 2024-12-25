Everyone Who's Anyone Has a Dining Table Lamp (or Three) This Winter — These Are Our Favorite 6 Styles to Shop

Turn those overheads off, people! Snuff out those candles! It's all about the chic dining table lamp now...

a collage of dining table lamps
As a devoted dinner party host, I'm always looking for new ways to step up my hosting, and the new trend for dining table lamps just might be my favorite dining room lighting trick yet.

Inspired by the best-dressed restaurants in town, these LED-powered portable table lamps (designed specifically for the dining table) deliver that same moody soft-lit glow without the dangers of candlelight, the hideousness of overhead lighting, or the unsightly cables of wired lighting. Some are small enough to be styled as part of your table centerpiece ideas — but I particularly love the look of them styled in multiples of three.

And before you say it, yes, they do need regular recharging, with most options lasting up to 10 hours on full charge, but last time I checked, that's long enough to get you through even the most raucous of dinners. So, I've scoured Livingetc's favorite home decor brands to find some of the most stylish dining table lamps to help give you table setting a swanky "jazz bar" vibe.

Shop Stylish Dining Table Lamps

Small Cordless Table Lamp, Gold Battery Operated Lamp for Restaurant Dinner Table, Rechargeable 3-Way Dimmable Touch Light Portable Metal Lamp for Bedside Dining Room Bedroom Patio Bar Outdoor Décor
Small Cordless Gold Table Lamp

Price: $32.99

This sleek, streamlined option is the ideal minimalistic addition to your table. Adding just enough character and personality, the luxurious gold finish elevates your tablescape to new heights.

Poiaeusant Glass Table Lamp Farmhouse Lamps for Living Room Art Deco Side Table Lamp for Living Room Smoky Gray
Poiaeusant Glass Table Lamp

Price: $83

It's always exciting when we stumble across a striking and unique piece as part of Amazon's lighting range. This smoky, glass lamp oozes sophisticated sexiness, bringing a luxurious art deco feel to your setup.

Flowerpot V9 Rechargeable Led Portable Table Lamp
Flowerpot Rechargeable LED Portable Table Lamp

Price: $315

Another fun, retro option, this portable table lamp comes from the mind of famed Danish designer Verner Panton. It oozes Scandi-cool and comes in five different colors so you can find one to seamlessly fit in with any scheme.

Wisplight Portable Rechargeable Led Table Lamp
Wisplight Portable LED Table Lamp

Price: $49.95 Was: $78

This sleek minimalist style comes in three different colorways, but we especially love the way this green shade would add some character to your dining room. Best of all, it's currently on sale, with an extra 40% off in cart.

mushroom lamp
Zoe Modern Rechargeable LED Table Lamp

Price: $43.99

If you're concerned about the inconvenience posed by taller lamps, with their ability to obstruct the view of your dinner guests, this low-sitting option is perfect. Still appropriately chic, this domed-top mushroom lamp comes in a vintage bronze finish, giving the contemporary style a cool, antique spin.

Poldina Pro Micro Metallic Rechargeable Led Portable Table Lamp
Poldina Pro Micro Metallic Rechargeable Table Lamp

Price: $175

We love the futuristic feel to this super sleek silver table lamp. The tall, slim stem oozes Italian elegance, and we love the way this one looks dotted across a longer table. It's skinny enough that it won't take up room, too.

Maya Glantz
Trainee writer

Maya is a freelance writer and Magazine Journalism master's student at City, University of London. Her undergraduate degree in History of Art at the University of Bristol helped form her interest in interior design and architecture. Maya is a lover of curved arches, green kitchens, and all things mid-century modern and can often be found scouring the web for vintage finds.

