An Editor Saw This Surprising 'Coquette' Table Styling Trick on a Recent Trip to Paris — It Uses a Hair Accessory You Wouldn't Expect
Substitute them for napkin rings, use them to identify wine glasses, or style them around small candles — the options are endless (and ever so stylish)
If you're anything like me, you likely have dozens of scrunchies scattered all over your home. They're an ideal hair accessory, for sure. But what if I told you they could be more than that? That's right. This summer, we're turning scrunchies into the hottest new table accessory.
How, you ask? Well, scrunchies are decorative elastics, so naturally they wrap around anything and add a bit of style. That means you could substitute them in for napkin rings at a dinner party, to tastefully set your table, or even loop them around the base of your wine glasses, so guests know which glass is which. What about styling them around a tealight candle as a playful votive? The options are endless.
And as much as I'd like to take credit for this brilliant idea, it was actually Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin who you need to thank. "I saw it in a homewares store on a recent trip to Paris, and I was awe-struck," she told me. "It's always the simplest ideas that are the best, and it's bound to impress even the most discerning guest."
Now, if your scrunchie collection isn't quite up to scratch, I've found some sweet, French-inspired scrunchies that would make the perfect styling piece for your next summer dinner soirée.
Lean into the ever-lovely coquette aesthetic with this frilly scrunchie. It features a brown gingham inner ring and is complete with a pretty pink and red frill trim — perfect for adding some color to your tablescape. To keep it clean after each use, handwash this scrunchie in cold water and lay it flat to dry.
Hosting a garden party? Decorate your table with scrunchies to match the aesthetic of the outdoors. This 100% silk style comes in a charming olive green color with a subtle brown trim and will perfectly complement the natural environment around you.
In need of butter yellow decor that can accent your table and your hair? Here's the answer — this stylish butter yellow scrunchie. Its crisp taffeta fabrication will add some texture to your tablescape and its bright color will put a smile on all of your guest's faces.
If you can't get enough of the animal print decorating trend, continue it onto your tablescape with this leopard-printed scrunchie. Made from lightweight crepe de chine, this scrunchie will delicately and stylishly accent your napkins or wine glass.
This scrunchie is big. It's a lot larger than your typical scrunchie, which is why I think it's ideal for table decor. Because of its wide rim, I wouldn't use it as a napkin ring — instead, I'd consider this as an accent decoration to a floral centerpiece, or even a makeshift charger to complement a serving bowl or side plate.
A classic linen scrunchie will always look good — both on your table and in your hair. This style could be the perfect enhancement to a minimalist table. Because of its muted color and small size, it won't draw attention to itself, but it'll nonetheless dress your napkins or wine glasses with elegance.
From their fresh blue and white colorway to their playful double stripe design, these scrunchies are ideal for a summer soiree. Made from soft and crisp cotton, this scrunchie duo will add some volume to your table and tastefully enhance its summertime look.
Want to know another clever trick to enhance your table setting? Enter: wine bottle candle holders — a chic and smart way to make use of all the empties.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
