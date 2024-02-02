The 12 Best Table Lamps Our Editors Are Buying — "They're the Perfect Finishing Touches"

The best table lamps decorate just as much as they illuminate. This round-up from a Livingetc style editor expertly pins down the best of both worlds

a collection of table lamps on a colorful background
(Image credit: Wayfair, Kathy Kuo Home, Wayfair, Soho Home, Urban Outfitters, Anthropoligie)
Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy
published

Just the other day, I interviewed a seasoned design professional — Monica Reese, director of private brand style at retailer Lowe's — who likened the use of lighting in interior design to the use of jewelry in fashion. Both have the power to make or break the vibe of a space or the look of an outfit, yet they are both often disregarded, or, at the very least, put off until the last minute. When done right, however, they can elevate and transform with the flip of a switch or the pinch of a clasp.

'Playing with lighting to tell your personal style story is fantastic,' Monica said. 'You can have a room that's very neutral or very simple and depending on the light you put in it — if I put in a woven orb or a basket shade light — it's going to feel more modern farmhouse, but if I put something that's got some brass and rope and some really elegant shapes, it can feel more transitional or modern.'

As you continue to style your Maison with treats from the best home decor brands, that jewelry metaphor is one worth keeping in mind. Lighting is such a crucial element of a room — it's hard to overstate its importance and how it factors in with couch fabric, paint texture and color, and more. There are always the overhead lights, but floor and table lamps or natural light are often the better option if you can swing it.

In keeping with the spirit there, I've rounded up a few of the chicest, most stylish table lamps on the market right now, all of which play into different trends at different price points. They're the perfect finishing touches, ideal for adding a glow to those dull corners. I can guarantee there's something here for everyone — no matter your taste in jewelry, er, I mean, lighting ...

12 of the best table lamps

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

mini table lamp with tall shade and square green faux marble base
Faux Marble Mini Table Lamp Green

Price: $12

The exaggerated size differential between the base and shade of this mini table lamp are playful and unique enough to warrant a mention, but the funky green marble pattern and unbeatable price point really sealed the deal.

gold lamp
Harrington 20" Table Lamp

Price: $60

Expertly priced by the accessible design experts at Novogratz, the bold as brass lamp feels cozy, warm, and adds a gleam to even the darkest corners all at once. A perfect accent.

white table lamp
Terrene Table Lamp

Price: $84.99

The elegantly rippled table lamp also comes in pistachio green, but either way its tactile shape is so sensual. Use in a dark corner against dark walls - it will glow.

pink glass table lamp
Craton Table Lamp

Price: $40.99

The 1970s continues as a big interior design trend, and you can rely on Wayfair lighting to come up trumps. The tortoiseshell effect would be perfect in a cocktail corners - serve with a Negroni and a smile. 

gold table lamp
Genni Table Lamp

Price: $298

It has the warm, golden glow of amber nectar, and the luxe look of Murano glass about it. Whimsical and playful — what the Anthropologie lighting section does best.

black domed table lamp
TOM DIXON Bell steel LED lamp

Price: $225

This black chrome portable LED lamp is a great one to follow you around the room; it's shine lasts for approximately 9 hours per charge, so it's unlikely you'll run into a reading emergency with any sort of frequency.

blue table lamp
Sabrina Table Lamp

Price: $354
Was: $590

The base of the Sabrina is made of hand-blown glass that's been mixed with metal particles for a 'volcanic-like look and feel.' Shocking, unique, and one-of-a-kind.

table lamp with square burl wood base
Burl Wood Table Lamp

Price: $398

Burl wood just screams luxury, even when incorporated on the base of this Anthro table lamp. I quite like how it's a neutral piece with a bit more interest than the usual.

table lamp with stout circular base and tall rattan drum shade
Audrey Lantern Table Lamp

Price: $129

The rattan drum shade mixed with the rounded ceramic base gives this Urban Outfitters option a bohemian coastal vibe. Unexpected and versatile!

rattan-covered table lamp with scalloped rim
Lila Table Lamp

Price: $450

I positively adore this rattan-covered piece, if not for the fact that rattan will stick around through the new year, then for the unexpected scalloped edges around the shade! 

jade stone brass accent cylinder table lamp
Jade Stone Brass Accent Cylinder Table Lamp

Price: $350

This cylinder lamp is made from solid jade and finished with added brass accents. Its large, robust frame would add a grounding presence and focal point to a dresser or mantle.

table lamp
Emir Table Lamp

Price: $249

To me, the Emir is reminiscent of a pepper grinder. But in a good way! How many pepper grinders are also lamps? It's a design statement. 

How big should a table lamp be on a table?

When buying a new table lamp, you want to make sure the size of the lamp doesn't dwarf the table on which it's sitting. The 'general rule of thumb is to not have your lamp be 1.5x taller than the table it sits on,' Dara Greaney, founder and CEO of LEDLightExpert.com, an e-commerce lighting retailer, told me.

'Or an easier way to think about it,' he continued: 'Don't let the lamp be higher than eye level.' If it is, it will 'overpower the room,' which isn't what you want if the 'purpose of a lamp is more for task/ambient lighting.'

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

Latest