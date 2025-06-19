6 Genius Ways Londoners Fake the Feeling of an Outside Space Inside When Their Flat Doesn't Have One

As an Australian, sunshine has been something I've taken for granted, especially having it shining in my home. That was, until I moved to London, and into a bottom-floor flat with little to no natural light, and no access to an outdoor area.

So, my question is this: apart from sunbaking in the local park (which plenty of fellow Londoners seem to be more than prepared to do), is there a way I can 'fake' the feeling of an outdoor area, while still inside the privacy of my own home?

Turns out, there are a few. After speaking with interior designers, I've compiled five of my favorite interior tricks to recreate the best backyard ideas, but inside. Here's what to do.

1. Style Outdoor Furniture, Inside

Think about the materials you choose, and how you position your furniture, to mimic the feeling of lying by a pool. (Image credit: Mike Schwartz. Design: Amy Kartheiser Design)

Connotations can be a powerful thing, and something you can use to your advantage when trying to 'trick' your design. In this instance, simply styling outdoor furniture inside can be one way to recreate the feeling.

"In this sunroom, we chose a low, sculptural chaise lounge that invites you to stretch out and unwind, much like you would on a terrace or poolside lounger," explains interior designer Amy Kartheiser. "Its relaxed silhouette and deep comfort immediately suggest leisure."

"What really helps mimic the feeling of being outdoors," she continues, "is the way the furniture allows you to fully engage with the natural light and surrounding views. The positioning of the chaise takes advantage of the sun's path, and the organic materials in the space — textured textiles, natural wood, and layered greenery — reinforce that seamless indoor-outdoor experience."

2. Add a Living Wall

Rather than taking your inside world outside, flip the idea, by bringing the outside in. (Image credit: Dror Baldinger. Design: Ashby Collective)

It may be a style that previously got a bad rap, but in 2025, there are plenty of living wall ideas that feel design-forward (and help recreate that outside feeling, inside). It could be a climbing plant, or architectural moss, or, in the case of this space by Ashby Collective, a striking freeze-dried floral display.

"The homeowner was passionate about transforming the prominent concrete column in his high-rise condo into a striking focal point," explains the studio's principal, Michelle Lorenz. "To bring this vision to life in an artful and unexpected way, I collaborated with local artist and floral designer Antonio Bond, owner of Transplant Floral. Together, we conceived a sculptural installation that blends freeze-dried florals, barnacles, driftwood, and other organic elements — turning an architectural challenge into a captivating work of art."

Not only that, but it's an ingenious way to bring the feeling of the outside world inside, too.

3. Transition to Tiles

"While the space appears open, glass glazing protects this corner from afternoon breezes, plus intense sunlight in the warmer months," explains Sarah-Jane Pyke. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Arent&Pyke. Styling: Jack Milenkovic)

Don't overlook how your choice of finishes can create a sense of shift in the home. In this modern sunroom, designers Juliette Arent and Sarah-Jane Pyke of Arent&Pyke transitioned the flooring from timber boards to tiles, marking a subtle shift that makes the indoor space, feel outdoors.

"We always think deeply about spaces to pause in a home and how to enhance them to elevate domestic rituals," Sarah-Jane Pyke shares. "Respecting the original boundaries of the home, tiles now clad this area, which we designed via a bold checkered grid pattern crafted from hand-cut tumbled stone, conveying an outdoor patio feeling."

4. Pot a Small Tree

Although often considered a chore, getting to water a real plant every week is sometimes all you need to feel connected to the outdoors. (Image credit: Lisa Staton Interior Design)

If a green wall isn't quite to your taste, it doesn't have to be that complicated. Potting a large plant — preferably a small tree — can be enough to trick the mind into feeling like you're outside, even when you're nowhere close.

"Even a single, small potted tree can instantly instill an al fresco ambiance while bringing in a sense of calm that's only typically experienced outside," says Livingetc's home wellness writer, Amiya Baratan. "My favorite indoor trees? A lemon tree for a fragrant flourish and a banana tree for that truly splashy, maximalist-style greenery. And although olive trees are generally meant for the outdoors, I am ever so obsessed with the concept of styling them in an indoor garden."

5. Grow a Whole Garden

A lushly-planted indoor garden could even get rid of the need to have access to the outdoors all together. (Image credit: Talib Chitalwala. Design: Chestnut Storeys)

Now obviously, this indoor garden idea from Chestnut Storeys wouldn't fit in most London flats, but the idea can be adapted to a much smaller scale. There are plenty of plants that thrive in low-light conditions and could survive indoors (all while recreating the feeling of being outside amongst nature).

Got an awkward corner or space under your stairs that you're not quite sure what to do with? Build a garden bed, or even just style a raised planter box filled with lush foliage to mimic the feeling of the outdoors. Even clustering pots filled with the most popular houseplants can help give that 'wild' feeling that you're outside, and you'll be surprised by the difference it can make to how your home feels overall.

6. Open Up to the Sky

Velux's range of skylights will ensure your flat is flooded with light, all day long. (Image credit: Velux)

It's definitely a bigger idea, but if you want to recreate the feeling of being outside, windows are key. And what's better than windows? Skylights. They maintain privacy, catch the most sun throughout the day, and let you look at the clouds floating past in the sky — and it doesn't get much more 'outside' than that.

Velux has all sorts of different shapes, sizes, and styles of windows and skylights, so you can find one that fits your space. If a window isn't an option, Italian brand CoeLux has developed an ingenious solution — light boxes that replicate the natural beauty of sunlight with integrated circadian lighting, so you can install them in windowless rooms or basement flats and no one will ever know.



Blessed with a basically non-existent outdoor area? Well, that's better than nothing, and if you know what to buy, there are plenty of outdoor furniture ideas for small spaces that will make it feel ten times bigger.