The 'New British' Style? This Victorian London Home Embraces Its Owners' Global Background

If there was such a thing as ‘new British style’, this London semi surely encapsulates it. The result of a meticulously planned renovation undertaken during the pandemic, it injects the bones of a familiar vernacular with modernity and a dash of verve.

Teak and rattan finishes blend with deeply veined marble, thick-set travertine with sinuous mid-century shapes. "I think we were conscious that we didn’t want it to be mundane," says Tara Connolly, who lives here with husband Edward, and their boys, Alexander, eight, and Arthur, six. "The idea was to acknowledge the building’s Victorian roots, while reworking it for the way we live."

At first, the couple weren’t keen on taking on a complex project. They were living in Hong Kong, where Tara worked in the charity sector, and Edward was practising law. Relocating back to the UK after a decade abroad, the idea was to keep things simple. "The house was workable, but the connection between inside and out was lacking," says Tara. "We spent a lot of time thinking about how we’d use the house, knowing that if we undertook a full renovation, we’d want it to serve us just as well in five and in 10 years’ time."

A four-meter-long teak-stained kitchen island with fumed rattan doors gives the appearance of a piece of freestanding furniture. "It results in a harmonious divide between kitchen and dining space," says its designer Magnus Nilsen, of Blakes London. (Image credit: Malcolm Menzies. Design: Chapter Interiors / Blakes London)

A contemporary, high-ceilinged rear kitchen extension with tilted roof lantern channels in as much light as possible. "We lowered the floor to gain maximum ceiling height," says Tara. "The timber, soft gold, and rattan elements add warmth." (Image credit: Malcolm Menzies. Design: Chapter Interiors / Blakes London)

Walking through these thoughtful spaces, it’s hard to believe that Tara and Edward had no previous design experience under their belt. In fact, before this house move, the pair had always rented. "This was our opportunity to bring our personality to a space for the first time," reflects Tara. "It had to be practical but playful, luxurious yet relaxed — and we wanted to be confident in our approach."

Pops of color, including the leaf green staircase between the first and second floors, point to faraway climes, adding an extra layer of vibrancy — perhaps an indication of Edward and Tara’s respective Australian-New Zealand heritage.

There’s also a nostalgic nod to their time spent in Asia, reflected in the dressing room’s delicate chinoiserie-inspired finish and warm wood finishes. "Though we’d never purchased a house together, we were an established family of four with a backstory," says Tara, "so it was important that some of that narrative was threaded into the interiors."

A bespoke solid travertine fluted fireplace provides a strong visual centerpiece for the dining space within this open-plan room. "It creates a subtle symmetry with the range cooker on the opposite side," says Magnus. (Image credit: Malcolm Menzies. Design: Chapter Interiors)

"This subterranean family room is set apart by its generous garden access and abundant natural light," say interior designers Pippa and David Musrie. The low-slung, burnt orange sofa anchors this space, its tone echoed in the cork ceiling. (Image credit: Malcolm Menzies. Design: Chapter Interiors)

That design sensibility extends to the kitchen, where a generous freestanding island adds warmth and texture. "We cycled through a few iterations," says Tara. "The one thing we knew was that we didn’t want a chef-y, industrial-style kitchen. Instead, we gravitated towards the look of freestanding furniture, which feels more homely and welcoming."

For a deeply personal touch, Tara commissioned her friend, illustrator Sophie Gilmore, to paint this playful wall mural. "Edward chose the vibrant green for the stairs, which really rounds it off," she says. (Image credit: Malcolm Menzies. Design: Chapter Interiors)

Elegant velvet sofas frame antique tables sourced from Paris antiques markets, plus a restored Georgian fireplace frieze found at Retrouvius. "We wanted this room to remain a serene, separate space," says Tara. (Image credit: Malcolm Menzies. Design: Chapter Interiors)

A wide headboard paired with rounded edges lend this space texture. ‘We used soft, sinuous shapes for a sense of easy calm,’ says Pippa. (Image credit: Malcolm Menzies. Design: Chapter Interiors)

Most striking of all in this space is the low-slung, fluted travertine fire surround and storage running the length of one wall. "As contrast, we used a traditional fire basket to pay homage to the period of the house," says Tara. "It’s a bio-fuel fire and what it sometimes lacks in heat, it makes up for in atmospheric warmth."

A mid-century-inspired fluted-oak vanity unit, stained in teak, sits atop rounded feet, creating a sense of space and flow. "We complemented the rounded details with a curved, top-mounted mirror," says Pippa. (Image credit: Malcolm Menzies. Design: Chapter Interiors)

Hand-painted chinoiserie motifs on the wardrobe doors nod to the family’s time spent living in China. "We wanted to bring a little of that design sensibility home with us," says Tara. (Image credit: Malcolm Menzies. Design: Chapter Interiors)

These kinds of thoughtful design details run throughout this home, from the cork surface ceiling in the basement to the spider gold marble countertops.

But there’s no mistaking that this is a place for kicking back too – the iconic sofa by B&B Italia regularly sequesters the two boys, while a cozy timber-lined bed, inset into the boot room joinery, provides respite for Nutmeg, the Australian labradoodle. Suffice to say this relaxed approach to new British style looks likely to catch on.