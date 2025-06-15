I've Found These Genius Solar-Rechargeable Outdoor Table Lamps That Might Be the Quickest, Easiest Way to Add Lighting to Your Garden

Al fresco dining is one of the most magical aspects of summertime. A regular dinner party pales in comparison to a dinner taken in the garden, filled with the smell of barbeque smoke and the sound of wine-fuelled laughter.

The only slight issue? A garden dinner is notoriously difficult to light. Fairy lights can feel too twee, candles are too fiddly, and your regular garden lights might just not cut it. After all, there's no reason to slack on your tablescape just because you're dining outdoors. If anything, it's an opportunity to step it up and take it to the next level. And I've just discovered the ultimate secret to the most elegant garden party table setting.

Enter: the solar-powered table lamp. That's right. The sleek little rechargeable lamps that you've spotted on the table of every must-visit restaurant, and in all the chicest hosts' homes, also come in solar-powered versions. Not only will your dinner parties be perfectly lit throughout the night, but they will also be done in the most sustainable way possible.

Eva Solo Eva Solo Solar Powered Glass Outdoor Portable Lantern £179.95 at John Lewis Danish design company Eva Solo has a great collection of solar-powered outdoor lamps, and this is just one of several gorgeous designs. This 100% solar-powered lamp has three different brightness settings to choose from, and a clever dusk-to-dawn sensor that immediately switches on as the sun sets. Wayfair Metro Lane Eurydamas Brass 19.5cm H Battery Powered Integrated Led Outdoor Table Lamp $21.99 at Wayfair UK This warm brass table lamp looks like something you'd find in the room of a gorgeous, upscale hotel or, alternatively, on your garden dining table. And if one chic bronze lamp isn't enough, you'll be glad to know that this lamp is sold as a pair. And at less than £25 for two lamps, you'd struggle to find a better deal than this one. Sklum Ulenia Wireless Outdoor Led Solar Table Lamp £33.95 at sklum.com This smart design allows you to switch between solar power and LED lights, so you can add some glow to your garden no matter the time of day. Constructed from iron and polyethylene, this lamp is impressively durable. Sklum UK Vanir Outdoor Cordless Led Solar Table Lamp £36.95 at sklum.com If you prefer a more relaxed, boho feel in your outdoor area, this woven, rattan lamp will be a perfect fit for you. The rope handle not only adds to the laid-back bohemian aesthetic but also makes it a wonderfully transportable option. The small, LED lamp within mimics the look of a candle for a more romantic feel, while hidden solar panels provide a sustainable lighting option. Eva Solo Eva Solo Sunlight Solar Led Outdoor Lamp £99.95 at John Lewis Another chic option from Danish brand Eva Solo, this aluminum design feeds right into our current silver chrome obsession, and the frosted glass top makes for the perfect accompaniment. With completely concealed solar panels and a petite size, this lamp could seamlessly slot into any corner of your outdoor area. New Garden Newgarden Paquita 40 Solar Sobremuro Outdoor Light, White/black £129 at John Lewis If you're looking for a lamp that can act as a table centre piece, this Newgarden design is a great option. Slightly larger than the average table lamp, this piece has a satisfyingly smooth, modern feel to it.

Why Should You Get a Solar Outdoor Lamp?

Your solar lights charge themselves during the day, so they can shine on through the night. (Image credit: Lime Lace)

The benefits of these solar-powered outdoor lighting options go well beyond the stylish designs they come in. These smart lamps help to reduce your carbon footprint and your electricity bills, and they couldn't be easier to use; no lengthy installation process needed. These are the true definition of set it and forget it lighting.

"The main benefit of solar power is that you don't need to wire into your mains electricity, they just need sunlight," explains Alina Enache, the founder of Lamp Genius.

"This is helpful if you don't have existing wiring and need light in a particular area of your garden because you won't have to go through expensive electrical work. You can place them wherever you want without calling an electrician or digging up your garden," she explains.

This also makes them perfect for rental properties or smaller balconies and terraces. This style of lighting gives you complete freedom over its position, allowing you to redesign your garden setup whenever you please.

Additionally, if you're concerned about not getting enough sunlight for it to work, you can rest assured knowing that most options include LED lights as well.

As Alina says, "My favorite portable types are those with both solar power and USB battery charging. If the light can't get enough sunlight during certain parts of the year or is used for long periods, you can top it up with USB charging instead."

So, while the solar power panels are perfect for illuminating your summer evenings, the additional LED lights will ensure your garden is well-lit throughout all seasons.



While we love these smart solar table lamps, this should not be the beginning and end of your outdoor lighting setup. For a truly illuminated garden, it's crucial to layer different lights.

Keep the solar love going with a standing solar outdoor floor lamp, or, for something more subtle, we love these solar path lights.