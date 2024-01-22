"It's a Total Trove If You Know How To Shop" — The Best Amazon Lighting Found by Our Style Editor

It's no secret that Amazon has amazing deals and products to shop — the only problem is finding them in a timely manner. If you're not careful, you can lose hours trawling page after page, digging mindlessly for the best offering at the best price.

Luckily, shopping all of the best home decor brands is my specialty. And I've just finished exploring every lighting option Amazon has to offer, so that anyone in need of chic, inexpensive, and quality fixtures has an editor-approved place to begin their search.

Pendants, flush mounts, and more, I cover everything in this edit, and I'm pretty pleased with what I've managed to scrounge up. So let's illuminate some of these options, shall we? Alright, someone stop me before I make another bad pun ...

(But also, make sure to check out some of the best Amazon sofas, the best Amazon bedding, and the best Amazon rugs when you're done.)

Best Table Lamps

Nourison 23" Earth Brown Rustic Ceramic Jar Table Lamp View at Amazon Price: $89.99 There is something so weighty and robust about the base of this table lamp — it's definitely the ceramic, but I think the coloring, akin to concrete, adds that chic minimalist touch. Creative Co-Op EC1273 Modern Abstract Sculptural Drum Shade Table Lamp View at Amazon Price: $108.23

Was: $142.99 Sculptural and entirely unexpected, this striking table lamp is both a conversation starter and a piece of decor. Bloomingville Stoneware Table Lamp View at Amazon Price: $171.30 The glazed finish on this celery green base seals the deal. It's a bit pricier, but I think it's earned it given the fabulous silhouette.

Best Floor Lamps

Globe Electric Novogratz x 61000043 View at Amazon Price: $119.99 Novogratz is one of Livingetc's favorite design brands, especially because of their Scandi vibe and minimalist pieces. The slightly curved stand of this floor lamp is playful and unexpected, while the pleated shade adds further texture and interest. Karjoefar 2-Light Floor Lamp View at Amazon Price: $59.99 For just $60, I think this mid-century inspired floor lamp is the perfect starter buy. Looks much more expensive than it is Tangkula 3-Globe Floor Lamp View at Amazon Price: $109.99 The orb light is a fabulous minimalist staple. This one is perfect with the three chicly placed orbs and killer price point.

Best Pendants

KCO Lighting Modern Colorful Pendant Light View at Amazon Price: $142.99 Why buy a plain pendant when you could buy something like this, a four-toned, abstract fixture that excites just as much as it illuminates? LMLAITE Boho Chandelier Pendant Light View at Amazon Price: $117.79

Was: $130.99 Cane and rattan are going nowhere in 2024 — and while this pendant is made of quite those materials, it has the same vibe and will undoubtedly stay in style. Chic boho! LITFAD Minimalist Indoor Pendant Light View at Amazon Price: $185.69 This oval pendant looks like it belongs in photos from the 1960s — and I mean that as a compliment. Channel nostalgia directly over your kitchen island.

Best Flush Mounts

Boho Ceiling Light Flush Mount View at Amazon Price: $127.99 This abstract flush mount is neutral enough for any room, but chic and unique enough to let your guests know your style extends from the floors to the ceilings. ACLBLK Mid Century Orange Glass Semi Flush Mount View at Amazon Price: $60.99 My hunch is green will be huge this year (we're definitely already seeing it crop up in kitchens), so this affordable mount is ideal for anyone interested in capitalizing on the trend. Ariel Fluted Marble Flush Mount Light View at Amazon Price: $199 Classy with a hint of art deco, this marble mount hits all the right notes. Definitely worth the splurge if you ask me.

Is Amazon a good place to buy lighting?

Absolutely! Although it can be overwhelming to shop, Amazon is nonetheless an excellent place to buy home decor and furniture, especially lighting. There are always plenty of chic pieces available at noteworthy price points, making it a perfect place to look on a budget. Ideal for starter apartments + quick and (usually) reliable shipping.

Amazon also offers a variety of novelty lighting, lots of which can be used to automate or brighten up your home. Take these motion sensor wall sconces, for example, or these automatically dimmable lights. Both easily transform your house into a smart home for a fraction of the typical automation budget. That's the magic of Amazon!