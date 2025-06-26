I'm Calling It — This £3 Styling Trick Is the Biggest Hosting Game-Changer for Garden Parties This Summer

Don't let the wine glass and snack plate balancing act keep you from enjoying the dinner party; this clever clip adds effortless ease to outdoor entertaining

table set with plates and cups and cutlery in the garden, with tablecloth, wicker chairs, and a vase of flowers
(Image credit: CasaLatina)
Is there anything worse than standing at a cocktail party or BBQ, holding a wine in one hand and a plate in the other, and then you're introduced to someone or offered a napkin, and you have to do that silly dance to work out which to put down and where to put it? As someone who prides themselves on being a well-prepared host, my worst nightmare is a dinner party guest not being able to enjoy the festivities with ease.

Well, Livingetc's interiors editor, Emma Breislin, came back from an event recently, where she discovered the simple, (relatively) stylish, and super affordable solution. "I was given a clever (and quite discreet, mind you) clip that hooks onto the edge of the plate and holds your wine glass," she shared. I mean... it doesn't get more ingenious than that.

So, if you're looking for the perfect garden party idea, or are about to host friends and family for a stand-up affair, you can pick up these clips for £3 each, and can rest assured your guests can enjoy the food, drinks, and company — all at once.

Image of a hand holding a white plate full of different appetizers. A white plate clip holding a wine glass is attached to the plate. The floors below are gray wood.

Chatting and simultaneously snacking and sipping has never been easier.

(Image credit: Future/ Emma Breislin)

Casecover, 6pc Stainless Steel Hands Free Wine Glass Holder
Casecover
Stainless Steel Hands Free Wine Glass Holder, Set of 6

Having one hand free at parties is a must, and this stainless steel clip is a chic and streamlined way to achieve that goal. For only £17, you get six clips that fit almost any plate size. Plus, the stainless steel adds a subtle chrome detail that you can incorporate into your decor details.

Whether you're the host or guest, juggling your plate and glass can be awkward, and no one wants that getting in the way of a good time.

If the chrome style shared above isn't to your taste, there are a few other ways to shop for this garden party essential. Whether you are hosting a few friends for afternoon hors d'oeuvres or having the whole family over for a soirée alfresco, here are a few of the other wine glass plate clips I've found on the market.

Ghshanog, 4pcs Wood Serving Platters and Trays,wine Appetizer Plates With Wine Glass Holder, Wooden Mini Charcuterie Boards Cheese Board for Display Fruit Snacks Appetizer Sushi Food
Ghshanog
Wood Appetizer Plates With Wine Glass Holder, Set of 4

I didn't think the wine glass plate clip could get any better until I spotted this wooden charcuterie version on Amazon. I am a firm believer that a charcuterie board should be enjoyed at any time, and this design allows you and your guests to curate their graze with ease.

az-boutique, Wine Glass Plate Clips - 50pcs
az-boutique
Wine Glass Plate Clips, Set of 50

This 50-piece set looks the most similar to the one that Emma used. It is made of a white plastic material, but the true brilliance is that the colorway will blend in with many different dinnerware sets. Reviewers have given this product a glowing 4.7-star review with over 10,000 reviews. 50 pieces for £19? It's a deal.

DYUEE, 8 Pieces Wine Glass Charcuterie Topper
DYUEE
Wine Glass Charcuterie Topper, Set of 8

Now this design is slightly different than the clip version, but it creates a unique experience in itself. Made of high-quality bamboo, this wine glass lid can be used as a convenient snack plate as well as a clever way to prevent insects from entering your drink. Entertaining in hot weather can be tricky, but this design makes it a little more effortless.

There are seemingly a million little things to keep in mind when planning an outdoor get-together. However, serving refreshments without a way for the guests to enjoy has just taken first place in my top outdoor hosting mistakes to avoid.

Wine glass plate clips are the perfect, affordable solution.

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
Design Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.