The 12 Best Mid-Century Table Lamps — Our Handpicked Edit of This Classic and Timeless Design Style

In late 2023, celebrated interior designer Rayman Boozer spoke to Livingetc about a big trend prediction for the new year: the resurgence of mid-century modern design, the classic look that took hold back in the 50s and 60s but continues to gain fans (especially millennial fans) to this day.

It's still too early to know whether Rayman was right, but I do know one thing for sure: trend prediction or not, mid-century table lamps are some of the best table lamps to buy for your home, office, and more. MCM design was born of a desire for high-quality functional furniture with a natural, organic vibe, and pieces that subscribe to this aesthetic to this day keep those tenets in mind.

'MCM lamps have been folded into our cultural design vocabulary and can be a conversation-sparking accent in the most unexpected spaces,' said Nicole Cullum, interior designer and founder at Color Caravan. 'Add an MCM lamp on your desk in a home office, or as bedside table lamps in a kids' or guest bedroom.' When styling them, the key is to use them 'as an accent' rather than the overall style of the space so that they 'stand out more as a sculptural element.'

After scouring the web for the best of the best, I've compiled what I will bravely call the definitive edit of mid-century table lamps for the current moment, perfectly shoppable and scrollable for casual and expert design junkies alike. And once you're done, be sure to visit my edits of the best white table lamps, best blue and white table lamps, best table lamps for the bedroom, and best table lamps for your living room.

12 of the best mid-century table lamps to buy now

How can you identify a mid-century modern table lamp?

Mid century modern decor and furniture, including table lamps, are relatively easy to spot; there are several key design hallmarks to look out for. For instance, 'all MCM lamps have an artistic element to them, and have a sculptural yet organic shape that gives them that distinctive flair,' Nicole said. 'Some lamps have a slender, tapered stem with a rounded geometric shade, while others can have a blocky, almost brutalist style base that’s paired with a monumental tall shade.'

But most importantly, MCM table lamps are 'not about frills' but more about 'artistry, functionality, and seamlessly incorporating natural materials like hardwoods, metals, vinyls, and even paper.' Not too difficult to find them in a crowd!!