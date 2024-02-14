The 12 Best Mid-Century Table Lamps — Our Handpicked Edit of This Classic and Timeless Design Style
A mid-century table lamp has a distinct look, silhouette, and coloring, and Style Editor Brigid Kennedy has searched far and wide for the best options on the market right now
In late 2023, celebrated interior designer Rayman Boozer spoke to Livingetc about a big trend prediction for the new year: the resurgence of mid-century modern design, the classic look that took hold back in the 50s and 60s but continues to gain fans (especially millennial fans) to this day.
It's still too early to know whether Rayman was right, but I do know one thing for sure: trend prediction or not, mid-century table lamps are some of the best table lamps to buy for your home, office, and more. MCM design was born of a desire for high-quality functional furniture with a natural, organic vibe, and pieces that subscribe to this aesthetic to this day keep those tenets in mind.
'MCM lamps have been folded into our cultural design vocabulary and can be a conversation-sparking accent in the most unexpected spaces,' said Nicole Cullum, interior designer and founder at Color Caravan. 'Add an MCM lamp on your desk in a home office, or as bedside table lamps in a kids' or guest bedroom.' When styling them, the key is to use them 'as an accent' rather than the overall style of the space so that they 'stand out more as a sculptural element.'
After scouring the web for the best of the best, I've compiled what I will bravely call the definitive edit of mid-century table lamps for the current moment, perfectly shoppable and scrollable for casual and expert design junkies alike. And once you're done, be sure to visit my edits of the best white table lamps, best blue and white table lamps, best table lamps for the bedroom, and best table lamps for your living room.
12 of the best mid-century table lamps to buy now
Price: $99
This open-concept (if you will) table lamp from Article was designed with mid-century in mind. The simplicity of the silhouette is a dead giveaway.
Price: $87.45
Chances are you've seen a table lamp like this in a vintage photograph or design magazine from the 50s. Lean into that aesthetic, still equally as chic to this day, with this affordable Amazon piece.
Price: $126.99
Was: $257.99
The MCM element here is more related to the fact that it's solid wood rather than its ridged design, but for something so unique and statement-making, I'd like to think that's more than fine!
Price: $200.95
The shaped wooden base and walnut finish on this simple piece is so organic, natural, and elegant. A minimalist table lamp infused with MCM sensibilities.
Price: $150
Was: $249.99
Likewise, I'm so drawn to this solid wood lamp, currently $100 off (!!!) in the Wayfair lighting section. A fabulous deal for such a timeless and well-made piece (that also has two other finish options!).
Price: $75.81
Clean lines + wooden materials and rounded edges = the perfect MCM equation. Loving this natural table lamp for an accent on a corner end table.
Price: $249
I'm so drawn to the slightly curved and rounded parts of this mixed-material Crate and Barrel table lamp, just inherently elegant in its design and silhouette.
Price: $99.99
In some ways, this alternative from 360 Lighting is the more budget-friendly version of the Crate and Barrel piece, with its mix of wood and ceramic, tapered neck, and rounded edges/base. A great deal!
Price: $101.99
Was: $229
A domed, brass lamp like this screams mid-century modern from the minute you look at it. Of course, it's cool metal has a foot in modern times, but the shape is an homage to another era.
Price: $198
Likewise, the Hyperion is a take on the appeal of the domed MCM lamp, but with more of a stout, squashed silhouette. I love the dark green color of this Anthropologie lighting as an alternative, as well.
Price: $329
Designed by Paul McCobb in 1952, the walnut wood table lamp is a testament to the enduring appeal of mid-century aesthetics. A piece of design history.
How can you identify a mid-century modern table lamp?
Mid century modern decor and furniture, including table lamps, are relatively easy to spot; there are several key design hallmarks to look out for. For instance, 'all MCM lamps have an artistic element to them, and have a sculptural yet organic shape that gives them that distinctive flair,' Nicole said. 'Some lamps have a slender, tapered stem with a rounded geometric shade, while others can have a blocky, almost brutalist style base that’s paired with a monumental tall shade.'
But most importantly, MCM table lamps are 'not about frills' but more about 'artistry, functionality, and seamlessly incorporating natural materials like hardwoods, metals, vinyls, and even paper.' Not too difficult to find them in a crowd!!
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
