Everyone Who's Anyone Has a Dining Table Lamp (or Three) This Winter — These Are Our Favorite 6 Styles to Shop

As a devoted dinner party host, I'm always looking for new ways to step up my hosting, and the new trend for dining table lamps just might be my favorite dining room lighting trick yet.

Inspired by the best-dressed restaurants in town, these LED-powered portable table lamps (designed specifically for the dining table) deliver that same moody soft-lit glow without the dangers of candlelight, the hideousness of overhead lighting, or the unsightly cables of wired lighting. Some are small enough to be styled as part of your table centerpiece ideas — but I particularly love the look of them styled in multiples of three.

And before you say it, yes, they do need regular recharging, with most options lasting up to 10 hours on full charge, but last time I checked, that's long enough to get you through even the most raucous of dinners. So, I've scoured Livingetc's favorite home decor brands to find some of the most stylish dining table lamps to help give you table setting a swanky "jazz bar" vibe.

Shop Stylish Dining Table Lamps

Small Cordless Gold Table Lamp View at Amazon Price: $32.99 This sleek, streamlined option is the ideal minimalistic addition to your table. Adding just enough character and personality, the luxurious gold finish elevates your tablescape to new heights. Poiaeusant Glass Table Lamp View at Amazon Price: $83 It's always exciting when we stumble across a striking and unique piece as part of Amazon's lighting range. This smoky, glass lamp oozes sophisticated sexiness, bringing a luxurious art deco feel to your setup. Flowerpot Rechargeable LED Portable Table Lamp View at Anthropolgie Price: $315 Another fun, retro option, this portable table lamp comes from the mind of famed Danish designer Verner Panton. It oozes Scandi-cool and comes in five different colors so you can find one to seamlessly fit in with any scheme. Wisplight Portable LED Table Lamp View at Anthropologie Price: $49.95 Was: $78 This sleek minimalist style comes in three different colorways, but we especially love the way this green shade would add some character to your dining room. Best of all, it's currently on sale, with an extra 40% off in cart. Zoe Modern Rechargeable LED Table Lamp View at Target Price: $43.99 If you're concerned about the inconvenience posed by taller lamps, with their ability to obstruct the view of your dinner guests, this low-sitting option is perfect. Still appropriately chic, this domed-top mushroom lamp comes in a vintage bronze finish, giving the contemporary style a cool, antique spin. Poldina Pro Micro Metallic Rechargeable Table Lamp View at Anthropologie Price: $175 We love the futuristic feel to this super sleek silver table lamp. The tall, slim stem oozes Italian elegance, and we love the way this one looks dotted across a longer table. It's skinny enough that it won't take up room, too.