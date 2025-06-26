I'm Calling It — This £3 Styling Trick Is the Biggest Hosting Game-Changer for Garden Parties This Summer

Is there anything worse than standing at a cocktail party or BBQ, holding a wine in one hand and a plate in the other, and then you're introduced to someone or offered a napkin, and you have to do that silly dance to work out which to put down and where to put it? As someone who prides themselves on being a well-prepared host, my worst nightmare is a dinner party guest not being able to enjoy the festivities with ease.

Well, Livingetc's interiors editor, Emma Breislin, came back from an event recently, where she discovered the simple, (relatively) stylish, and super affordable solution. "I was given a clever (and quite discreet, mind you) clip that hooks onto the edge of the plate and holds your wine glass," she shared. I mean... it doesn't get more ingenious than that.

So, if you're looking for the perfect garden party idea, or are about to host friends and family for a stand-up affair, you can pick up these clips for £3 each, and can rest assured your guests can enjoy the food, drinks, and company — all at once.

Chatting and simultaneously snacking and sipping has never been easier. (Image credit: Future/ Emma Breislin)

Casecover Stainless Steel Hands Free Wine Glass Holder, Set of 6 £17.41 at Amazon UK Having one hand free at parties is a must, and this stainless steel clip is a chic and streamlined way to achieve that goal. For only £17, you get six clips that fit almost any plate size. Plus, the stainless steel adds a subtle chrome detail that you can incorporate into your decor details.



Whether you're the host or guest, juggling your plate and glass can be awkward, and no one wants that getting in the way of a good time.

If the chrome style shared above isn't to your taste, there are a few other ways to shop for this garden party essential. Whether you are hosting a few friends for afternoon hors d'oeuvres or having the whole family over for a soirée alfresco, here are a few of the other wine glass plate clips I've found on the market.

Ghshanog Wood Appetizer Plates With Wine Glass Holder, Set of 4 £7.99 at Amazon UK I didn't think the wine glass plate clip could get any better until I spotted this wooden charcuterie version on Amazon. I am a firm believer that a charcuterie board should be enjoyed at any time, and this design allows you and your guests to curate their graze with ease. az-boutique Wine Glass Plate Clips, Set of 50 £18.90 at az-boutique This 50-piece set looks the most similar to the one that Emma used. It is made of a white plastic material, but the true brilliance is that the colorway will blend in with many different dinnerware sets. Reviewers have given this product a glowing 4.7-star review with over 10,000 reviews. 50 pieces for £19? It's a deal. DYUEE Wine Glass Charcuterie Topper, Set of 8 £13.99 at Amazon UK Now this design is slightly different than the clip version, but it creates a unique experience in itself. Made of high-quality bamboo, this wine glass lid can be used as a convenient snack plate as well as a clever way to prevent insects from entering your drink. Entertaining in hot weather can be tricky, but this design makes it a little more effortless.

There are seemingly a million little things to keep in mind when planning an outdoor get-together. However, serving refreshments without a way for the guests to enjoy has just taken first place in my top outdoor hosting mistakes to avoid.

Wine glass plate clips are the perfect, affordable solution.