The 12 Best Table Lamps For Your Bedroom — Comforting, Warm, and Perfect to Help You Relax
Finding a table lamp for your bedroom is no easy feat, but Style Editor Brigid has the download for anyone who's currently on the hunt
Your bedroom should be your sanctuary. In fact, I'd go so far as to say it's the one place in your life that should, above all else, be peaceful, calming, and zen. Other rooms and spots can channel that same vibe, of course, but it's gotta be your bedroom before it can be anywhere else
So much of that vibe curation has to do with light. The best option for illumination is and always will be natural light, but that's not always possible. Plus, what are you to do at night, when you're forced to turn on the 'big lights'? Well, today, we're discussing a solution available at all of the best home decor brands — the bedroom table lamp, one of the best table lamps to buy.
The perfect bedside or bedroom table lamp probably has a 'fabric shade, as the light illuminates out, creating a nice ambiance,' Kristine Renee, interior designer at Design Alchemy, told me. Bedside lamps are also a 'great opportunity to introduce color, pattern, and bold metallics, and don't forget about the shade — there are some great fun fabric shades on the market.'
Today, we're going to go on a journey through the world of bedside and bedroom table lamps, one you can hopefully shop according to Kristine's expert advice. All of these table lamps should feel warm and welcome in your bedroom space, blending perfectly with your decor without evoking a vibe reminiscent of say, an entryway or living room. It's fine low and I'm here to tow it. So let's get shopping! (And don't forget to check out my edit of the best blue and white table lamps afterward).
12 of the best table lamps for the bedroom
Price: $12
There's no other way to splice it — this faux marble lamp is (1) a steal and (2) perfect for a bedside table or dresser top. It's not too large, is so affordable, and the exaggerated proportions are such a fun design moment.
Price: $99
With its tiny base, this minimalist table lamp would illuminate your space (or an appropriate part of it) without visually crowding your bedside table. It also looks like it would cast a wonderful warm glow.
Price: $48
Was: $75
This cottage-style piece would serve as a wonderful contrast in a more modern bedroom, and its squat silhouette lends itself perfectly to the nightstand.
Price: $30
The luxe gold base creates a warm glow that the light just seems to bounce off. And at this price it's a truly fabulous deal.
Price: $99
I love this table lamp for its open concept base, which I just think would look so darling atop a stacks of books. Hence its inclusion in the bedroom lamp edit.
Price: $134
This silhouette is a popular one, and for good reason. But what this Joss & Main lamp really offers is that sleek matte black finish, which softens the design of the room it's in and wouldn't annoyingly reflect too much light.
Price: $118
Would love to see Mitzi's Bethany Table Lamp in a room where the bedding matches the linen-wrapped base. Just a perfect way to coordinate color.
Price: $298
You might confuse this Anthropologie lighting option with the Joss & Main lamp, but I'm here to correct the record. This stunning table lamp is actually wrapped in lush velvet, yet another soft and relaxing touch for a bedroom. I'd prefer to see something like this in a larger room, since it would take up a good bit of space.
Price: $159
There's that stout silhouette again! And the monochromatic look is just so chic and minimalist.
Price: $112.46
Was: $149.95
I'd be willing to bet this white table lamp casts a decently strong light, one that would do a great job illuminating either side of your bed. (Translation: I'm telling you to buy two).
Price: $248
The raffia shade is the epitome of 'warm glow,' which is why I love this sculptural, modern Anthro table lamp for a bedroom. A design statement and the perfect reading light rolled into one.
What size should a bedroom table lamp be?
The ideal size for a bedroom table lamp really depends 'on the overall scale of the room, especially the ceiling height, as well as the height of the headboard and the size of the nightstands,' Kristine told me. If you're sleeping in a smaller room with lower ceilings, she suggests finding a 'shorter, squatter lamp base (under 27") as we don't want to over power the room.' But if you're rich in space, 'we recommend going with a larger and taller style lamp to pair with a larger scale nightstand.'
Which type of light is best for a bedside lamp?
Warm lighting is always the best option for a bedroom, and something with a dimmer is 'even better,' Kristine explained. 'You want to create a moody environment in the bedroom, and soft lighting is definitely the way to set the tone.' Avoid LED and cool-toned bulbs, 'as these harsh lights tend to create a more clinical vibe.'
