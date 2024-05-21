These Viral Outdoor Lights Bolster Curb Appeal in Seconds. And the Best Part? They're Solar-Powered!
No more fumbling around in the dark — for just $40, your pool, driveway, or back patio stairs could get the custom lighting it deserves.
A wise design expert once told me that lighting is like the jewelry of a room — an underestimated but nonetheless important and game-changing detail that can tie a whole outfit (or design scheme) together. And while such an adage applies more so inside the house, it's fitting for conversations regarding the exterior of the home, as well.
Now, when it comes to it, outdoor lighting is oftentimes more functional than it is pretty, but with a bit of magic (or the knowledge that comes with writing a seemingly infinite number of buying guides) you can indeed combine looks with purpose. Especially if you're a style editor like me — one who's particularly dedicated to finding simple solutions to some of life's peskiest problems.
So today, I'm coming to you with an absolute genius and affordable Amazon buy that not only illuminates your backyard or driveway, but also instantly elevates your home's curb appeal. And they said it couldn't be done!
Custom lighting for less
Shout out to Jodie of The Design Twins, an Amazon influencer duo, who turned me on to the beauty of these $40 solar deck lights. In her reel, now viral with over 10,000 likes, Jodie goes through the (incredibly brief) process of installation before demonstrating how the lights actually perform in the dark.
The right-angled design is actually incredibly convenient for outdoor walls, fences, and driveways, as it works with a rectangular shape instead of against it. It attaches via adhesive strip, so no drills or screws are needed. And when it comes to powering the lights, well, that's not your job; it's the sun's. On a bright, shiny day, the sun's rays offer up a full charge in just 4-5 hours. Come evening, the lights turn on automatically, only to turn off come sunrise.
These nifty things are built to withstand wind, rain, or snow, and are currently Amazon's #1 best seller in its outdoor step lights category — if that's not a glowing endorsement I don't know what is! 'I was honestly shocked by the difference these fence lights made,' Jodie wrote in the caption of her reel. 'Now my neighbors are asking about who installed my new lighting!'
For $38, you can snag 16 total; or grab 20 total for $10 more. Whichever it is, I doubt you can go wrong. These bad boys boast a total 4.3/5-star rating across over 13,000 customer ratings, which is a behemoth amount, especially for Amazon. Use them in your pool, on an exterior wall, or to illuminate a set of stairs in the dark ... and watch as the compliments roll in (according to Jodie)!
6 extra outdoor lighting options
Solar-powered lights not for you? Never fear, dear reader. You already know I had to give you some options, all of which I've collated for you below. From oil lamps to string lights, there's something here for everyone (and some options are even on sale — did someone say Memorial Day Weekend?!).
Price: $48.30
Was: $69
The classic string light has never gone out of style. From weddings to back patio BBQs, a simple strand or two of iridescent bulbs adds a magical, romantic touch to any event. You could do a lot worse than using a few of these to cast your outdoor dining table in a soft, golden glow. For more of a luxurious look, definitely try these best-selling West Elm bulbs for your next party.
Price: $139
Ever heard of the unexpected red theory? Because this hanging pendant makes for the perfect adherent. It's knotted top is unbelievably chic and stylish; my mind is racing thinking about how elevated two of these would look on either side of a patio, adding a warm, diffused glow to the scene. Its high marks on functionality, as well. Rechargeable, cordless, portable ... 10/10!
Price: $65
Stash a few of these mini table lamps around your backyard or on your front and back porches for a glow you can pick up, put down, and move around. Not only do I love the design here, but I think they'd be perfect for kids on summer nights spent running outside. You get up to 20 hours of use per 1.5 hours charge, and a total of three lamps for $65. Considering the overwhelmingly positive reviews, this seems like a steal that's worth the hype.
Price: From $14
Was: From $20
I can't believe this lantern is just $14 right now; given the reviews and the functionality, I would've thought it would be twice that price at least. This is truly an outdoor piece — the woven vessel boasts a weather-resistant finish, and the arched handle means it can be easily hung on a tree branch or transported tabletop for a soft glow.
Price: $63.96
Was: $79.95
Contemporary, minimalist design takes centerstage with the the Olli outdoor oil lamp, suitable for use with paraffin lamp oil or any vegetable-based oil. In addition to keep the bugs away, the lamp's statuesque form would serve as a modern accent at a dinner party or evening function.
Price: $39.59
I'd love to see these illuminated frosted glass stones around a patio table or nestled among the mulch for a enchanted forest-like feel. Better yet, stack them along outdoor stairs to illuminate the path, or gather them at the corner of the pool for a little extra light.
Brigid Kennedy is a Style Editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
