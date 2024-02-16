The 12 Best Table Lamps for Reading —I'm a Certified Bookworm (and Shopping Expert)

When it comes to table lamps for reading, I don't mess around. If you're the same, this edit is for YOU (and your books, or course — and good recommendations?)

table lamps on a colorful background
If there's one thing you should know about me it's that I love to read. I am a bookworm through and through — have been for years. Growing up, I wanted to be just like my older brother, and he tore through every book he ever read as though he were on deadline. Eventually, his passion rubbed off on me, and I now spend most evenings reading a few pages before bed, and most weekend afternoons turning page after page of my favorite GoodReads-recommended picks.

So it should come as no surprise that when I think of the best table lamps, I think of table lamps for reading first and foremost. If I'm so invested in my book that I can't wait to read the next chapter after work, I want to be reading next to a stunning, relaxing, high-quality light that illuminates my pages but doesn't hurt my eyes.

Dimmable features are 'ideal' for reading at night, said Dara Greaney, founder and CEO of LEDLightExpert.com, an e-commerce lighting retailer. 'Pay attention to color temperature of the bulbs too,' he continued. You want something with warm or soft white light that 'creates a natural light feeling. Too bright of a bulb can lead to eye strain.'

It's all a delicate balance, of course, and one that is difficult to suss out while shopping online ... that said, however, I'm attempting to solve at least half of that equation with a special edit curated below. You're welcome in advance. You can repay me in book recs.

12 of the best table lamps for reading

ribbed ceramic table lamp in cream color
Ribbed Ceramic Table Lamp Cream

Price: $60

The ribbed ceramic base plus cream color make this the perfect upgraded white table lamp for any room in need. I think this size would work great on an end table or a nightstand, and it would cast a gorgeous large glow, two pluses for a table lamp for reading.

rattan covered desk lamp
Cove Desk Lamp

Price: $150.95

I love the natural, light-directing rattan shade here, combined with the thin, curved metal stem. Perfect for a bedside table, and for illuminating book pages without hurting your eyes or head.

black metal table lamp
Erland Metal Table Lamp

Price: $103

I think this would make a great table lamp for a living room, which is also why I think it would make a great table lamp for reading. A large frame, a bright light ... what's not to like? Great, functional decor.

sage green rechargeable LED portable table lamp
Poldina Pro Micro Rechargeable LED Portable Table Lamp

Price: $119

The benefit of this slim, sage green lamp from Anthropologie is that it's portable, meaning you can move it wherever you please. That's reading made easy.

table lamp with curved, thin metal frame
Monroe Metal Table Lamp

Price: $239
Was: $290

The slight bend in the neck here is the real showstopper — it looks like the shade is curving, sneaking, bending toward the object of illumination (a book, in this instance).

clover ceramic table lamp
Modern Clover Table Lamp Cream

Price: $50

The clover shape gives this affordable lamp some unexpected charm, while its squat size makes it feel so cozy and warm. Ideal for reading.

arched metal table lamp with khaki shade
Theodora Adjustable Metal Arched Lamp

Price: $97
Was: $125.05

The adjustable swingarm on this arched metal lamp means you can redirect light with a simple push. Perfect for sharing the wealth among a couple of bookworms.

modern orange portable table lamp
Mono Portable Table Lamp

Price: $169

I love how modern and bright this piece is — and since it's portable, you can share the light (and the extra touch of decor) anywhere you'd like to carry it. 

statuesque and modern table lamp with orb light
Doko Table Lamp

Price: $250

Orb lights like the one at the center of this modern sculpture cast such a wide and hearty glow. I dream of reading in this lovely diffused light from the Anthropologie lighting department.

arched metal table lamp
Pariaman Metal Desk Lamp

Price: $77.99
Was: $144.93

The best part of this metal task lamp? It's adjustable, meaning you can change the height of the arm to suit the space you're in or the book you're reading.

metal arched table lamp with white shade
Sinclair Metal Arc Table Lamp

Price: $299

Simple and sleek, the minimalist table lamp is exactly what it looks like. A quality lamp, well-made, and well-designed, with no extra bells and whistles. Sometimes that's all you need.

antique glass table lamp
Renato Table Lamp

Price: $495

While it's certainly a splurge, this vintage-inspired round glass lamp has my heart. I can only imagine how relaxed I'd feel sipping a tea, nose-deep in my book, nestled comfortably in this warm, nostalgic glow. 

How bright should a table lamp for reading be?

A reading lamp of the correct brightness should do two things: 'It should be bright enough to show the entirety of what you are reading without casting shadows and without eye strain,' Dara told me. 'Basically, the light should be bright enough to clearly reveal the text or images on the page.'

You might also find that you need a brighter lamp 'in dimly lit spaces or for reading small print. A softer light is fine in well-lit areas or for larger fonts.'

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

