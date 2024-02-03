I Think I Just Found the 12 Best Minimalist Table Lamps Around — and I Shop for a Living

These minimalist table lamps are so chic and sleek that you'll never want to buy another style ever again.

collage of minimalist table lamps on a colorful background
(Image credit: Wayfair, Blu Dot, Burke Decor, Lumens, Bloomingdale's)
Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy
published

If you ask me, chic lighting is the unsung hero of every room. It sets the vibe and mood; it decorates and illuminates; and, if done well, it makes your furniture (and you) look better. Natural light is best, of course, but a few strategically placed floor and table lamps can satisfy just as well if windows are hard to come by.

Speaking of lamps and the many varieties of stylish illumination, I've just rounded up the best of the best table lamps on the market right now, and have humbly returned to share with you all a brand new, equally exciting edit: the best minimalist table lamps. 

'Minimalist table lamps focus on highlighting luxurious materials that seamlessly blend with the latest lighting technology,' interior designer Nicole Cullum told me, when asked what design sensibilities turn a regular table lamp into a minimalist one. 'These lamps use geometric shapes, clean lines, and materials like metals, marbles, natural stones, and solid woods for an elegant and artistic look.'

It's a trend for the new year, for sure. 'Designers are revisiting traditional lighting styles like sconces, library lights, and lamps to strip away unnecessary details and turn the focus towards a more modern aesthetic,' Nicole continued, discussing 2024. 'Simple yet interesting sculptural shapes turn a basic light fixture into an eye-catching moment.'  

So get ahead of the pack now and swap all your typical, drab table lamps for something a bit chicer, artsier, and more exciting. New table lamps here we come!

12 of the best minimalist table lamps

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

mini table lamp with hollow circular black base
Abstract Ceramic Mini Table Lamp Black

Price: $14.45
Was: $17

This modern and minimalist design is all the rage right now — and thanks to Target, it can be yours for far less than the average retailer. Perfect for dressing up a mantle, desk, or hutch.

white ceramic table lamp with tapered shade
Ceramic Table Lamp with Tapered Shade White

Price: $80

A sleek, straightforward silhouette matched with a tone-on-tone color blocking. Minimalist perfection!

mini bedside table lamp with pleated shade
Zenply Small Table Lamp

Price: $25.99
Was: $29.99

I love using Japandi-style pieces in a bedroom or on a desk — their clean lines and simple silhouettes evoke relaxation and zen, which is exactly how I'd like to feel lying in bed or working my 9-to-5. This simple and affordable Amazon option totally understands the assignment. 

table lamp with drum shade and alabaster base
Alabaster Mini Orb Table Lamp

Price: $318

This alabaster base screams minimalism to me — a simple, hearty material that appears smooth and ridgeless, but upon further inspection, is actually more textured and beveled than it seems.

white table lamp with sculptural base
Maia Table Lamp

Price: $398

Crafted atop a ceramic base with a textured finish, this chic and simple table lamp has everything: a modern touch (that would be the sculptural base), clean lines (the aged brass neck and the Belgian linen shade), and a sleek frame. 

black raffia-covered table lamp
Shelby Raffia Table Lamp

Price: $113

This raffia-covered piece is quite different, I'll admit, but the dark black color and the drenched silhouette are simple ... in a unique way.

table lamp with a curved, cutout resin base
Shana Table Lamp

Price: $99

Much like the former option from Lumens, the cutout resin base on the Urban Outfitters plays with a thin frame for less visual clutter. The end result is quite desireable.

ceramic base table lamp
Kira Ceramic Table Lamp

Price: $114
Was: $119.99

A simple terracotta base is outwitted by a curved, sculptural silhouette that elevates this minimalist lamp from banal to brilliant. 

table lamp with triangular concrete base
Amaresh Concrete Table Lamp

Price: $42.99

I love how sturdy, strong, and striking a concrete base can be without any other embellishments or flourishes. Minimalism at its finest.

alabaster table lamp
Hazel Uplight

Price: $425

More reminiscent of sculpted rock than a table lamp, this alabaster light is far more versatile than its counterparts and therefore better suited for any part of the house.

white table lamp
Loftie Lamp

Price: $249

What's so great about the Loftie Lamp isn't its semi-translucent shade or simple white frame (both of which are very minimalist), but its additional function as a wifi-enabled sunrise clock.

dark olive linen colored table lamp
Hilla Small Table Lamp

Price: $275

Much like the raffia lamp, the Hilla from design legends Blu Dot is wrapped in linen from top to bottom, a la an outfit from, say, Kim Kardashian. 

Where should I use a minimalist table lamp?

The beauty of a minimalist table lamp is that in can fit in truly any room . Natural, neutral coloring and versatile design elements are typically key tenets of such a piece, meaning its very likely you could stash one of these anywhere you'd please. 

'Most often people think that a minimalist lamp can only go in a matching minimalist space, but today’s trends are all about having a collected and curated design,' said Nicole. 'Add a minimalist table lamp in an unexpected space like a home office or living room for a sophisticated, sculptural element.'

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

Latest