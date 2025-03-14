16 Kitchen Extension Ideas That Will Help You Expand Your Home's Most Important Room Practically and Beautifully

In a world where kitchen extensions are de rigueur (and a heck of a lot cheaper than moving) forget the cookie-cutter approach and get yourself a space that sings with personality. Easier said than done, you might think, but we’ve got the evidence that proves otherwise.

Each kitchen extension idea we've included was designed to inspire on multiple levels and push the boundaries (quite literally) of what can be achieved with a bit of creative thinking. From sleek glass structures that bring the outdoors in, to bold color contrasts that iron out awkward architecture, these modern kitchens offer plenty of smart moves you can take to your next project.

Whether you’re bumping up the living space in a historic home or expanding the footprint of something more modern, these kitchen extension ideas challenge you to make every inch work harder and better. So, if you aim to blend functionality with flair, let these designs serve as the ultimate launchpad for turning an ordinary kitchen into an extraordinary, personality-packed success.

1. Go for Large Windows

Super-sized windows are a great way to add depth into the space. (Image credit: Lance Gerber. Design: Morrison Interiors)

If this sink with a view doesn’t tempt you to do the dishes, nothing will! While floor-to-ceiling glazing can flood your kitchen extension with natural light, it’s not always the most practical choice. Interior designer Denise Morrison makes a compelling case for opting for oversized kitchen windows instead.

"Many homeowners gravitate towards large sliding doors, but incorporating generous windows — like these striking steel-framed ones — achieves the same airy, light-filled feel while preserving valuable wall space," she explains. "This allows for a more balanced kitchen layout, where natural light pours in without compromising storage, cabinetry, or essential appliances."

The outcome is a kitchen extension that feels effortlessly connected to the outdoors while maintaining a high level of functionality. These oversized windows frame the view like a piece of living artwork, drawing the eye outward and creating a sense of depth and openness. Unlike vast expanses of glass that can sometimes feel too exposed or tricky to furnish around, this approach offers the best of both worlds — plenty of brightness with smart spatial planning.

So, if you’re dreaming of a kitchen that feels light, expansive, and practical, don’t just think big, think smart. Strategic window placement can make all the difference.

Denise Morrison Social Links Navigation Founder of Morrison Interiors California-based Denise studied at Cal State Fullerton, where she learned her trademark design principle: tension. A beautiful antique with a modern sofa. A vibrant painting in a cool, minimal living room. It’s this tension and balance between design elements that sets the framework for her unforgettable interiors.

2. Connect the Extension to the Garden Through Design

Nature will add a touch of beauty to your space. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Photo styling: Steve Cordony. Design: Arent&Pyke. Architecture: Polly Harbison Design)

A kitchen extension should feel like a seamless continuation of its surroundings, and letting the outdoor colors guide the palette helps achieve this harmony. By drawing from the natural tones just beyond the glass, the space feels more connected, calming, and in tune with the landscape. Which is why relaxing kitchen colors are a must.

In this generously glazed garden extension, the deep, verdant color choices in the kitchen were informed by the natural greenery outside. "The sludgy gray-green rough rendered walls talk to the terrazzo and the Arabascato and Cararra marbles, which blend with honeyed timbers to echo the colors of the garden," says Sarah-Jane Pyke, Principal of Arent&Pyke.

To achieve this effect in your own space, take cues from the dominant hues in your garden — whether it’s deep green foliage, warm timber tones, or soft stone shades. Use materials with natural textures, like wood and stone, to enhance the connection, and consider how light shifts throughout the day to ensure your chosen colors remain harmonious in every setting.

3. Go for Double-Height

Double the height, double the drama. (Image credit: Dror Baldinger. Design: Lucas/Eilers Design)

After being torn down by Hurricane Harvey then rebuilt several feet higher, the owners of this home were more than ready for a fresh start. Lucas/Eilers Design answered the call with a plan to ditch the traditional aesthetic in favor of a contemporary vision marked by open spaces, soaring ceilings, and clean lines.

"The architect thoughtfully positioned the kitchen at the end of a vast, open-concept great room just beyond the entry," recalls Sandra Lucas, co-founder of Lucas/Eilers Design. "Without upper cabinets, the kitchen feels even more expansive, inviting the eye to move across the space uninterrupted."

In a kitchen with double-height ceilings, Sandra always seeks to balance the grandeur with warmth and comfort. "We chose a different countertop material for the island to make it stand out, almost like a piece of furniture within the room," she explains. "Artwork was also key — it adds personality and softens the sleek surfaces. And of course, proper lighting over the island was essential for both functionality and creating the right ambiance in such an open space."

Sandra Lucas Social Links Navigation Co-founder of Lucas/Eilers Design From an early age, Sandra Lucas has harbored an appreciation for design, beauty and order. Over the years, she has developed a design philosophy which employs the principles and elements of design in each of her memorable, timeless and innovative interiors. An integrated team approach and clear assessment of her client’s vision ensures the success of each project.

4. Use Textures and Materials to Blend the Space

A rustic and lived in feel grants a sense of coziness. (Image credit: Julie Soefer. Design: Kara Childress)

A new kitchen extension doesn’t have to feel new — by embracing nature-inspired materials and finishes, it can blend seamlessly with its surroundings and carry the warmth of history from day one. Interior designer Kara Childress is a master of this approach, curating spaces that feel rooted in time, even when newly built. "Nestled among towering, centuries-old oak trees, the extension in this weekend retreat embraces its ranch-like setting with sweeping views and an effortless sense of place," she says.

Drawing inspiration from the simplicity of Belgian Farmhouse style, Kara layered in textures and materials that celebrate age and imperfection — antique flooring, hand-hewn reclaimed beams, and storied fireplace mantels — all chosen to lend a sense of authenticity and permanence. "With a minimalist approach, the interiors are free of unnecessary embellishment, allowing the natural textures, Belgian plaster walls, weathered wood, and timeworn finishes to take center stage," she explains.

In a kitchen, these choices create an instant lived-in feel, where the patina of stone countertops, the organic grain of wooden kitchen cabinetry, and the soft depth of plastered walls work together to create a space that feels as if it has always been there. "The result is a space that feels both grounded and refined, a serene haven designed for gathering, unwinding, and connecting to the landscape just beyond its walls," says Childress.

Kara Childress Social Links Navigation Founder of Kara Childress Interior Atelier Texas-based interior designer Kara Childress marries timeless style with Old World European charm for liveable homes that exude comfort and personality. As Principal and Founder, Kara works closely with top architects, builders, and vendors in all aspects and phases of her design creations.

5. Embrace Natural Light

A cool coastal vibe will add a sense of calm into an often chaotic space. (Image credit: Voytek Ketz. Design: Marta Nowicka/DOMstay)

Set against the stunning backdrop of Camber Sands, interior architect Marta Nowicka’s own kitchen extension is a brilliant example of blending contemporary minimalist interior design with rustic coastal charm. Designed to be both sympathetic to the original coastguard’s cottage and highly functional, the well-insulated addition floods the space with natural light, thanks to a carefully positioned triple-glazed picture window framing the rolling dunes and sea beyond.

"While it’s not always easy to come up with the perfect scheme, I’d always advise keeping the best view for the room you will be spending most of your time in," Marta explains. For her, that space is undoubtedly the kitchen, now transformed into a light-filled retreat where cooking, gathering, and admiring the ever-changing coastal landscape go hand in hand.

A mix of poured concrete flooring, chosen to reflect the muted tones of the beach, grounds the space, while a centrally placed white-enamel wood burner ensures warmth and comfort when the weather turns. In keeping with Marta’s commitment to sustainability, everything has been reused where possible — an old kitchen sink finds a new home, while cabinets made from recycled chipped wood are topped with sleek stainless-steel countertops for a raw yet refined look.

The dining area is anchored by a beautifully weathered monastery table, paired with tactile sheepskin-draped chairs that add softness and warmth. To subtly enrich the modern coastal design aesthetic, tongue-and-groove paneling has been applied, not just to the walls, but also to the ceilings, playing with vertical and horizontal lines to create a sense of rhythm and texture.

"Tongue-and-groove paneling is a great way to add texture without compromising the modern feel of a beach house," Marta notes, and in this space, it does exactly that, balancing the clean lines of the architecture with a tactile, inviting quality.

6. Add Timber Beams

Timber beams will add a touch of timeless elegance to your kitchen. (Image credit: Jake Seal. Design: Russian for Fish)

This innovative kitchen extension seamlessly merges modern design with traditional warmth, a transformation beautifully executed by Pereen d'Avoine, founding director of Russian For Fish. As she explains, "We designed and built an L-shaped dormer kitchen extension, which is a great way to transform compact properties into more functional family homes."

Central to the success of the project was the series of exposed timber beams that not only serve as structural elements but also inject an organic elegance into the space. "These beams, with their intricate natural grain and rich, warm tones, create a striking contrast against an otherwise neutral palette," she adds.

The beams' tactile beauty is thoughtfully echoed throughout the kitchen interior, from the subtly crafted wooden cabinet handles to the carefully selected furniture accents, establishing a harmonious and cohesive aesthetic. The skylight above these beams catches the sunlight beautifully throughout the day, extending the sense of openness and airiness. Furthermore, the dormer's L-shaped design mirrors the pitch of the original roof, allowing the new extension to blend effortlessly with the existing structure while offering a contemporary twist that elevates the overall design narrative.

Pereen d'Avoine Social Links Navigation Architect Founded in 2006 by third-generation architect Pereen d'Avoine, Russian For Fish began as an entry for — and winner of — an architecture competition. Now, alongside co-director Nilesh Shah, Pereen offers a full range of architectural and interior design services, including new builds, ceiling-to-gable renovations, and extensions. Based in East London, the duo serve clients across the capital and the South East.

7. Work in a Window Seat

Window seating brings you close to nature. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Roundhouse)

A window seat is an inspired addition to any kitchen extension, but particularly in a home designed for both cooking and entertaining, like this beautifully renovated Victorian property in North London. Nestled close to the heart of the kitchen, the window seat creates a natural connection to the garden, reinforcing the seamless indoor-outdoor living that defines the space.

"It creates a cosy, soft nook within the main kitchen, perfect for relaxing or enjoying a quiet moment. It’s also a great way to allow family and friends to be part of the kitchen’s social flow without disrupting the cook," says Liane Burrett, senior designer at Roundhouse.

Beyond its aesthetic and social benefits, a window seat can also provide valuable hidden storage. By incorporating deep drawers or lift-up bench seating, it becomes a clever solution for tucking away everything from table linens and seasonal cookware to children's toys or even extra pantry items.

Positioned to flood the heart of the kitchen with natural light, this window seat transforms what would be a simple window into a welcoming spot to sit, unwind, and take in the beautifully re-landscaped garden.

8. Mix the Old With Contemporary

Be bold with your design choices. (Image credit: Tom Carter. Design: Golden Design)

If your property is listed or in a conservation area, you’ll need to consider designs that appeal from a conservation perspective. There are generally two approaches; try and make the new addition seamless by matching architectural styles and materials, or go for a complete change. Golden Design went for the latter for this rear and side return extension on a Grade II listed townhouse in London. Definitely a good shout.

"We designed it to be a deliberate counterpoint to the old building — using large amounts of very contemporary glazing and polished concrete floors. The idea is to not only see but to feel the difference between the old and new parts of the building," explains Ellen Cumber, director, Golden Design. "Old timber floors give way to concrete, and dark and moody paint colors give way to this light and fresh off-white."

As the owners love entertaining, Golden Design sourced a large antique table and refectory benches as a nod to the building’s heritage. "It was clear to us that this should be beneath the glass ceiling, with a large island centrally in the kitchen/dining space for gathering around and serving food," says Ellen. The age-old problem of how to hang lights above a table under glass was cleverly solved by bespoke timber wall lights, inspired by scaffold hoists and the yard arm of a sailing boat.

Ellen Cumber Social Links Navigation Founder and director Golden Design was founded by Ellen Cumber (left) in 2013 to create spaces that truly reflect how clients want to feel in their home. Joined by co-director Alice Bettington in 2016, the design studio specialises in thoughtful, layered and harmonious spaces infused with clever details and design rigour.

9. Opt for a Narrow Skylight

Skylights are a great way to add natural light into the home. (Image credit: Neil Tomlinson Architects/Sola Kitchens)

While it’s tempting to go big with skylights, it's important to do so without sacrificing privacy — nobody needs to feel like they’re living in a goldfish bowl. Terraced homes, in particular, are vulnerable to being overlooked from above, which makes a more discreet, narrow skylight a better option in some cases.

In this design, the skylight is long and thin, minimizing the amount of kitchen space that is exposed, while still allowing natural light to flood through. Choosing a long, frameless skylight helps to compensate for the lack of width, maintaining the sleek, open feel while protecting privacy.

It’s also crucial to consider the impact of solar gain, especially if your kitchen sees a lot of cooking action. "This is particularly important if your extension is south facing. Any roof glazing should be controlled by solar control glass if possible, or shaded from the inside," advises Neil Tomlinson of Neil Tomlinson Architects.

10. Embrace a Relaxed Freestanding Feel

Open plan kitchens is a win in our books. (Image credit: Pluck)

When you finally gain the luxury of a spacious extension, avoid the common mistake of overcrowding it with light-blocking cabinets. This open-plan kitchen offers ample storage and a large island, yet it doesn’t feel like a traditional fitted kitchen.

"This effect is achieved through the style of the cupboards, as well as the thoughtful use of wood and color in our design," says George Glasier, co-founder of Pluck. "There are two distinct types of shelving here — the bookshelves on the front of the island and the Spoke shelves on the wall. Each has its own character: Spoke, with its curved supports, introduces a different design language than the integrated island shelves. Likewise, the solid London Plane wood fluted glass wall cabinet stands apart stylistically from the rest of the cupboards."

Paired with exposed ceiling rafters and generous skylights, this intentional mix-and-match approach creates a sense of spaciousness and fluidity, echoing the relaxed charms of freestanding furniture within a cohesive kitchen design.

11. Make a Feature of a Pitched Roof

Sloped ceilings can look dramatic in a kitchen extension. (Image credit: Pluck)

Sloped ceilings are a common feature in extensions, as they’re easier to keep watertight than flat roofs and help maximize the sense of height. However, they can sometimes create an unwanted division, clearly marking the transition between old and new structures — and not in a good way.

This kitchen by Pluck embraces its striking ceiling slope without allowing it to dictate the flow of the space. "A lot of this comes down to the use of color," explains George Glasier, co-founder of Pluck. "We used two shades of green in the design — deep green glossy tiles on the back wall highlight the slope as a feature and complement our Bonnington Green cabinetry, while the surrounding walls are painted in a softer green, Palm by Farrow & Ball."

To balance the effect, the ceiling is painted crisp white, allowing it to visually recede and draw attention to the rich colors below. "The white ceiling almost disappears," adds George. "The final color trick is the pop of Market Mustard on the modular wall cabinet. This strong horizontal band of yellow helps counteract the ceiling’s angle, creating a more harmonious visual flow."

12. Create a 'Back Kitchen' Extension

Creating extra space for a 'second kitchen' will clear clutter from an open concept room. (Image credit: Malcom Menzies. Design: Blakes London)

A spacious, open-concept kitchen extension is the ultimate dream — go as big as you can without sacrificing too much garden space! But with all that openness comes one small (admittedly First World) challenge: there’s nowhere to hide kitchen detritus.

Enter the back kitchen, a game-changing solution that keeps clutter, food prep, and small appliances neatly tucked away, leaving the main space effortlessly stylish and serene. Blakes London has mastered the approach in this stunning open-plan design that stays as graceful as a swan — elegant, composed, and always looking its best.

"Tucked discreetly in the left-hand corner is a seamless, handleless pivot door, designed to blend into the wall of warm timber," explains Hugh Leader Williams, creative lead at Blakes London. "Behind it lies a fully equipped prep kitchen and working pantry, allowing the owners to keep mess and bulky appliances out of sight, so the main kitchen remains sleek and uncluttered. This is such a popular feature in large extensions where everything is on show."

The result is a flawlessly functional space that looks effortlessly polished, no matter what’s happening behind the scenes.

Hugh Leader Williams Social Links Navigation Creative lead Hugh graduated with first-class honours in 3D Design from Loughborough University and his graduate furniture collection won three awards at New Designers 2012. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for beautifully designed furniture, he brings creativity and precision to every Blakes London project.

13. Create a Space That Flows Into the Backyard

Maximize every inch of your space. (Image credit: Alexander James. Design: Christian Bense / Architecture by Rosie)

Squeezing a spacious, sociable kitchen-diner into a compact Victorian terrace is no mean feat, but this clever side and rear extension has nailed it, while also seamlessly connecting to the garden. Arguably the smartest move was the decision to lower the floor level to create a more generous head height, enhance privacy, and minimize the extension’s impact on the neighbors’ light and amenity.

Navigating the technical challenges of a sunken floor — underpinning, complex drainage, and structural reinforcements — architect Rosie McLaren left no detail overlooked. Teaming up with interior designer Christian Bense, she ensured every inch of space was maximized, both inside and out. A slim island and banquette-style seating allow for effortless cooking and dining without disrupting the flow. "Each function is super-efficient, but the carefully defined zones, set against a seamless backdrop of large-format terrazzo tiles and abundant natural light, feel spacious and welcoming," says Rosie, founder of Architecture by Rosie.

The deep grooves in the kitchen form particularly strong shadows, providing essential visual interest amid the otherwise calm, neutral palette. "The grooves connect visually with the slatted fencing outside, but the flip to horizontal orientation draws on, and expands, the width of the space," she explains. Genius!

14. Create a Separation With Sleek Design Choices

You can make a design feature of the architecture required to extend a home. (Image credit: Megan Taylor. Design: Cúpla)

Let’s face it, structural steel beams are a necessary yet so-often ugly element in any kitchen extension. It’s virtually impossible to open up a house without them (if you want it to remain standing). While there are many ways to address them, this concept by interior designer Gemma McCloskey, founder of Cúpla, is one of the most elegant solutions we’ve seen.

By cladding the steel bulkhead in sleek brushed bronze, the beam that supports the second floor almost melts into the design, transforming it from a purely functional element to a sophisticated, decorative feature.

"This design choice helps define the spaces while maintaining an open, cohesive flow," Gemma explains. "We highlighted the feature by incorporating bronze accents into the kitchen joinery and lighting, creating a refined, harmonious aesthetic." With its bronze attire, the structural work becomes a deliberate part of the design story, rather than a blot on the landscape.

Gemma McCloskey Social Links Navigation Creative director Founded in early 2022 by interior designer Gemma McCloskey — who brings more than a decade of experience in the design industry — Cúpla is a dynamic, multi-disciplinary studio making waves in both interiors and product design. With Gemma at the helm, the studio is quickly gaining a reputation for its bold, energetic style and playful, characterful approach to design.

15. Go for a Massive Roof Lantern

Sky lanterns will flood your extension with light. (Image credit: deVOL Kitchens)

An outsized lantern roof — the bigger the better — is how smart renovators are transforming plain, boxy spaces into breathtaking architectural statements. "This extension also has huge windows and glazed doors across two whole sides of the room and, together with the vaulted lantern, the kitchen is just flooded with sunshine from above," says Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL.

When designing a kitchen for such a space, it’s important to make one or two significant statements that work to prevent the architecture from stealing all the attention. "Here, we’ve got two substantial bespoke Haberdasher's glazed wall cupboards and an all-encompassing central island," says Helen.

"This is how you do open plan living in a big extension. Being gutsy with your choices all while showing restraint and considering the things you leave out to be equally as important as the things you include."

16. Work Split Level Extensions in Your Favor

Split level extensions are a unique way of creating dimension in your kitchen. (Image credit: Sarah Griggs. Design: Violet & George)

Split level extensions can be tricky, but for this 15th-century home, interior designer Nicky Mudie turned it into an asset. Instead of seeing the change in floor levels as a limitation, she used it to create distinct zones within the space. "The split level, dictated by the natural lie of the land, became a fantastic way to separate the family living area from the kitchen," she recalls.

"It also lifted the sightline, giving a stunning view of the garden and river while cooking. A cohesive palette and warm timbers keep the space feeling seamless, while the sleek island acts as a stylish bridge between levels, a step up from the Arts and Crafts Movement into the present day," says Nicky.

When designing a kitchen in a split level home extension, it’s also important to consider how the levels interact functionally. Lighting is another crucial element — layered lighting, such as recessed LEDs along steps or pendant lights over key areas, can help prevent the two levels from appearing disjointed. Flooring choices should also flow naturally, note how the steps demark a switch in materials here.

Finally, built-in storage and seating solutions can make the most of the varied levels. We love how the island unit can be used to host drinks and snacks while relaxing in the easy chairs here, turning what could be a challenge into a unique and dynamic feature of the home.

Nicky Mudie Social Links Navigation Founder and director Nicky studied Textile Design before earning a History of Art & Design degree at Leeds. She apprenticed with Daniel Hopwood, then spent seven years as Head Designer at Godrich Interiors. In 2009, after a decade in the industry, she founded Violet & George to lead her own projects.

Stylish Kitchen Must-Haves

And that’s a wrap on our clever kitchen extension ideas. Now that you have — hopefully — been filled with inspiring ideas to create your new dream space, you might be interested in the kitchen appliance brands that will add design quality to your kitchen.