An Editor Saw This Surprising 'Coquette' Table Styling Trick on a Recent Trip to Paris — It Uses a Hair Accessory You Wouldn't Expect

If you're anything like me, you likely have dozens of scrunchies scattered all over your home. They're an ideal hair accessory, for sure. But what if I told you they could be more than that? That's right. This summer, we're turning scrunchies into the hottest new table accessory.

How, you ask? Well, scrunchies are decorative elastics, so naturally they wrap around anything and add a bit of style. That means you could substitute them in for napkin rings at a dinner party, to tastefully set your table, or even loop them around the base of your wine glasses, so guests know which glass is which. What about styling them around a tealight candle as a playful votive? The options are endless.

And as much as I'd like to take credit for this brilliant idea, it was actually Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin who you need to thank. "I saw it in a homewares store on a recent trip to Paris, and I was awe-struck," she told me. "It's always the simplest ideas that are the best, and it's bound to impress even the most discerning guest."

Now, if your scrunchie collection isn't quite up to scratch, I've found some sweet, French-inspired scrunchies that would make the perfect styling piece for your next summer dinner soirée.

The scrunchies in question that Emma saw in a homewares store in Paris. (Image credit: Future/Emma Breislin)

Want to know another clever trick to enhance your table setting? Enter: wine bottle candle holders — a chic and smart way to make use of all the empties.

