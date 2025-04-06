The Coquette Aesthetic Is Still Going Strong in Homes in 2025 — But Now It's Charming, Whimsical, and Has Modern Flair

Imagine a design aesthetic that mimics the feeling of frolicking barefoot through a field of wildflowers on a sunny spring afternoon, without a care in the world. This is the essence of the coquette aesthetic — it's a style that embraces whimsy, romance, and delicate flirtation in a carefree yet elegant manner.

As a French word that translates to 'flirtatious', coquette has become an aesthetic all of its own, manifested through fashion and home decor. The style embraces pastel colors, florals, light and airy designs, and anything that feels playful and soft.

Like other interior design trends, the coquette aesthetic has a rich history that can be traced through various eras. It's influenced by the French Rococo period of art history with Jean-Honoré Fragonard's iconic painting of The Swing as the quintessential coquette artwork. In interior design, the coquette aesthetic draws "inspiration from historical periods such as the Victorian era, when dramatic, traditional four-poster beds draped in layers of heavy, rich fabrics were in fashion," Deborah Fiddy of Gingerlily tells me.

But this is 2025, not the 19th century. Of course, the coquette aesthetic maintained some elements of its heritage, but it's also undergone modernization. "There is now a shift towards incorporating elements of this classic decor style with a more streamlined and minimalist approach," Deborah says. Coquette can certainly adapt to contemporary design without loosing its old-world, alluring charm. Here's how.

The modern coquette aesthetic draws on classic and elegant home features in a subdued, minimalist manner. (Image credit: Idha Lindhag. Design: Kasha Paris)

Now, when you picture a coquette interior, you might think of stereotypical feminine features like bows (on everything), lace, florals, and a pastel color palette. While these elements are certainly present in the traditional coquette aesthetic, they take a backseat in the more modern or 'grown-up' approach.

"Look to introducing soft neutrals, delicate colors, and smaller-scale floral patterns that offer decorative detail with a nuanced and contemporary aesthetic," Deborah says. "This modern approach maintains an indulgent atmosphere without being excessive, creating a space that’s both elegant and understated."

Of course, you can still incorporate features that feel essential to the traditional aesthetic, but with a modern approach, these features become that much more elegant through their understated nature.

So, instead of lots of bows, opt for a few here and there. Incorporate florals lightly — maybe through a delicate wallpaper or bed spread. And trade pastel pinks in for soft blues, light greens, or butter yellows. "These gentle hues create a softer, serene atmosphere that exudes a distinctly feminine touch," Deborah says. The lightness of modern coquette decor ensures that the aesthetic isn't overwhelming, but tasteful and beautiful.

Bedrooms are an easy place for the coquette aesthetic to shine. Incorporate soft layers of draped bedding and a more modern take on floral patterns. (Image credit: Lauren Miller. Design: Twenty-Two Twelve & You Should Stay Here)

While the coquette aesthetic walks hand-in-hand with spring decor because of its light and airy nature, coquette decor isn't confined to the warm weather seasons. Contemporary iterations rely on a healthy blend of classic and trend-driven decor choices, and therefore, the aesthetic develops a timeless nature that can give your home a charming, romantic, and whimsical feeling all year round.

Modern coquette interiors are all about balance. "By blending feminine charm with timeless design principles, you can create a coquette-inspired space that's both elegant and enduring, rather than fleetingly trendy," Deborah shares.

These interiors can create a lasting expression of beauty and grace in your home. Below, find six decor pieces that demonstrate the subdued nature of the modern coquette aesthetic, but don't neglect its traditionally whimsical allure.

Modern interpretations of the coquette aesthetic incorporate a variety of pastel colors, instead of just pink. But if you love the rosy shade, it's worth investigating how you can use pink color palettes to tastefully decorate your home.