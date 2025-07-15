Swyft Just Launched a Collaboration with Morris & Co. and It Doesn't Get Much Better (or More British) Than This

What do you get when you blend the convenience of flat-pack with the high-end materials and aesthetics of more premium furniture brands? The answer is Swyft Home — whose sleek and streamlined mid-century modern-inspired sofas, beds, and armchairs are delivered in compact boxes that’ll fit through any doorway, and cleverly click together for speedy, tool-free assembly.

Understated and oh-so elegant, the brand has quickly become a firm favourite amongst design-led city dwellers seeking furniture that’s both fashionable and functional. And for those who favor a more heritage-inspired aesthetic, this iconic collaboration with Morris & Co provides a sophisticated way to honor tradition, while still embracing the clean lines and simplicity of modern silhouettes.

“This collaboration is essentially about combining the best of both worlds — contemporary living, with a sense of legacy and artistry,” explains CEO of Swyft, Keiran Hewkin. “We’re incredibly proud to partner with Morris & Co., whose values around craft, beauty, and British design history align perfectly with our mission to create furniture that’s both useful and beautiful.”

The Swyft x Morris & Co. collection blends traditional prints with modern silhouettes. (Image credit: Swyft x Morris & Co.)

The carefully curated edit includes some of Swyft’s most popular sofas, beds, armchairs, accessories, and ottomans — both with and without storage. And the collection incorporates four of the most iconic heritage patterns from Morris & Co’s legendary archive, ranging from subtly leafy Standen and the elegant sweeping vines of Pure Willow Boughs, to the painterly florals of Blackthorn and the ripe pomegranates of Fruit.

According to Kelly Collins, head of creative at Swyft, picking a favorite piece from the collection is tough, as each one “effortlessly blends tradition with modern design.” But if she had to pick, the Swyft x Morris & Co. Model 05 Loveseat in Blackthorn Mineral would be her true standout.

“The intricate, heritage-inspired fabric pairs perfectly with the clean lines and simplicity of the Model 05 silhouette — making this loveseat a versatile piece that brings character and elegance to any space,” she describes.

Discover Livingetc's' favorite pieces from the edit below.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors