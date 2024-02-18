These 12 Best Green Table Lamps — Style Editor Approved for a Calming Pop of Color

When you think of table lamps, green table lamps are probably the last variety on your mind. I said the same thing when I compiled a round-up of green bookshelves a few months back — I don't think I would naturally lean that way either if I were casually shopping for a new unit.

But hear me out — I actually do think a green table lamp is one of the best table lamps you can buy to spice up your space. It's the color of the moment, one that's infiltrating kitchens and bathrooms; it's bright and fun; and it serves as an excellent accent in a room in need of a bit of color.

'Green is one of my favorite interior colors, from the softest of soothing jades to the deepest khaki,' said Jo Plant, Head of Design at Pooky, a designer lamps and lampshades retailer. 'I currently have a beautiful green lamp on my desk,' she continued, 'a deep, rich, reflective green and I've partnered it with a beautiful zingy orange shade in our flame linen which tops it off beautifully.'

Hoping to replicate Jo's unexpected look? Let's take a peek at the green table lamp landscape together, shall we? Below you'll find some of my favorite options of the moment, from the sage and mint-colored pieces to the deep olive. I'm confident even the most color-averse shoppers will find something they love.

12 of the best green table lamps to buy now

What is the design benefit of a green table lamp?

Again, I know you might be wondering — why do I need a green table lamp? Luckily, Jo is here with a fabulous response, one that touches on the colorful, accent opportunities and the neutral, blendable opportunities that green lamps present.

'Paired with a strong shade,' she said, 'a green table lamp can give a pop of color that would stand out in a bright, maximalist scheme'. But, 'couple it with a classic pleated linen or rattan shade and it transforms to fit the calmest and most neutral of spaces.' You might not think it, but green really is so versatile!

Dara Greaney, the founder and CEO of LEDLightExpert.com, agrees: Green table lamps add a 'pop of color and personality while still creating a calm, cozy atmosphere,' he told me. They're 'reflective of the trendy minimalist designs and the timeless nature look that many people incorporate in their home designs.'