The Coquette Aesthetic Is Still Going Strong in Homes in 2025 — But Now It's Charming, Whimsical, and Has Modern Flair
A designer weighs in on how you can make the classic coquette trend feel modern while still retaining its whimsical elegance
Imagine a design aesthetic that mimics the feeling of frolicking barefoot through a field of wildflowers on a sunny spring afternoon, without a care in the world. This is the essence of the coquette aesthetic — it's a style that embraces whimsy, romance, and delicate flirtation in a carefree yet elegant manner.
As a French word that translates to 'flirtatious', coquette has become an aesthetic all of its own, manifested through fashion and home decor. The style embraces pastel colors, florals, light and airy designs, and anything that feels playful and soft.
Like other interior design trends, the coquette aesthetic has a rich history that can be traced through various eras. It's influenced by the French Rococo period of art history with Jean-Honoré Fragonard's iconic painting of The Swing as the quintessential coquette artwork. In interior design, the coquette aesthetic draws "inspiration from historical periods such as the Victorian era, when dramatic, traditional four-poster beds draped in layers of heavy, rich fabrics were in fashion," Deborah Fiddy of Gingerlily tells me.
But this is 2025, not the 19th century. Of course, the coquette aesthetic maintained some elements of its heritage, but it's also undergone modernization. "There is now a shift towards incorporating elements of this classic decor style with a more streamlined and minimalist approach," Deborah says. Coquette can certainly adapt to contemporary design without loosing its old-world, alluring charm. Here's how.
Now, when you picture a coquette interior, you might think of stereotypical feminine features like bows (on everything), lace, florals, and a pastel color palette. While these elements are certainly present in the traditional coquette aesthetic, they take a backseat in the more modern or 'grown-up' approach.
"Look to introducing soft neutrals, delicate colors, and smaller-scale floral patterns that offer decorative detail with a nuanced and contemporary aesthetic," Deborah says. "This modern approach maintains an indulgent atmosphere without being excessive, creating a space that’s both elegant and understated."
Of course, you can still incorporate features that feel essential to the traditional aesthetic, but with a modern approach, these features become that much more elegant through their understated nature.
So, instead of lots of bows, opt for a few here and there. Incorporate florals lightly — maybe through a delicate wallpaper or bed spread. And trade pastel pinks in for soft blues, light greens, or butter yellows. "These gentle hues create a softer, serene atmosphere that exudes a distinctly feminine touch," Deborah says. The lightness of modern coquette decor ensures that the aesthetic isn't overwhelming, but tasteful and beautiful.
While the coquette aesthetic walks hand-in-hand with spring decor because of its light and airy nature, coquette decor isn't confined to the warm weather seasons. Contemporary iterations rely on a healthy blend of classic and trend-driven decor choices, and therefore, the aesthetic develops a timeless nature that can give your home a charming, romantic, and whimsical feeling all year round.
Modern coquette interiors are all about balance. "By blending feminine charm with timeless design principles, you can create a coquette-inspired space that's both elegant and enduring, rather than fleetingly trendy," Deborah shares.
These interiors can create a lasting expression of beauty and grace in your home. Below, find six decor pieces that demonstrate the subdued nature of the modern coquette aesthetic, but don't neglect its traditionally whimsical allure.
Wallpaper is an easy way to instantly make a room feel more coquette. Rather than opting for an obvious pink pattern, try dressing a room with a light blue wallpaper that ties in elements of old-world charm with its repetitive bouquet motif. A wallpaper like this would pair nicely with minimalist furniture — making a space feel modern and coquette at the same time.
The coquette aesthetic never takes design too seriously. Instead, it focuses on playful decor that can make a home feel youthful, fresh, and calming. A lamp that features a wavy base perfectly embodies the aesthetic, but it doesn't feel overly thematic. Because of that, this modern table lamp could easily adapt to any design style you have in your home.
Often times, ruffled bedding and pillows can lean heavily into the coquette aesthetic with their playful and whimsical charm. This pillow is a prime example of that. Because of its soft, 'smokey quartz' shade and light ruffled edge, it ties into the aesthetic quite well. However, because its design is relatively simple, this pillow functions as a pared down coquette decoration that won't make a space feel busy or overwhelming.
Bows are a key feature of the coquette decor style. However, to achieve the modern coquette aesthetic, it's important to use them sparingly. As a detail on this accent table, this bow looks whimsical and playful, but doesn't take away from the overall elegance of the table itself.
An ornate rug can help you achieve the coquette aesthetic in your home. Opt for a style like this, that features subtle floral motifs and soft colors like light blue, tan, and brown. These delicate tones will complement the overall romantic and whimsical atmosphere of the modern coquette aesthetic and simultaneously add some depth to the space.
You don't need to completely eliminate the pink florals from your home to make it fit the modern coquette aesthetic, but it's important to diversify the ways in which these florals are used. This wall sconce, for instance, incorporates pink flowers in a different and unique manner — it serves as a non-obvious, modern, and alluring way to include the traditional coquette element in your home.
Modern interpretations of the coquette aesthetic incorporate a variety of pastel colors, instead of just pink. But if you love the rosy shade, it's worth investigating how you can use pink color palettes to tastefully decorate your home.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
