The 12 Best White Table Lamps Have Me Dreaming of a Neutral Living Room — And Many Are Under $100
White table lamps are inherently chic. Maybe it's the color (or lack thereof), maybe it's the design, but either way, I'm here for it.
Listen, I love color. In my early teenage years, I preferred to avoid it, worried that if someone looked at me too long I might disappear. But now, years away from those high school-induced sensibilities, I lean into color in every way I can.
Despite this penchant for ROYGBIV, however, I still love neutrals. There is something so chic and elegant about them; design-wise, they seem much harder to mess up, even when it comes to designing or selecting one of the best table lamps.
There is much to consider when picking the table lamp that's right for your space. For starters, figure out why you need the lamp, said Dana Greaney, founder and CEO of LEDLightExpert.com, an e-commerce lighting retailer. 'Is it for decor? Or is it for task lighting, like reading/studying? This will help you narrow down your choices.' Think about the size of your living room and how lit you'd like it to be, as well as the size of the table on which your lamp will sit. 'These are all questions that will help you pick out the best lighting layout,' Dana told me.
Of course, you should also consider the feel of the room as is and what design elements you've already included. And to that end, there is probably no lamp more versatile or complementary than a white table lamp; it goes with everything and its classic neutral tone will likely blend in with your space for a cleaner aesthetic. Dana's advice in mind, I've done a quick edit of the white table lamps on the market right now, all of which range in price, style, and tone so you can find the right option for you. Dark corners be gone!
The 12 best white table lamps
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $12
Despite having 'mini' in its name, this table lap is actually decently large — and it's only $12. Perfect in design and price (plus exclusively 5-star reviews!).
Price: $39.98
I love a beveled edge or a sculptural base, and this Walmart piece, excellently priced under $50, has both. An interesting silhouette element for something otherwise quite traditional.
Price: $12
Exaggerated proportions give this cutesy faux marble lamp some added value beyond its $12 price tag.
Price: $67.99
H&M Home is full of underrated and unfairly underdiscussed gems like this metal table lamp, so sturdy and striking for less than $70. A really great enduring piece for a corner table in a living room.
Price: $75.04
Was: $79.99
While researching for this article, I saw a similar piece to this triple gourd lamp that was for at least double the price tag here. No need to splurge when you have a customer-loved option (seriously, check the reviews) right here.
Price: $89
She's so cute! This UO option reminds me of a larger lamp that was maybe squished between two giant books, or maybe spent some time hanging out in a Shrinky Dink Oven. And yes, I mean that as a compliment.
Price: $130
This Joss & Main table lamp has a textured ceramic base that lends its classic silhouette a little more oomph, plus stellar consumer ratings (4.8/5-stars across 41 reviews).
Price: $148
The Neko is the slightly more elevated cousin of the triple gourd Bed Bath and Beyond lamp, but definitely worth the extra $80. Consider it a BOGO — a lighting fixture AND a decorative sculpture.
Price: $149
White the only white part of this lamp is its base, I still consider it a worthy entrant into the canon. Plus, the raffia shade is entirely darling and so unique.
Price: $299
I had to do it — it's active Italian marble. And just look at that veining. I'd proudly display this in my apartment entryway so that every guest must take a peek.
Price: $199
For a bit more height, I'd recommend this UO piece, which stands proudly at 26", split almost evenly between the dome base and the pleated shade.
Price: $249
This is my perfect minimalist table lamp. It's a splurge, for sure, but I have never seen anything else like this fluted porcelain structure, so striking and vibrant. There's a clear reason this is a CB2 best-seller.
Should every lamp in a room match?
Let's say you start designing your room with a white table lamp in mind, but also know you like color and more avant-garde pieces, as well. Can you mix both styles?
As it turns out, it all 'depends on preference,' Dana said. 'Some people may enjoy the mix-match look, others may want a more cohesive design.'
Here's a good rule of thumb to follow: 'If you want the same light source, they should match,' Dana said. But 'if the lamps serve different purposes, then it might be better for them to vary in style.'
