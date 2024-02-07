The Best Blue and White Table Lamps Add the Perfect Coastal Calm — Shop Our Definitive Edit Now
Blue and white table lamps can feel so antique and nostalgic, but there are plenty out there that offer a modern spin. Take a peek at both options below.
When paired together, the colors blue and white evoke a quintessential antique vibe reminiscent of grandmothers' and urban aunts' homes nationwide. And I mean that as a compliment, first and foremost. Typically arranged in some sort of floral motif, a blue and white pairing feels delicate, fragile, and nostalgic, a vestige of interior design past.
It makes sense, then, that blue and white table lamps would constitute some of the best table lamps to imbue a touch of timeless elegance into your living room. They have a vintage air about them and can act as an excellent point of contrast in a more modern living room. They're not terribly hard to style, either.
'For the actual lamp, choose a bulb and shade that will complement the two colors,' said Dara Greaney, founder and CEO of LEDLightExpert.com. 'Don’t choose too bright of a bulb. Opt for a bulb with dimmable options.' You might also choose to select a 'solid shade, such as cream or white, to keep it from becoming too busy,' and then incorporate color 'within other pieces of the room (blankets, pillows, etc). Style it in a room that has neutral colors or tones that will complement blue and white.' Meanwhile, Stephanie Purzycki, creative director and founder at The Finish, recommends styling a 'blue and white lamp with a custom shade. Our personal favorite is using Fermoie fabric to create the shade,' she told me.
Now that my round-ups of the best minimalist table lamps and white table lamps are done, I've turned my attention toward sourcing the best blue and white table lamps for anyone in need of something just a little different. This is a style that really speaks to me, so I'm so glad to share some editor-approved picks here with you today. It's going to be lit! (Get it?)
12 Livingetc-approved blue and white table lamps
Price: $59
The Mila table lamp is built of organic shapes and lines that add an abstract modern element to your space. I think this would be particularly suited for a desk or a bedside table given the warm, diffused glow it casts.
Price: $68.98
Was: $119
This compact circular option would be perfect for a pop of color in an entryway. It's quality design at an accessible price.
Price: $66.99
Was: $128
Consider it a Rorshach for your lighting fixtures. Navy blue ink blots adorn this ceramic white table lamp, currently on sale for almost half off. A great way of getting the color scheme here without leaning into the antique style.
Price: $242.99
You might be worried that the chevron pattern here feels out of date, but the bone material and contemporary rectangular base do a good job of keeping things in this decade.
Price: $85.49
For something more contemporary, this tall, pillar-shaped lamp will surely satisfy. Definitely a fan of the height it provides.
Price: $89
A subtle blue ombre climbs up (or crawls down, depending on how you're looking at it) the base of this gorgeous Safavieh lamp, offering a sleek two-toned solution.
Price: $146.65
Was: $162.95
I'd describe this modern piece as funky and striking, an expertly crafted but nonetheless playful lighting option inspired by contemporary artisans.
Price: $239
With its hourglass figure and stark color-blocking, this contemporary Pottery Barn piece is a reimagining of the traditional blue-and-white table lamp. It's elegant and playful simultaneously.
Price: $262
The Stones Table Lamp seems to play with texture better than anything else on this list. Visually striking and surprising. Perfect accent piece.
Price: $89
Was: $141
And for that classic chinoiserie style, this Amazon piece, also from Jonathan Y, would surely suffice. It's gorgeous and traditional, with enough subtle detailing (the rounded corners, for example) to make it feel really of the moment.
Price: $244
With nearly 5 stars across an impressive 75 reviews, I feel quite validated in recommending to you the Patterson table lamp, comprised of blue and white bone inlay enveloping a tall, cylindrical base.
How do you know if a lamp is vintage?
Part of the appeal of a blue and white table lamp is its proximity to the vintage space. You might even be looking for a vintage one to decorate your space. But it can be hard to sus out an antique from the real thing.
The easiest way to tell if a lamp is vintage is if it is 'made of materials such as glass, brass, wood, bronze or ceramic and if it has old electrical wiring, sockets or bulb attachments,' Dara said. 'The design of the lamp can also be a big indicator. For example, mid-century or Victorian designs' might indicate that something is vintage. Otherwise, 'most vintage lamps have a company name, date, and maker's mark on them,' Stephanie added.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
