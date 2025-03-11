10 Ideas Setting the Tone for the Best Side Return Extensions in 2025 — From Architecture to Beautiful Interiors

If you're looking to unleash your home’s full potential in 2025, a side-return extension could be your secret weapon. This is especially true if your home happens to be a Victorian or Edwardian terrace or semi-detached property with a useless strip of damp passageway around the back. This clever home extension involves utilizing that dead space to create a wider and more functional living area inside.

But it's not just about bumping up the square footage — it's about thinking outside the box with how you use it and having plenty of fun design-wise when it comes to those kitchen extension ideas. Exciting. From joyful color schemes and pattern-filled visual feasts to multifunctional spaces that support flexible family life, side-return extensions in 2025 are all about versatility, function, and fabulousness.

In this feature, we’re checking out 10 of the coolest, most exciting ways to make your side-return kitchen extension a showstopper this year. Whether you're into slick glazing, trendy color schemes or dreamy lighting, we’ve got plenty of inspiration to fuel your next side-return renovation project. Extending sideways never looked so good.

1. Take Your Style Lead From Steel-Framed Doors

Side-return extensions are typically found on period homes, and if you’re looking for ways to smoothly transition from old architecture to new, Crittall-style glazing is the answer. Crittall has a timeless, industrial vibe that complements a range of kitchen styles, from contemporary to classic, and fits harmoniously with traditional materials like exposed brick, timber, and natural stone.

The slim steel frames let in plenty of natural light and add loads of urban Mid-century attitude. Interior designer Caz Myers is a Crittall door convert and used it to inspire the entire look and feel of this side-return kitchen extension.

"We wanted to create a cohesive and seamless feel linking indoor and outdoor as well as with the style of the kitchen cabinetry itself," she says, pointing out the black framed wall cabinets with fluted glass. "The space is drenched with natural light during the day but creates a moody and interesting space in the evening with plenty of zoned light sources that are great for entertaining."

2. Fit Bench Seating

Imagine sitting here with a cup of coffee and the sun on your face. (Image credit: Design: Fiona Duke Interiors)

By extending into the side return of this Victorian terrace home with sea views, interior designer Fiona Duke added valuable width to the house, creating an open plan kitchen, dining, living area that works far better for the family of five.

"Bespoke bench seating gives ample room for dining and entertaining and keeping the RSJ exposed, but blended into the kitchen design, helps to zone the dining and kitchen areas in this newly extended area," says Fiona. "The large steel doors installed to the back wall open straight onto the small garden and outdoor shower – the perfect set-up for a seaside home. The glass-covered extension floods the kitchen and dining area with natural light, creating a bright, airy space while enhancing the flow of the entire ground floor."

Unlike regular dining chairs that need space behind to pull out, bench seating sits tight to the wall, making it a great choice for small kitchens, too.

3. Stick to Cozy Colors

Look how the shadows play across the walls in this cozy space. (Image credit: Herringbone House)

A warm color palette can enhance the sense of light and space in a smaller side-return extension by creating depth and a welcoming atmosphere. These are also kitchen colors you simply won't get tired of. In this kitchen, bespoke cabinets painted in Kanreki by Atelier Ellis — a rich, muddy plum — add coziness without overwhelming the space.

"This deep tone is beautifully balanced by Angelico on the walls, an earthy, dirty pink that takes on a golden glow in sunlight, reflecting warmth throughout the room, including the ceiling and skylights, which is wonderfully cocooning," says kitchen designer William Durrant of Herringbone House.

The use of natural materials further enhances this effect, with a butcher’s block-style island in a stained oak finish adding texture and grounding the space. "By carefully layering warm colors and textures, this side-return extension maximizes both light and space while maintaining a cozy, lived-in charm," adds William.

4. Take Color Inspiration From Nature

Choose colors that draw your eye through the space. (Image credit: Olive & Barr/Whitebrick Studios)

Previously a very narrow space, extending into the side return and out at the rear has completely transformed this Victorian semi-detached home. Designed by Whitebrick Studio, the extension now features black-framed aluminium doors and two generous skylights, allowing natural light to flood the space.

Positioning the dining area closest to the garden makes the most of the views while seated at the table. However, this layout can sometimes make the kitchen feel more disconnected from the outdoors. To counteract this, a vibrant color scheme was chosen, pairing Farrow & Ball’s Sap Green on the cabinets with Fruit Fool on the island, all supplied by Olive & Barr.

"The verdant green of the kitchen cabinets reflects the colors of the garden, bringing a sense of tranquillity and freshness into the home," says kitchen designer and founder, Al Bruce. "This clever color approach ensures the space remains visually connected to nature, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere despite the kitchen being set further back."

5. Layer in the Personality

Side-return extensions don't need to feel uncozy. (Image credit: Boz Gagovski. Design: Laura Stephens Interiors)

A common challenge with any new extension is ensuring it feels characterful rather than just a plain white box. The owners of this side-return extension took a smart approach and enlisted the expertise of interior designer Laura Stephens.

Known for her signature layered style, Laura introduced vibrant pops of color and intriguing patterns while also establishing a clear sense of order. She carefully zoned the cooking and dining areas using strategic lighting and a large Pearl Jute Rug from her Laura Stephens x Bombay Sprout collaboration, adding warmth and texture.

"The client’s original dining table didn’t quite work in the space, so we had it cut lengthways to create a beautiful console," she explains. A striking vintage gilt-edged mirror, paired with glossy red lamps, now welcomes guests from the drawing room.

To tie it all together, she painted an antique side table between the windows in a rich cherry gloss, adding an unexpected yet perfectly cohesive finishing touch.

6. Get Bricking It

Note how the brickwork continues behind the dresser unit (Image credit: Design: Pluck + Delve Architects)

Exposed brick is a fantastic design choice for a side-return extension, bringing warmth, texture, and character to a newly built space. Clean up the existing brickwork, and there’s potential to reduce material costs, too.

In this side-return extension by Delve Architects, the exposed brick feature wall provides a grounding backdrop for the vibrant Pluck kitchen. "The use of exposed brick and bold color creates a space that feels cohesive," says George Glasier, co-founder of Pluck. "Thanks to the natural tones of the brickwork, the design can accommodate strong shades without feeling chaotic."

The kitchen island is finished in Pluck’s rich and dark Bonnington Green, a color echoed in the banquette upholstery and window frames. The kitchen cupboards are Market Mustard, while the structural pillar and lampshade are painted yellow to tie everything together. "The palette spans the entire room, creating a sense of balance and harmony," adds George.

7. Keep Your Neighbors On Side

Bring those clear skies into the heart of your home (Image credit: Matt Clayton. Design: Robert Rhodes Architecture + Interiors)

Side-return extensions tend to adjoin a Party Wall with your neighbor, which can cause problems (sometimes leading to huge delays). Being sensitive to their needs can help the build run more smoothly, as architect Robert Rhodes explains. "This side return's faceted roof line comes from the existing garden wall that it abuts. The next-door neighbour did not want the existing garden wall altered, nor did she want anything built that was taller than this at the boundary," he says.

"Our clients were keen to keep in good relations with the neighbour so as a practice we devised a design that followed the profile of the existing wall. The whole side return is made out of just four flat pieces of glass, supplied by Maxlight, which let in so much natural light."

As the council wouldn’t agree to a wrap-around extension, Robert suggested two separate extensions — the side-return for dining and a timber rear extension for soft-seating and relaxing. "We developed many iterations of the layout plan but settled on putting the table in the side return as this fit best spatially, and as the garden is north facing, we were able to use large areas of glass without concern for overheating," he explains.

8. Source Striking Light Fittings

Use lighting to zone a large extension. (Image credit: James McDonald. Design: Kate Guinness)

Side-return extensions often create open-concept living spaces, which require a variety of kitchen lighting solutions. Without careful planning, the ceiling can quickly become overwhelmed with chaotic, mismatched fixtures. To keep the space feeling cohesive, it’s essential to thoughtfully consider both the placement and design of your lighting.

Interior designer Kate Guinness recommends opting for focused, targeted lighting instead of traditional downlights. However, it’s crucial to ensure that the styles of your fixtures harmonize, avoiding any visual clashes.

"Here, the large expanse of ceiling had been left uncluttered by spotlights or similar, so we able to go for more sculptural, statement fitted lighting pieces," she explains. "As they would be in quite close proximity to one another, we opted for colorful paper-pulp shades over the island and a more neutral banana fiber pendant over the dining table so as not to overwhelm the space. The fitted lighting was then complemented by strategically placed lamps and wall lighting."

9. Ditch the Upper Cabinets

Leave the walls clear for arty displays. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Roundhouse)

A side-return extension always opens up the kitchen to far more possibilities, especially when the original layout is galley-style. "This opens up room for ample storage, generous countertop space, and an abundance of natural light that floods the rest of the home," says Allison Lynch, senior designer at Roundhouse. “It also creates a more sociable environment, with seamless access to the back garden and casual seating."

Allison made the most of the newly expanded space by designing tall sliding-door cabinets — also the best small kitchen cabinet idea — that stretch across an entire floor-to-ceiling wall. This clever design provides abundant storage, allowing the area above the main kitchen run to remain free of upper cabinets. Instead, a simple shelf adds a touch of decorative detail without crowding the space.

10. Go For Full Transparency Overhead

Maximize daylight with glass beams – structurally strong but almost invisible (Image credit: Elina Posak. Design: Goldman and Rankin/Honeybee Interiors)

One downside of a side-return extension is that it can block natural light from reaching the existing rooms, sometimes making the middle of the home feel dark and gloomy. But there’s an easy fix — glazing the side-return roof to bring in plenty of daylight and keep things feeling bright and airy.

A super sleek option is structural glass beams, which flood the space with light while keeping the look modern and minimal. “Glass beams are made from at least four layers of 10mm toughened glass laminated together,” explains Rebecca Clayton, director of IQ Glass. "Although transparent, they are tough enough to be load-bearing, which is important for safe access for cleaning, and maintenance."

This clever glazing trick not only maximizes natural light but also adds a stylish design feature, as seen in this kitchen by Goldman and Rankin and Honeybee Interiors.

FAQs

What Is a Side Return Extension?

A side-return extension is a popular way to expand a typical Victorian or Edwardian terraced or semi-detached home. These homes were often built with a narrow single-storey room at the back, usually to house the kitchen, scullery or, later, a downstairs bathroom.

This left a small strip alongside — aka the side return — which was intended to improve ventilation and light to the back rooms. By extending into this underutilized, gloomy space, the property’s internal living space can be significantly increased without losing valuable rear garden space.

A side-return extension can turn a cramped or narrow kitchen into a spacious, light-filled hub that greatly enhances both functionality and flow. However, it’s not the only option — if you're working with a tight budget, removing an internal wall might offer the extra space needed for a better layout, or a generous wrap-around extension could give you acres to play with, aka party central!