These 12 Best Green Table Lamps — Style Editor Approved for a Calming Pop of Color
Green table lamps might not be your first pick when it comes to decorating your space, but they will be after you shop this top-tier edit compiled by our style editor
When you think of table lamps, green table lamps are probably the last variety on your mind. I said the same thing when I compiled a round-up of green bookshelves a few months back — I don't think I would naturally lean that way either if I were casually shopping for a new unit.
But hear me out — I actually do think a green table lamp is one of the best table lamps you can buy to spice up your space. It's the color of the moment, one that's infiltrating kitchens and bathrooms; it's bright and fun; and it serves as an excellent accent in a room in need of a bit of color.
'Green is one of my favorite interior colors, from the softest of soothing jades to the deepest khaki,' said Jo Plant, Head of Design at Pooky, a designer lamps and lampshades retailer. 'I currently have a beautiful green lamp on my desk,' she continued, 'a deep, rich, reflective green and I've partnered it with a beautiful zingy orange shade in our flame linen which tops it off beautifully.'
Hoping to replicate Jo's unexpected look? Let's take a peek at the green table lamp landscape together, shall we? Below you'll find some of my favorite options of the moment, from the sage and mint-colored pieces to the deep olive. I'm confident even the most color-averse shoppers will find something they love.
If you're looking for more color-centric round-ups, I've still got you covered. Try my edits of the best white table lamps and the best blue-and-white table lamps, before turning to the best table lamps for a bedroom for a change of pace.
12 of the best green table lamps to buy now
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $60
Soft and simple, this gorgeous ceramic piece is the gateway lamp of all green table lamps. If bright colors scare you, start here and work your way up.
Price: $20.08
If you'd like to try out a green table lamp but are unsure whether they'll work for you or your space, try investing in this $20 option from Home Depot. Affordable enough to take the chance, but cute enough to keep!
Price: $159
The pleated shade surrounding this stunning simple green base is my favorite part of the whole piece. It's a game of contrasts, and it's being played extraordinarily well.
Price: $85
A bright and reflective green gloss covers this stunning rounded ceramic base, designed in collaboration with Studio McGee. An extremely well-reviewed middle-of-the-road option.
Price: $190
Was: $209.99
The color here, described as a fresh celery green, is a great way to add an accent to your space without leaning into something too bright or aggressive.
Price: $44.10
Despite being on Amazon, this mid-century table lamp is from beloved brand Novogratz, so you know it's high quality for the price. This would look fabulous on a desk or a nightstand.
Price: $298
Show me a table lamp round-up, and I will show you the Lulu. I have included this Anthropologie lighting hero wherever I could simply because I love the look so much. The velvet is unbelievably luxe while the green coloring is so of the moment.
Price: $215.99
Was: $410
The star of the show here? Well, not only is it the hefty discount, but also the gorgeous ribbed texture that covers the body of the entire lamp.
Price: From $191.20
The Ornella is meant as a contemporary 'interpretation' of 1920s Italian pottery, characterized by 'reactive glazes and geometric imprinted detailing.' A simple base with a twist!
Price: $119
Was: $149
Unlike most others on this list, the bottom of this Pottery Barn piece is transparent green glass mixed with black wood, lending a subtle industrial touch.
Price: $399
Sculptural dark green marble is complemented by gorgeous white veining and an equally as crisp white shade. It's expensive, sure, but this is THE green lamp. Inherently luxe, elegant, grounding, and a perfect table lamp for a living room.
Price: $119
Was: $295
It's not ceramic. Rather, the base here is actually cement, albeit with a dark green color/finish. Pieces with concrete bases make for the perfect minimalist table lamp, and this one is no exception.
What is the design benefit of a green table lamp?
Again, I know you might be wondering — why do I need a green table lamp? Luckily, Jo is here with a fabulous response, one that touches on the colorful, accent opportunities and the neutral, blendable opportunities that green lamps present.
'Paired with a strong shade,' she said, 'a green table lamp can give a pop of color that would stand out in a bright, maximalist scheme'. But, 'couple it with a classic pleated linen or rattan shade and it transforms to fit the calmest and most neutral of spaces.' You might not think it, but green really is so versatile!
Dara Greaney, the founder and CEO of LEDLightExpert.com, agrees: Green table lamps add a 'pop of color and personality while still creating a calm, cozy atmosphere,' he told me. They're 'reflective of the trendy minimalist designs and the timeless nature look that many people incorporate in their home designs.'
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
6 Fruit Varieties You Can Start Growing in February — Right Now Is the Ideal Time To Plan For a Bountiful Summer
Find out what types of fruit bushes and trees to plant this month with our expert guide (including some real favorites)
By Sarah Wilson Published
-
This Viral Lighting Hack is Now Only $20 In The Sales — 'It's the Key to the Perfect At-Home Coffee Set Up!'
Add this viral lighting hack to your coffee bar and houseguests might just think you charge $8 for a latte
By Julia Demer Published