The 12 Best Table Lamps For Living Rooms Are Perfect Pieces To Keep On Show, Amping Up Your Decor
A table lamp for your living room is a crucial piece of the interior design process. Luckily, shopping expert Brigid Kennedy has found plenty of options for everyone
I've decided that, where possible, I'm done with the so-called 'big lights.' You know, the overhead flush mounts that easily illuminate the whole of a space, but don't call to mind an exactly vibey feel? The way a room is lit says so much about its energy — is it for relaxing? socializing? sleeping? — so you have to be sure you're not undermining that by stuffing it full of harsh white light from the ceiling. Instead, I'm opting to lit my space with a variety of softer (and my stylish) lighting options, like floor lamps, table lamps, sconces and more.
This quest is particularly important in the living room, the hub of most hosting, socializing, and relaxing. The best table lamps are often ones that not only work in this space functionally but complement the vibe from a decor perspective, as well.
'To choose a table lamp for your living room consider the style of the space,' said Jane Barnes of Jane Barnes Interiors. 'Take into account the overall style and aesthetic of your living room, your table lamps should complement the existing design.' You should also 'pay attention to the size and scale of the table lamps in relation to the furniture and the room itself,' as the goal is that the height and width of your lamps create a 'nice balance' of thin/tall versus squat/chunky.
Today, we're taking a look at some of the best table lamps for your living room, all sourced from some of the best home decor brands around.
12 of the best table lamps for a living room
Price: $59.99
Was: $108
Simple enough to blend with other decor but special enough to make a statement, this ceramic and white table lamp is a fabulous option for any living room. Its pearlescent finish and seashell-like cracks would dress up any side table.
Price: $85
Sleek and matte, I love this ceramic terracotta-colored lamp for its simple frame and accent coloring. Brighter and more exciting than a neutral, but equally as versatile.
Price: $70
I love the gloss on this green ceramic option, once again a fabulous color accent for a living room in need of a little something.
Price: $107.78
Was: $142.99
One of the best Amazon lighting options, this sculptural and unexpected table lamp combines exquisite form with everyday function for what I believe is the perfect piece. A great minimalist table lamp with a modern edge.
Price: $40
A bit tight on space? Even so, you'd be able to fit this squat ceramic option from Target, affordable in price and with a warm glow, to boot.
Price: $218
A copper mercury glass finish coats this fluted obelisk-like lamp base, speckled with bright streaks of orange. An investment, yes, but when you see an option this god, it's quite hard to pass up.
Price: $89.90
A traditional silhouette meets a fabric upholstery with this lamp from Zara Home. I suspect it would add a nice warm touch to a living room dressed up in cool tones and colors. Or, this could make a great table lamp for a bedroom.
Price: $269
Extra large and a standout, the Samia has a resin vase-shaped body that commands attention and linen empire shade that softens its spectacular frame.
Price: $137
Was: $200
Simple, natural, and at a great price, this Adesso lamp is crafted from walnut poplar wood and accented with bits of antique brass metal. Better than you might expect from an Amazon piece.
Price: $298
The Lulu lamp from the Anthropologie lighting section follows me no matter where I go. I'm so drawn to its modern shape and differing color/fabric options, which, in my opinion, peak with this floral upholstered look.
Price: $164.99
Was: $305
Considering it's almost 50% off right now, it would be a crime not to include this perfect living room lamp with a woven rattan basket base.
How tall should an end table lamp be in a living room?
A lamp for an end table is ideally '30"-34" in height depending on style of fixture and aesthetics of the space,' Jane continued. 'Generally, the bottom of the lampshade should be around eye level when seated and table lamps should always have a shade. No one wants to have a naked bulb glaring at them.'
When choosing a lampshade, Jane recommends a drum shade as a style that offers a 'great transitional look,' one that 'makes the lamp and space feel more updated and mode. You will likely choose a bulb based on the recommended bulb wattage of the manufacturer, but try to keep color temperature in mind, as well. 'My rule of thumb is to look for a color temp of 2700 to 3000,' Jane said, as 'this will provide a warm light that is soft, flattering and welcoming in a living room.'
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
