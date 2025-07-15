Swyft Just Launched a Collaboration with Morris & Co. and It Doesn't Get Much Better (or More British) Than This

A merging of minds, this exclusive edit expertly combines traditional prints and patterns with functional modern design

Swyft x Morris &amp; Co. sofa in green floral print
(Image credit: Swyft x Morris & Co.)
What do you get when you blend the convenience of flat-pack with the high-end materials and aesthetics of more premium furniture brands? The answer is Swyft Home — whose sleek and streamlined mid-century modern-inspired sofas, beds, and armchairs are delivered in compact boxes that’ll fit through any doorway, and cleverly click together for speedy, tool-free assembly.

Understated and oh-so elegant, the brand has quickly become a firm favourite amongst design-led city dwellers seeking furniture that’s both fashionable and functional. And for those who favor a more heritage-inspired aesthetic, this iconic collaboration with Morris & Co provides a sophisticated way to honor tradition, while still embracing the clean lines and simplicity of modern silhouettes.

“This collaboration is essentially about combining the best of both worlds — contemporary living, with a sense of legacy and artistry,” explains CEO of Swyft, Keiran Hewkin. “We’re incredibly proud to partner with Morris & Co., whose values around craft, beauty, and British design history align perfectly with our mission to create furniture that’s both useful and beautiful.”

Swyft x Morris & Co. sofa in garden

The Swyft x Morris & Co. collection blends traditional prints with modern silhouettes.

(Image credit: Swyft x Morris & Co.)

The carefully curated edit includes some of Swyft’s most popular sofas, beds, armchairs, accessories, and ottomans — both with and without storage. And the collection incorporates four of the most iconic heritage patterns from Morris & Co’s legendary archive, ranging from subtly leafy Standen and the elegant sweeping vines of Pure Willow Boughs, to the painterly florals of Blackthorn and the ripe pomegranates of Fruit.

According to Kelly Collins, head of creative at Swyft, picking a favorite piece from the collection is tough, as each one “effortlessly blends tradition with modern design.” But if she had to pick, the Swyft x Morris & Co. Model 05 Loveseat in Blackthorn Mineral would be her true standout.

“The intricate, heritage-inspired fabric pairs perfectly with the clean lines and simplicity of the Model 05 silhouette — making this loveseat a versatile piece that brings character and elegance to any space,” she describes.

Discover Livingetc's' favorite pieces from the edit below.

Model 03 4-Seater Sofa - Pumice
Swyft x Morris & Co.
Model 03 4-Seater Sofa - Blackthorn

Upholstered in this painterly floral print, this sofa feels like the perfect statement piece of furniture with its sleek and simple silhouette and contemporary black powder-coated metal legs.

Swyft x Morris & Co. bedframe in floral print
Swyft x Morris & Co.
Bed 02 in Fruit

Bursting with rich and intricate details, and warm and earthy tones, the Fruit pattern feels fitting for the upholstery of this mid-century inspired bed frame — complete with a winged headboard, and stylish tapered legs.

Model 03 Ottoman - Pumice
Swyft x Morris & Co.
Model 03 Ottoman - Willow

Showcasing one of Morris & Co.’s slightly more subtle and contemporary patterns, this slim-line ottoman would work with a wide range of different aesthetics — from quietly luxurious modern country, to sleek Japandi.

Swyft x Morris & Co. floral print cushion
Swyft x Morris & Co.
Cushion 01 in Fruit

The ultimate accessory for your accent chair or sofa, Cushion 01 is Swyft’s signature scatter cushion — and it’s available in all four Morris & Co. prints. Each one is complete with pretty piping, and a contrast velvet or boucle back.

Swyft x Morris & Co. floral sofa with chaise
Swyft x Morris & Co.
Model 03 2 Seater in Pure Willow Boughs Herbal

The ultimate modular sofa, Model 03 will adapt with you — and can be purchased in a range of different configurations in this serene Pure Willow Boughs print. We’re big fans of its brilliantly boxy silhouette.

Swyft x Morris & Co. floral ottoman
Swyft x Morris & Co.
Model 01 Ottoman in Standen Webb’s Blue

A seriously hard-working piece of furniture, this stylish ottoman would make a great alternative to your standard coffee table — and also even doubles as a chic additional bench seat when needed.

Georgia Lockstone
Contributing Writer

Georgia is a freelance writer, based in South London. She started out in the homes and interiors space, writing for the likes of Good Homes Magazine and Grand Designs, before joining the HuffPost UK team as a Shopping Writer. Since going freelance in June 2023, she can primarily be found writing for the likes of GLAMOUR UK, British GQ, and ES Best (and Livingetc) — covering off everything from the top current interior design trends, to edits of the current must-have home products.