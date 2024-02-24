The 12 Best Modern Table Lamps Are All So On-Trend — Trust Me, I'm a Professional Shopper

The best modern table lamps delight and excite just as much as they illuminate. Style Editor Brigid Kennedy has put in the work to find the best such pieces on the market right now

modern table lamps on a colorful background
(Image credit: Anthropologie, Crate and Barrel, Urban Outfitters, Lulu and Georgia)
Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy
published

At this point, I consider myself an expert in the lamp field. You might think that characterization gratuitous, but I find it apt; many of my workdays are spent logging hours on Nordstrom, Wayfair, and more, digging through their lighting sections with a fine-toothed comb. I know which products are on sale and which are on burn notice, in which it's worth investing and which aren't worth your time; it's a level of insider knowledge I never expected to have, but now that it's here, I find it quite useful.

Case in point: my round-up of the best table lamps to buy right now, which you can shop as easily as you can check your email (that is to say, extremely easily). Then there are my round-ups of the best table lamps for the living room, table lamps for the bedroom, and table lamps for reading, all of which have dedicated uses and styles that more neatly slot them into one category or the other. And finally, today, we have my round-up of the best modern table lamps, a niche but nonetheless popular category of table lamp with certain design hallmarks and touches that make up its aesthetic.

'Look for more geometric shapes,' said Dara Greaney, founder and CEO of LEDLightExpert.com, speaking on the touchpoints of classic modern lamps. 'Modern table lamps often have a mushroom shape. There is an abstract feel to them, taking form in cylinders or rounded shapes. As far as lighting design, modern styles will typically have LED lights and smart features like dimmable options. The focus of style is functionality and simplicity so the designs are not going to be anything extreme, just sleek.'

Below, I've taken the liberty of rounding up a few of my favorite modern table lamps into one of my famously easy-to-navigate shopping edits, this one characterized by amorphous shapes, physics-defying bases, and curvy frames. All you have to do is sit back, scroll, and shop.

12 of the best modern table lamps

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

Abstract Ceramic Mini Table Lamp White - Threshold™
Abstract Ceramic Mini Table Lamp

Price: $14.45
Was: $17

A white table lamp will always find a place in a home, and this abstract iteration is no exception. This is definitely a bargain for the look and quality.

Dedda Metal Novelty Lamp
Dedda Metal Novelty Lamp

Price: $72.99

Few characteristics scream 'modern' to me as loudly as an orb light (something you'll see a lot of in this edit). For the modern decor skeptic, this from Wayfair is the perfect intro piece.

playful fabric table lamp with whimsical shape
Honey & Ivy Jelli Table Lamp

Price: $69

The Honey & Ivy Jelli Table Lamp looks to emit a lovely, diffused glow that makes this the perfect table lamp for a nighstand.

modern orb table lamp with wooden base
Yoji Table Lamp

Price: $179

Sculptural and thin, the Yoji is as modern as it comes. A statement piece that sticks the landing.

white metal sculptural accent lamp
Giametta Metal Table Lamp

Price: $138.99
Was: $157.99

Cutouts cover this striking aluminum table lamp, whose unique profile is worth the north-of-$100 pricetag.

Studio Metal Novelty Lamp
Studio Metal Novelty Lamp

Price: $79.47
Was: $87.15

The perfect minimalist table lamp, this $80 option from Wayfair looks like a clever balancing act (with the handy power of illumination).

blue modern orb lamp
Doko Table Lamp

Price: $250

From designer team Talbot & Yoon comes the Doko, an amorphous figurine topped with a singular glass orb that casts a lovely diffused glow when turned on.

white scupltual table lamp
Odette Table Lamp by Sarah Sherman Samuel

Price: $248

Sarah Sherman Samuel understood the assignment with this modern, organic, and sculptural table lamp, a piece of decor and a source of light all in one.

travertine base colored milk glass orb lamp
Lollipop Travertine Table Lamp

Price: $228

A milky, soft, pink glass globe combined with a luxurious travertine base adds such an unexpected touch to this Anthropologie table lamp.

handmade marble base with brass shade
Formosa Stone Table Lamp

Price: $199

The wide, brass shade here is reminiscent of a mid-century table lamp, though this showstopping Crate and Barrel option is far more modern than anything.

modern table lamp with sage sculptural base
Saguaro Table Lamp by Élan Byrd

Price: $348

The soft sage color complements the swirling, rounded base of this green table lamp, which happens to be quite relaxing and Zen-inducing to look at.

Ruby Metal Table Lamp
Ruby Metal Table Lamp

Price: $110

Back to the orb lights — why not two for the price of one? Add this next to the sofa for a perfect accent piece.

How can I make my table lamp look more modern? 

Maybe you have a table lamp already that you'd like to make more modern. The good news is there are a few easy swaps and changes you can make to make this happen without buying a new one. 'Change to LED bulbs and switch out the lamp shade,' Dara said. 'The shape of the shade is really going to display the modern look. So if you just switch it to something more simplistic that has an abstract feel to it, then you’ll be set. Those are the two simplest swaps you can make.'

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

Latest