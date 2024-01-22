"It's a Total Trove If You Know How To Shop" — The Best Amazon Lighting Found by Our Style Editor
Shop the best Amazon lighting options, from pendants and flush mounts to table and floor lamps. Whatever your style, there's something here for you
It's no secret that Amazon has amazing deals and products to shop — the only problem is finding them in a timely manner. If you're not careful, you can lose hours trawling page after page, digging mindlessly for the best offering at the best price.
Luckily, shopping all of the best home decor brands is my specialty. And I've just finished exploring every lighting option Amazon has to offer, so that anyone in need of chic, inexpensive, and quality fixtures has an editor-approved place to begin their search.
Pendants, flush mounts, and more, I cover everything in this edit, and I'm pretty pleased with what I've managed to scrounge up. So let's illuminate some of these options, shall we? Alright, someone stop me before I make another bad pun ...
(But also, make sure to check out some of the best Amazon sofas, the best Amazon bedding, and the best Amazon rugs when you're done.)
Best Table Lamps
Price: $89.99
There is something so weighty and robust about the base of this table lamp — it's definitely the ceramic, but I think the coloring, akin to concrete, adds that chic minimalist touch.
Price: $108.23
Was: $142.99
Sculptural and entirely unexpected, this striking table lamp is both a conversation starter and a piece of decor.
Best Floor Lamps
Price: $119.99
Novogratz is one of Livingetc's favorite design brands, especially because of their Scandi vibe and minimalist pieces. The slightly curved stand of this floor lamp is playful and unexpected, while the pleated shade adds further texture and interest.
Price: $59.99
For just $60, I think this mid-century inspired floor lamp is the perfect starter buy. Looks much more expensive than it is
Best Pendants
Price: $142.99
Why buy a plain pendant when you could buy something like this, a four-toned, abstract fixture that excites just as much as it illuminates?
Price: $117.79
Was: $130.99
Cane and rattan are going nowhere in 2024 — and while this pendant is made of quite those materials, it has the same vibe and will undoubtedly stay in style. Chic boho!
Best Flush Mounts
Price: $127.99
This abstract flush mount is neutral enough for any room, but chic and unique enough to let your guests know your style extends from the floors to the ceilings.
Price: $60.99
My hunch is green will be huge this year (we're definitely already seeing it crop up in kitchens), so this affordable mount is ideal for anyone interested in capitalizing on the trend.
Is Amazon a good place to buy lighting?
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Absolutely! Although it can be overwhelming to shop, Amazon is nonetheless an excellent place to buy home decor and furniture, especially lighting. There are always plenty of chic pieces available at noteworthy price points, making it a perfect place to look on a budget. Ideal for starter apartments + quick and (usually) reliable shipping.
Amazon also offers a variety of novelty lighting, lots of which can be used to automate or brighten up your home. Take these motion sensor wall sconces, for example, or these automatically dimmable lights. Both easily transform your house into a smart home for a fraction of the typical automation budget. That's the magic of Amazon!
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
