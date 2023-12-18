Instantly Make Your Lights Dimmable With No Wiring Required — A $20 Hack for Perfect Ambience in Seconds
These smart and stylish plug-in dimmable lights are affordable, look sleek, and are available on Amazon — honestly, what's not to like?
If there is anything we here at Livingetc love more than trendy and versatile lighting options, it's automatic trendy and versatile lighting options. Especially in an apartment, where renters aren't responsible for hardwiring the electricity in their unit, it feels like such a treat to find an easy solution to a common pain point — turning on and off the lights.
There are some solutions available on some of the best home decor brands, but by and large, you're more likely to find a helpful gadget on Amazon, a great home decor site but also a fabulous outlet for innovative gizmos. And as it usually does, the site has delivered; read on for ultimate handiness.
The Amazon lighting buy you need for a vibey living room
If you've been looking for living room lighting with a mind of its own (read: lighting that knows when to turn on and off), this fabulous plug-in night light shared above by Jen Adams (@interiordesignella), is the ideal automatic solution for you.
Its sleek, minimalist design, its thoughtful tech ... how could this thing not sweep you off your feet? Not only is it something we'd display in our homes proudly, but it also has dusk/dawn sensors that trigger the on/off switch; on at dusk, off at dawn. No more worrying if you left the lights on, no more fumbling in the dark. It's affordable, too; at just $10 a light ($20 for two), you could install these around your whole house in minutes for under $200. Considering the alternative, that's an insane bargain.
Of course, if soft white light isn't for you, you can play around with one of the other available tones, like purple, amber, or blue. You're almost sure to like it, though; it boasts a 4.6/5-star rating out of 2,643 customer ratings.
What we also love about these plug-in lights is how easily they can create mood lighting in your home. Once the sun sets, the harsh lights are gone. In their place is a soft, vibey, and warm atmosphere that fosters relaxation and comfort.
9 trendy options for moody household lighting
Price: $49
The fabric surrounding this modern table lamp looks soft and plush, and the warm light in the center gives off such cozy vibes. Add this to your desk or your bedside table.
Price: $80
She's modern, she's sleek, she is as cool as a more expensive piece at an affordable price point. Leave it to Target to deliver!
Price: $249
I love the chic, old-school vibes emanating from this fabric-covered piece. If you didn't know any better, you might think the glow within is a candle rather than a lightbulb.
Price: $89.99
Sleek and modern, the rounded lampshade on this crisply-colored table lamp is formed to spread "warm, diffused light." That's exactly what we need.
Price: $352
Was: $440
Sculptural and simple, this dimmable table lamp looks perfect for reading or watching a movie. Soft enough to relax you, but unique enough to draw the eye.
Price: $149
Fabric + travertine combine for a lantern-esque table lamp that looks and feels natural.
Price: $160
Was: $325
The mid-century mood of this piece combined with the tone-on-tone embossed geometric base is unlike any other option on this list.
Price: $190
Funnily enough, this table lamp can also function as a sconce, which is an equally-beloved source of soft light.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
